Spirit System

WASHES OF SOUND: Monstercade will slip into a gauzy warmth with ambient, dreamy noise from Brooklyn-based No Swoon, touring in support of its debut LP on Nov. 9. Spirit System of Winston-Salem and Ceremony East Coast of Fredericksburg, Va., will round out this bill of shoegaze rockers. No Swoon creates a template of woozy guitar washes that may lead to states of bliss. Be warned. The music starts at 9 p.m. Monstercade is at 204 W. Acadia Ave. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Monstercade.

Lisa O'Donnell

