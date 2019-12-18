The kid stared at the elf in anticipation and a little bit of worry. How was he supposed to get the elf something when he was only 10 years old? What if it was expensive? What if it was heavy? What if it was impossible to find!? As the many thoughts filled the child’s mind the elf seemed to notice the worry in his eyes and he let out a soft chuckle and said, “Kid, you got yourself into this one. I’m not even supposed to do these sorts of things, but, I figured since it is so close to Christmas that I would give you another chance.”
“So, what would you like for me to do for you then?” said the kid a bit overly nice. “I want you to get me a new phone” The child looked up at Peter with wide eyes and a terrified look on his face. “B-but I can’t do that.” He looked down with a sad look and burning, hot tears begin to fill his eyes. “I’m going to get sticks and coal for Christmas!” he sobbed. The small elf looked into the eyes of the child and said, “Do not worry, you will have a little bit of magic on your way…” He paused to examine the perplexed look on the child’s tear-streaked face. “M-magic?” the boy repeated, confused. “Yes, I shall ask one of my friends for some help right away. Oh, and yes, we shall finish this task by tomorrow”
“We?” asked the kid. “I meant you.” Peter said with a huff. “Good night. Go now, you’ll need your rest.” Chris quickly scurried to his room upstairs while waving a flimsy arm at the elf. He fell asleep and dreamed of nothing.
Chris’s mom went to work early in the morning, so he heard nothing from her but early that morning, boy, did his dad get angry. “So I heard a loud crash last night...but I suppose you have nothing to do with it, right?” “No...uh…” “Then how come there’s glass in the trash can? Ghosts?” “No, it was the uh...uhm… the elf!!!” The father slaps his knee and starts laughing hysterically. “You got your humor from your father, eh?” “Boy, tell me what really happened, NOW!” “Im not kidding” Chris replied in a pitiful voice “Well I’m going to talk to your mother about your punishment. You ate all of her Christmas cookies too!” Chris hung his head as he walked back up to his room, dreading having to somehow get a phone for an elf. He saw Peter in his room and after conversing for a good while learned that after telling Chris not to eat the cookies, Peter had eaten the cookies! “I’ll tell your boss!” Chris threatened “No! — oh wait I think I have something to tell Mr. C too,” Peter said. “Maybe we should just call it even?”
“Fine.” Chris said, “But I’ll still get presents right?” “Right” Peter nodded. “Pinky promise?” “Pinky Promise.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.