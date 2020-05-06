Today: Singer Thelma Houston is 77. Actress Robin Strasser (“One Life To Live,” “Passions”) is 75. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 74. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead is 74. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 70. Director Amy Heckerling (“Clueless,” “Fast Times At Ridgemont High”) is 68. Actor Michael E. Knight (“All My Children”) is 61. Guitarist Phil Campbell of Motorhead is 59. Actress Traci Lords is 52. Actor Morocco Omari (“Empire”) is 50. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 49. Actor Breckin Meyer (“Herbie: Fully Loaded,” “Road Trip”) is 46. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 34. Comedian Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”) is 33. Actor Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” “The Hunger Games”) is 28. Actress Dylan Gelula (“Jennifer Falls,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 26.
Friday: Singer Toni Tennille is 80. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 78. Singer Gary Glitter is 76. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 75. Actor Mark Blankfield (“Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “The Incredible Shrinking Woman”) is 72. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 69. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 69. Country musician Billy Burnette is 67. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 67. Actor David Keith is 66. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”) is 65. “The NFL Today” commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 63. Actress Melissa Gilbert is 56. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 56. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 52. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 48. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 45. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 43. Actor Matt Davis (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 42. Actor Domhnall Gleason (“Peter Rabbit,” “Unbroken”) is 37. Drummer Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 37. Actress Julia Whelan (“Once and Again”) is 36.
Saturday: Actress-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 84. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and The Crickets is 83. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 83. Singer Tommy Roe is 78. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 76. Singer Clint Holmes is 74. Actress Candice Bergen is 74. Actor Anthony Higgins (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 73. Singer Billy Joel is 71. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 70. Actor John Corbett (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” “Northern Exposure”) is 59. Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 58. Actress Sonja Sohn (“Body of Proof,” “The Wire”) is 56. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 50. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 49. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (“Episodes,” “24”) is 45. Singer Tamia is 45. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 43. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 41. Actress Rosario Dawson is 41. Musician Andrew W.K. is 41. Actress Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End,” “In Plain Sight,” “American Dreams”) is 38. TV personality Audrina Patridge (“The Hills”) is 35. Actress Grace Gummer (“American Horror Story,” “The Newsroom”) is 34.
Sunday: Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 82. Actor David Clennon (“thirtysomething”) is 77. Filmmaker Jim Abrahams (“The Naked Gun,” “Airplane!”) is 76. Singer Donovan is 74. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 74. Singer Dave Mason is 74. Actor Mike Hagerty (“Friends”) is 66. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 65. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 63. Actress Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 61. Singer Bono of U2 is 60. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 59. Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 57. Model Linda Evangelista is 55. Rapper Young MC is 53. Actor Erik Palladino (“ER”) is 52. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 52. Actor Lenny Venito (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 51. Actor Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club,” “The Good Wife”) is 50. Actress Leslie Stefanson (“The Hunted,” “The General’s Daughter”) is 49. Actor Todd Lowe (“True Blood,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 48. Actress Andrea Anders (“Joey”) is 45. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 43. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” “Kenan and Kel”) is 42. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 40. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 37. Actress Lindsey Shaw (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 31. Actress Lauren Potter (“Glee”) is 30.
Monday: Comedian Mort Sahl is 93. Jazz musician Carla Bley is 84. Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 79. Actress Pam Ferris (“Call the Midwife”) is 72. Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo (“24”) is 68. Actress Frances Fisher (“Resurrection,” “Titanic”) is 68. Actor Boyd Gaines is 67. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 65. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 61. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 57. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (“Lincoln,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 56. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”) is 52. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 52. Actor Nicky Katt (“Boston Public”) is 50. Actor Austin O’Brien (“Last Action Hero”) is 39. Actor Jonathan Jackson (“Nashville,” “Tuck Everlasting”) is 38. Rapper Ace Hood is 32. Singer Prince Royce is 31. Actress Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 27. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 26.
Tuesday: Composer Burt Bacharach is 92. Actress Millie Perkins (“Knots Landing”) is 84. Country singer Billy Swan is 78. Actress Linda Dano (“Another World”) is 77. Singer Steve Winwood is 72. Actress Lindsay Crouse is 72. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 70. Singer Billy Squier is 70. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 70. Blues musician Guy Davis is 68. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 65. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 62. Actor Ving Rhames is 61. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 59. Actor Emilio Estevez is 58. Actress April Grace (“Lost,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 58. Actress Vanessa Williams (“Soul Food,” “Melrose Place”) is 57. TV personality Carla Hall (“The Chew”) is 56. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 55. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 54. Actor Scott Schwartz (“A Christmas Story”) is 52. Actress Kim Fields (“Living Single,” “The Facts of Life”) is 51. Actress Samantha Mathis (TV’s “The Strain”) is 50. Actress Jamie Luner (“Melrose Place,” “Profiler”) is 49. Actress Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) is 48. Actor Mackenzie Astin (“The Facts of Life”) is 47. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 44. Actress Rebecca Herbst (“General Hospital”) is 43. Actress Malin Akerman (“Trophy Wife”) is 42. Actor Jason Biggs (“American Pie”) is 42. Actor Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Mr. Robot”) is 39. Actress Clare Bowen (“Nashville”) is 36. Actress Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”) is 34. Actor Malcolm David Kelley (“Lost”) is 28. Actor Sullivan Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 25.
Wednesday: Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” “Gods and Generals”) is 82. Actor Harvey Keitel is 81. Actress Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 72. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (“Car Wash,” TV’s “Deadwood”) is 71. Singer Stevie Wonder is 70. Actress Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 64. Comedian Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) is 56. Actor Tom Verica (“American Dreams”) is 56. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 54. Actress Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 52. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 48. Actor Brian Geraghty (“The Alienist,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is 45. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 41. Actor Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) is 35. Actress Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 34. Actor Robert Pattinson is 34. Actress Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 33. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 33. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 32. Actress Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 27.
