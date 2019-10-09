Blue Highway

Blue Highway will perform at Shallowford Square in Lewisville.

 Photo courtesy of Blue Highway

FREE STUFF: The town of Lewisville will close its annual music series with the acclaimed bluegrass band Blue Highway on Oct. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shallowford Square. Now in its 25th year, Blue Highway has won several awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association, and its 2016 album “Original Traditional” was nominated for a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2017. Admission is free. Concessions will be for sale from the Vienna Civic Club. Shallowford Square is at 6510 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.

