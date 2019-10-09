FREE STUFF: The town of Lewisville will close its annual music series with the acclaimed bluegrass band Blue Highway on Oct. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shallowford Square. Now in its 25th year, Blue Highway has won several awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association, and its 2016 album “Original Traditional” was nominated for a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2017. Admission is free. Concessions will be for sale from the Vienna Civic Club. Shallowford Square is at 6510 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.
Blue Highway to close Lewisville concert series
Lisa O’Donnell
