Today: Actress Kim Novak is 87. Actor George Segal (“Just Shoot Me”) is 86. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 79. Actress Stockard Channing is 76. Talk-show host Jerry Springer is 76. Singer Peter Gabriel is 70. Actor David Naughton is 69. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 64. Actor Matt Salinger is 60. Singer Henry Rollins is 59. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 54. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 54. Actress Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 52. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 49. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 48. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 47. Singer Feist is 44. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 41. Actress Mena Suvari is 41. Drummer Dash Hutton of Haim is 35.
Friday: Country singer Razzy Bailey is 81. Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 77. TV personality Pat O’Brien (“The Insider,” “Access Hollywood”) is 72. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 72. Actor Ken Wahl (“Wiseguy”) is 63. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 61. Actress Meg Tilly is 60. Singer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 59. Actress Sakina Jaffey (“House of Cards”) is 58. Actor Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me”) is 57. Actor Zach Galligan (“Gremlins”) is 56. Actor Valente Rodriguez (TV’s “George Lopez,” film’s “Erin Brockovich”) is 56. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 54. Actor Simon Pegg (2009’s “Star Trek”) is 50. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 48. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 48. Actress Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”) is 42. Actor Jake Lacy (“The Office”), a UNCSA alumnus, is 34. Actress Tiffany Thornton (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 34. Actor Brett Dier (“Jane the Virgin”) is 30. Actor Freddie Highmore is 28.
Saturday: Actress Claire Bloom is 89. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 79. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 76. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 76. Actress Marisa Berenson (“Barry Lyndon”) is 73. Actress Jane Seymour is 69. Singer Melissa Manchester is 69. Actress Lynn Whitfield (“Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 67. Cartoonist Matt Groening (“The Simpsons”) is 66. Model Janice Dickinson is 65. Actor Christopher McDonald (“Harry’s Law,” “Family Law”) is 65. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 61. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 60. Actor Steven Michael Quezada (“Breaking Bad”) is 57. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 56. Actress Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 49. Actress Renee O’Connor (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 49. Actress Sarah Wynter (“24”) is 47. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 44. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 44. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel of The War On Drugs is 41. Actress Amber Riley (“Glee”) is 34. Rapper Meghan Thee Stallion is 25. Actor Zach Gordon (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films) is 22.
Sunday: Jazz singer Peggy King is 90. Actor Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett in “The Empire Strikes Back”) is 75. Actor William Katt (“Greatest American Hero”) is 69. Actor LeVar Burton is 63. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 62. Actress Lisa Loring (“The Addams Family”) is 62. Guitarist Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) is 59. Drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer is 55. Actor Mahershala Ali (“House of Cards”) is 46. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 38. Singer Ryan Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 33. Guitarist and drummer Danielle Haim of the rock group Haim is 31. Actress Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) is 31.
Monday: Actor Hal Holbrook is 95. Comedian Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) is 86. Country singer-songwriter Johnny Bush is 85. Actress Christina Pickles is 85. Actress Brenda Fricker is 75. Actress Becky Ann Baker (“Girls,” “Freaks and Geeks”) is 67. Actress Rene Russo is 66. Actor Richard Karn (“Home Improvement”) is 64. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 58. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 57. Director Michael Bay (“Transformers,” “Armageddon”) is 56. Singer Chante Moore is 53. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 50. Actress Denise Richards is 49. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 48. Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters is 48. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 46. Country singer Bryan White is 46. Actress Kelly Carlson (“Nip/Tuck”) is 44. Actor Jason Ritter (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 40. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 39. TV personality Paris Hilton is 39. TV co-host Daphne Oz (“The Chew”) is 34. Actor Chord Overstreet (“Glee”) is 31. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 29. Actress Sasha Pieterse (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 24.
Tuesday: Vocalist Yoko Ono is 87. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 79. Actress Jess Walton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 74. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 73. Actress Cybill Shepherd is 70. Singer Randy Crawford is 68. Drummer Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 67. Actor John Travolta is 66. Actor John Pankow (“Mad About You”) is 65. Game-show hostess Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”) is 63. Actress Jayne Atkinson (“Criminal Minds”) is 61. Actress Greta Scacchi is 60. Actor Matt Dillon is 56. Rapper Dr. Dre is 55. Actress Molly Ringwald is 52. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 45. Actor Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project”) is 43. Actor Kristoffer Polaha (“Ringer,” “Life Unexpected”) is 43. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 43. Actor Tyrone Burton (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 41. Musician Regina Spektor is 40. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 32. Actor Shane Lyons (“All That”) is 32.
Wednesday: Singer Smokey Robinson is 80. Singer Lou Christie is 77. Actor Michael Nader (“All My Children”) is 75. Guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is 72. Actor Stephen Nichols (“The Young and the Restless”) is 69. Actor Jeff Daniels is 65. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 64. Talk-show host Lorianne Crook is 63. Actor Leslie David Baker (“The Office”) is 62. Singer Seal is 57. Actress Jessica Tuck is 57. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 55. Actress Justine Bateman is 54. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 53. Actress Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) is 50. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 45. Singer-actress Haylie Duff (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 35. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 32. Actress Victoria Justice (“Victorious”) is 27. Actor David Mazouz (“Gotham”) is 19. Actress Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) is 16.
