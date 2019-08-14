Today: Actress Abby Dalton (“Falcon Crest”) is 87. Actress Lori Nelson is 86. Actress Pat Priest (“The Munsters”) is 83. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 77. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 75. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 73. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 71. Actress Phyllis Smith (“The Office”) is 70. Actress Tess Harper is 69. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (“Madam Secretary,” “Heroes”) is 62. Actor Rondell Sheridan (“That’s So Raven,” “Cory in the House”) is 61. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Birdman,” “Babel”) is 56. Actor Peter Hermann (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 52. Actress Debra Messing (“Will and Grace”) is 51. Actor Anthony Anderson (“Barbershop”) is 49. Actor Ben Affleck is 47. Actress Natasha Henstridge (“The Whole Nine Yards,” “Species”) is 45. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 41. Actress Emily Kinney (“Conviction,” “The Walking Dead”) is 35. Actress Courtney Hope (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 30. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 30. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”) is 30. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is 29. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 29.
Friday: Actor Gary Clarke (“Hondo,” “The Virginian”) is 86. Actress Julie Newmar is 86. Actress Anita Gillette is 83. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 80. Actor Bob Balaban is 74. Actress Lesley Ann Warren is 73. Bassist Joey Spampinato (NRBQ) is 71. Actor Marshall Manesh (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Will and Grace”) is 69. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 66. R&B singer J.T. Taylor is 66. Director James Cameron (“Titanic,” “The Terminator”) is 65. Actor Jeff Perry (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 64. Guitarist Tim Farriss of INXS is 62. Actress Laura Innes (“ER”) is 62. Actress Angela Bassett is 61. Singer Madonna is 61. Actor Timothy Hutton is 59. Actor Steve Carell is 57. Actor Andy Milder (“Weeds”) is 51. Actor Seth Peterson (“Burn Notice,” “Providence”) is 49. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 47. Actor George Stults (“Seventh Heaven”) is 44. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 39. Actor Cam Gigandet (“Twilight”) is 37. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 34. Actress Cristin Milioti (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 34. Actor Shawn Pyfrom (“Desperate Housewives”) is 33. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 33. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay is 32. Rapper Young Thug is 28. Actor Cameron Monaghan (“Gotham”) is 26. Singer Greyson Chance is 22.
Saturday: Actor Robert DeNiro is 76. Guitarist Gary Talley of The Box Tops is 72. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is 70. Actor Robert Joy (“CSI: NY”) is 68. Singer Kevin Rowland of Dexy’s Midnight Runners is 66. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 64. Bassist Colin Moulding of XTC is 64. Singer Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s is 61. Actor Sean Penn is 59. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 58. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses) is 57. Singer Maria McKee is 55. Drummer Steve Gorman of The Black Crowes is 54. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff (Luscious Jackson) is 53. Actor David Conrad (“Ghost Whisperer,” “Relativity”) is 52. Actress Helen McCrory (“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”) is 51. Rapper Posdnuos of De La Soul is 50. Actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block is 50. TV personality Giuliana Rancic (“Fashion Police,” “E! News”) is 45. Actor Bryton James (“Family Matters”) is 33. Actor Brady Corbet (“24,” “Thirteen”) is 31. Actress Taissa Farmiga (“American Horror Story”) is 25.
Sunday: Movie director Roman Polanski is 86. Actor Robert Redford is 83. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 76. Singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 74. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 67. Country singer Steve Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 64. Comedian-actor Denis Leary is 62. Actress Madeleine Stowe is 61. TV news anchor Bob Woodruff is 58. Actor Adam Storke (“Mystic Pizza”) is 57. Actor Craig Bierko (“Sex and the City,” “The Long Kiss Goodnight”) is 55. Singer Zac Maloy of The Nixons is 51. Musician Everlast (House of Pain) is 50. Actor Christian Slater is 50. Rapper Masta Killa of Wu-Tang Clan is 50. Actor Edward Norton is 50. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 49. Actress Kaitlin Olson (“The Mick,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 44. Comedian Andy Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Guitarist Brad Tursi of Old Dominion is 40. Actress Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”) is 25. Actress Parker McKenna Posey (“My Wife and Kids”) is 24.
Monday: Actor L.Q. Jones (“The Virginian”) is 92. Actress Debra Paget (“Love Me Tender”) is 86. Actress Diana Muldaur (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 81. Drummer Ginger Baker (Cream, Blind Faith) is 80. Singer Johnny Nash is 79. Actress Jill St. John is 79. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 76. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 75. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 74. Actor Gerald McRaney is 72. Actor Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”) is 71. Singer-guitarist Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass is 71. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 68. Actor Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 67. Actor Peter Gallagher is 64. Actor Adam Arkin is 63. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 62. Actor Martin Donovan is 62. Singer Ivan Neville is 60. Actor Eric Lutes (“Caroline in the City”) is 57. Actor John Stamos is 56. Actress Kyra Sedgwick is 54. Actor Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”) is 54. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 53. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 52. Country singer Clay Walker is 50. Actor Matthew Perry (“Friends”) is 50. Rapper Fat Joe is 49. Actress Tracie Thoms (“Cold Case”) is 44. Actress Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”) is 37. Actress Tammin Sursok (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 35. Rapper Romeo (formerly Lil’ Romeo) is 30. Actor Ethan Cutkosky (TV’s “Shameless”) is 20.
Tuesday: News anchor Connie Chung is 73. Trombone player Jimmy Pankow of Chicago is 72. Actor Ray Wise (“Reaper,” “Twin Peaks”) is 72. Actor John Noble (“Lord of the Rings” films) is 71. Singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 71. Singer Rudy Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 67. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 67. Actor-director Peter Horton (“thirtysomething”) is 66. “Today” show weatherman Al Roker is 65. Actress Joan Allen is 63. Actor James Marsters (“Angel,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 57. Rapper KRS-One is 54. Actor Colin Cunningham (“Falling Skies”) is 53. Actor Billy Gardell is 50. Singer Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit is 49. Guitarist Brad Avery of Third Day is 48. Actor Misha Collins (“Supernatural”) is 45. Singer Monique Powell of Save Ferris is 44. Actor Ben Barnes (“Westworld,” “Prince Caspian”) is 38. Actress Meghan Ory (“One Upon a Time”) is 37. Actor Andrew Garfield (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) is 36. Actor Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 34. Singer-actress Demi Lovato is 27. Actor Christopher Paul Richards (TV’s “The Kids Are Alright”) is 16.
Wednesday: Actor-filmmaker-writer Melvin Van Peebles is 87. Singer Kenny Rogers is 81. Actor Clarence Williams III (“The Mod Squad”) is 80. Singer Harold Reid of the Statler Brothers is 80. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 78. Actress Patty McCormack (“The Ropers”) is 74. Singer Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams is 72. Actress Loretta Devine (“Boston Public”) is 70. Newsman Harry Smith is 68. Singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) is 67. Guitarist Nick Kane (The Mavericks) is 65. Actress Kim Cattrall (“Sex and the City”) is 63.Actress Cleo King (“Mike and Molly”) is 57. Actress Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix,” “Chocolat”) is 49. Musician Liam Howlett of Prodigy is 48. Actress Alicia Witt (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” “Cybill”) is 44. Singer Kelis is 40. TV personality Brody Jenner (“The Hills”) is 36. Singer Melissa Schuman of Dream is 35. Comedian Brooks Wheelan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 33. Actor Cody Kasch (“Desperate Housewives”) is 32. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 31. Actress Hayden Panettiere (“Nashville,” “Heroes”) is 30. Actor RJ Mitte (“Breaking Bad”) is 27. Actor Maxim Knight (“Falling Skies”) is 20.