The small elf explained how he has had a long year and only dreamt of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts since Winston Salem is the home of the delicious treat.
The boy sighed from exhaustion and frustration, but agreed out of desperation.
The boy only had a couple of days to retrieve the “gift” for the elf. Luckily he had saved up his allowance and had enough money.
The elf sat and waited for his scrumptious, mouth-watering treat.
The next day the boy asked his mother to drive him to Krispy Kreme to buy 2 dozen doughnuts as an early Christmas present to everyone in the family.
After the boy got home with the doughnuts he found the little elf on top of the refrigerator, but it was too risky to give the elf his doughnut now.
“No, not yet” said the boy to his little friend. They both knew the treat would have to wait. Hours later, the boy quietly and carefully gave a doughnut to the small elf who was grateful. After the elf ate the doughnut he paused and smiled, and then disappeared. The boy was puzzled, but realized that it was so nice to see his little elf so happy. The elf had taught the boy a wonderful lesson, that Christmas is more about giving than receiving!
