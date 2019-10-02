Brushy Mountain Apple Festival

The annual Brushy Mountain Apple Festival will be Oct. 5 in North Wilkesboro.

 Winston-Salem Journal

A BITE OF THE APPLE: It’s festival time in Northwest North Carolina, even if the weather isn’t cooperating. One of the most enduring festivals, the Brushy Mountain Apple Festival, will be Oct. 5 in North Wilkesboro. The annual festival pays tribute to the area’s apple heritage, with local growers selling apples, apple cider and dried apples. There will also be more than 425 arts and craft vendors, more than 100 food concession choices and four music stages featuring gospel and bluegrass. Organized by the Brushy Mountain Ruritan Club, the festival is free. For more information, visit www.applefestival.net/n_index.php

