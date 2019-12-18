Peter rubbed his gloves eagerly, a mischievous glint in his eye. “Wellll…. It is not going to be extremely easy for me to tell you, I will have to give you clues for you to find if you don’t want me to tell Santa. First I am going to tell you it is a restaurant down here in Winston Salem, you just have to figure out which one." The kid looked confused, then said "So you’re telling me that I need to get my mom to drive me to get you food at the correct restaurant before Christmas arrives in 3 days?
"Yes, you have got it exactly right,” Peter said. The kid had no idea how to figure out what kind of food an elf might want.
The next morning the kid woke up at 9:00 a.m. and put on his clothes. He ran downstairs and looked Peter in his new spot. He was hanging onto the laundry bin. The kid looked at the elf and said "Hey Peter, I know you wanted me to get you something for Christmas, so I talked mom into taking me to a restaurant for you". Peter responded "Okay, see you whenever you get back and I will be waiting". So off the kid and his mom went.
After going out in Winston Salem, the kid had told his mom all about how Peter talked to him and what he planned to do. His mom said "I always told you that Peter was real and you did not believe me".
So hours passed and they arrived home. Peter was still where he was when they left and the kid ran as fast as he could to get to him. "Hey Peter, wake up, I have something for you" The kid said. Peters eyes glared from the light above him and he said "What did you bring for me?" The kid smiled with a pleasant look. "I have brought you Wendys" he said. Peter looked in a into the bag and exclaimed "That is sweet, but not quite the place I had in mind ".
Later that day when the kid went up to his room, he was wondering what restaurant Peter could have been wanting the food from. It was difficult to figure out he thought but he had a good idea stored in his mind. He jumped out of his bed and went straight to his mom.
Hours later they arrived at Popeyes. The kid ordered the food for Peter. They got back home he ran straight to the elf. He announced "I think I finally found what you have been wanting all along, a greasy chicken sandwich from Popeyes". Peter shouted "Yes, that is correct and Santa will not receive a call from me this year. Thank you so much, Merry Christmas!!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.