Well, I want you to take me to the public library and get me some Christmas books from Lewisville, and get me some Krispy Kreme donuts, but… without touching me.
You could put me in a bag that can hold books, but you cannot tell your parents what you have in the bag, But you can only say it’s going to hold books. Well… we have to get me out of the house without Santa noticing. Maybe… we could get another elf on the shelf to replace me. Do you live close by to these things? Can you walk there?
If you say yes I will stop the sun and the clock so we can go to those places and be back in time so you can still have in time to sleep. Is that a good plan, like a really really really good plan! Oh and I almost forgot something I want you to get me some Wendy’s food with an activity that will go with it. I want a hamburger or an cheeseburger, it doesn’t matter, and with some French fries and chocolate milk for my drink and for my dessert I want a slushy and a straw for both drinks.
Are you good with that plan? And are you going to promise not to forget anything? You can write these things down while I say them one more time, Do you agree? The boy followed the elf’s directions perfectly, so he got his legos for Christmas. The end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.