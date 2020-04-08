Today: Actress Michael Learned (“The Waltons”) is 81. Country singer Margo Smith is 78. Country singer Hal Ketchum is 67. Actor Dennis Quaid is 66. Humorist Jimmy Tingle (“60 Minutes II”) is 65. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 61. Talk show host Joe Scarborough (“Morning Joe”) is 57. Actor Mark Pellegrino (“Dexter”) is 55. Actress-model Paulina Porizkova is 55. Actress Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”) is 54. Singer Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 51. TV personality Sunny Anderson (“The Kitchen”) is 45. Singer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 43. Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”) is 41. Guitarist Albert Hammond Junior of The Strokes is 40. Actor Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 40. Actor Jay Baruchel (“Knocked Up,” “Tropic Thunder”) is 38. Actress Annie Funke (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) is 35. Actor Jordan Masterson (“Last Man Standing”) is 34. Actress Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”) is 34. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney (“Summerland”) is 33. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 33. Actress Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) is 30. Actress Elle Fanning (“Because of Winn-Dixie”) is 22. Musician Lil Nas X is 21. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”) is 21. Singer Jackie Evancho is 20.
Friday: Actress Liz Sheridan (“Seinfeld”) is 91. Sportscaster John Madden is 84. Reggae artist Bunny Wailer is 73. Actor Steven Seagal is 68. Singer Terre Roche of The Roches is 67. Actor Peter MacNicol (“Numb3rs,” “Ally McBeal”) is 66. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 63. Singer-producer Babyface is 62. Musician Brian Setzer is 61. Singer Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves is 60. Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus is 55. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 53. Comedian Orlando Jones is 52. Guitarist Mike Mushok of Staind is 51. Rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is 50. Actor David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) is 45. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 41. Actress Laura Bell Bundy is 39. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (“Downton Abbey”) is 39. Actress Chyler Leigh (“Supergirl,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 38. Bassist Andrew Dost of fun. is 37. Actor Ryan Merriman (“The Pretender”) is 37. Singer-actress Mandy Moore (“This is Us”) is 36. Actor Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) is 35. Actress Shay Mitchell (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 33. Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) is 32. Country singer Maren Morris is 30. Singer-actress AJ Michalka of Aly and AJ is 29. Actress Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 28.
Saturday: Actor Joel Grey is 88. Actress Louise Lasser is 81. Actor Peter Riegart (“Animal House”) is 73. Actor Bill Irwin (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 70. Country singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus, is 63. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 59. Country singer Steve Azar is 56. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 54. Actor Johnny Messner (“Killer Instinct,” “The O.C.”) is 51. Bassist Dylan Keefe of Marcy Playground is 50. Actor Vicellous Shannon (“The Hurricane”) is 49. Rapper David Banner is 46. Actress Tricia Helfer (“Lucifer”) is 46. Drummer Chris Gaylor of All-American Rejects is 41. Actress Kelli Garner (“Taking Woodstock,” “Lars and the Real Girl”) is 36.
Sunday: Actress Jane Withers is 94. Musician Herbie Hancock is 80. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 76. Actor Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family,” “Married ... With Children”) is 74. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 73. Talk show host David Letterman is 73. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 68. Singer Pat Travers is 66. Actor Andy Garcia is 64. Actress Suzzanne Douglas (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 63. Country singer Vince Gill is 63. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 62. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 62. Singer Art Alexakis of Everclear is 58. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 56. Actress Alicia Coppola (TV’s “Jericho,” film’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”) is 52. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 is 50. Actress Retta (“Good Girls,” “Parks and Recreation”) is 50. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 49. Actress Shannen Doherty is 49. Actress Marley Shelton (“Pleasantville”) is 46. Actress Sarah Jane Morris (“NCIS”) is 43. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 42. Actress Riley Smith (“Nashville”) is 42. Actress Claire Danes is 41. Actress Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon A Time,” “House”) is 41. Actor Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away With Murder,” “Orange Is the New Black”) is 34. Actress Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”) is 33. Drummer Joe Rickard of red is 33. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic At The Disco is 33. Actress Saoirse Ronan is 26.
Monday: Actor Edward Fox is 83. Actor Paul Sorvino is 81. Singer Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers is 80. Composer Bill Conti (“Rocky” film theme) is 78. Musician Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane is 76. Actor Tony Dow (“Leave It To Beaver”) is 75. Musician Al Green is 74. Actor Ron Perlman is 70. Actor William Sadler (“Wonderfalls,” “Roswell”) is 70. Singer Peabo Bryson is 69. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band (and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien”) is 69. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 66. Comedian Gary Kroeger (“Saturday Night Live”) is 63. Actress Saundra Santiago (“Miami Vice”) is 63. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 59. Actress Page Hannah (TV’s “Fame”) is 56. Actress-comedian Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “The Biggest Loser”) is 56. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 55. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 54. Actor Ricky Schroder is 50. Singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 48. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV’s “Fargo,” “Saving Grace”) is 47. Singer Lou Bega is 45. Actor Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 44. Actress Kelli Giddish (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 40. Actress Courtney Peldon (“Boston Public”) is 39. Singer Nellie McKay is 38. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 38. Actress Allison Williams (“Girls”) is 32. Actress Hannah Marks (“Necessary Roughness”) is 27.
Tuesday: Singer Loretta Lynn is 88. Julie Christie is 80. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 75. Actor John Shea (“Gossip Girl,” “Lois and Clark”) is 72. Actor Peter Capaldi (“Dr. Who,” “The Musketeers”) is 62. Actor-racecar driver Brian Forster (“The Partridge Family”) is 60. Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 60. Actor Robert Carlyle (“Once Upon A Time”) is 59. Singer-guitarist John Bell of Widespread Panic is 58. Actress Catherine Dent (“The Shield”), a UNCSA alumna, is 55. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 53. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 52. Actor Adrien Brody is 47. Singer David Miller of Il Divo is 47. Rapper Da Brat is 46. Actor Antwon Tanner (“One Tree Hill”) is 45. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is 43. Actor Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 43. Musician JD McPherson is 43. Singer Win Butler of Arcade Fire is 40. Actor Claire Coffee (“Grimm”) is 40. Actor Nick Krause (“The Descendants”) is 28. Actor Graham Phillips (“The Good Wife”) is 27. Actress Skyler Samuels (“Scream Queens”) is 26. Actress Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) is 24.
Wednesday: Actress Claudia Cardinale (“Son of the Pink Panther”) is 82. Singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 77. Actor Michael Tucci (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 74. Actress Lois Chiles (“Moonraker”) is 73. Actress Amy Wright is 70. Actor Sam McMurray (“The King of Queens,” “The Tracey Ullman Show”) is 68. Actress Emma Thompson is 61. Singer Samantha Fox is 54. Guitarist Ed O’Brien of Radiohead is 52. Actor Danny Pino is 46. Country singer Chris Stapleton is 42. Actor Luke Evans (“The Hobbit”) is 41. Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys is 40. Bassist Zach Carothers of Portugal. The Man is 39. Actor Seth Rogen is 38. Actress Alice Braga (“I Am Legend”) is 37. Singer-songwriter Margo Price is 37. Drummer De’Mar Hamilton is 36. Actress Samira Wiley (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 33. Actress Leonie Elliott (“Call the Midwife”) is 32. Actress Emma Watson (“Harry Potter” movies) is 30. Actress Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) is 23.
