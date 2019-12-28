Feb. 26, 27, 29: The Secrest Artists Series at Wake Forest University will present the Elias String Quartet performing the complete String Quartets of Beethoven (Part 1) at 7:30 p.m. in Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center. This is the first three of six planned concerts. The next will be in October. David B. Levy, a Beethoven expert, will give pre-concert talks nightly at 6:40 p.m. in Scales Fine Arts Center Room M208. Tickets are $5-$36 at www.click4tix.com/secrest/elias or 336-758-5757. Walk-up seating is possible but not guaranteed.
