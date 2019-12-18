Well I wanted some legos so I said let me go back to bed and I will see what I can get you. So I went back to bed as I was going my bed I watched Peter.
The next day I woke up and I asked my mom for some money. So I was on my way and at the store I looked over and see elves on the shelf and I thought Peter said all he wants is freedom.
So I bought an elf on the shelf when I got home I switched Peter with the clone elf and I took Peter to see the Tanglewood Festival of Light. They were beautiful. When we got home Peter said Thank You and I went to bed.
