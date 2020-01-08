LEGEND NO. 1: Jazz legend Branford Marsalis and his Quartet will blow it out at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., on Jan. 14 as part of the Tongue & Groove Concert Series presented by Texas Pete Hot Sauce. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will start an hour later. Saxophonist Marsalis has enjoyed a varied musical career, playing in classical ensembles and guesting with the Grateful Dead. At The Ramkat, he will be touring behind the Grammy-nominated album, “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul.” Tickets start at $50. For more information, visit The Ramkat’s Facebook page.
