Today: “Inside the Actor’s Studio” host James Lipton is 93. Actress Rosemary Harris is 92. Actor David McCallum (“The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”) is 86. Singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is 79. Singer Sylvia Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 79. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 79. Singer Freda Payne is 77. Singer David Bromberg is 74. Actor Randolph Mantooth (“Emergency”) is 74. Actor Jeremy Irons is 71. Actress-model Twiggy Lawson is 70. TV personality Joan Lunden is 69. Actor Scott Colomby (“Jack Frost,” “Porky’s” films) is 67. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers of Chic is 67. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 64. Musician Lita Ford is 61. Director Kevin Hooks is 61. Actress Carolyn McCormick (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 60. Comedian Cheri Oteri (“Saturday Night Live”) is 57. Country singer Jeff Bates is 56. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 55. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 53. Singer Esperonza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 50. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 50. Actor Victor Williams (“The Affair,” “King of Queens”) is 49. Singer A. Jay Popoff of Lit is 46. Comedian-talk-show host Jimmy Fallon is 45. Home-improvement host Carter Oosterhouse (“Red Hot and Green,” “Trading Spaces”) is 43. Actress-TV host Alison Sweeney (“Days of Our Lives,” “The Biggest Loser”) is 43. Singers Tegan and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara are 39. Actor Columbus Short (“Scandal”) is 37. Rapper Eamon is 36. Actress Katrina Bowden (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “30 Rock”) is 31.
Friday: Actress Sophia Loren is 85. Bassist Chuck Panozzo (Styx) is 71. Actor Tony Denison (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 70. Actress Debbi Morgan (“Power”) is 68. Jazz guitarist Peter White is 65. Actress Betsy Brantley (“Deep Impact”) is 64. Actor Gary Cole is 63. Bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise is 55. Actress Kristen Johnston (“3rd Rock From The Sun”) is 52. Singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson of Nelson are 52. Bassist Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) is 51. Actress Enuka Okuma (“Rookie Blue”) is 47. Singer The Dream is 42. Actor Charlie Weber (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 41. Drummer Rick Woolstenhulme of Lifehouse is 40. Rapper Yung Joc is 39. Drummer Jack Lawless of DNCE and The Jonas Brothers is 32.
Saturday: Author-comedian Fanny Flagg is 78. Author Stephen King is 72. Guitarist Don Felder (The Eagles) is 72. Actor Bill Murray is 69. Filmmaker Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers is 62. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier (“Full House”) is 60. Actor David James Elliott (“JAG”) is 59. Actress Nancy Travis is 58. Actor Rob Morrow (“Numb3rs,” “Northern Exposure”) is 57. Actress Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 54. Country singer Faith Hill is 52. Drummer Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies is 52. Actress-talk-show host Ricki Lake is 51. Rapper Dave (formerly Trugoy the Dove) of De La Soul is 51. Actor Billy Porter (“Pose”) is 50. Actor Rob Benedict (“Supernatural,” “Felicity”) is 49. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “In the House”) is 48. Actor Luke Wilson is 48. Actor Paulo Costanzo (“Royal Pains,” “Joey”) is 41. TV personality Nicole Richie (“The Simple Life”) is 38. Actress Maggie Grace (“Lost”) is 36. Actor Joseph Mazzello (“Simon Birch”) is 36. Rapper Wale is 35. Singer Jason Derulo is 33. Actor Ryan Guzman (“Heroes Reborn,” “Pretty Little Liars”) is 32. Actors Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino (“7th Heaven”) are 21.
Sunday: Singer-dancer Toni Basil is 76. Actor Paul Le Mat (“American Graffiti”) is 74. Singer David Coverdale (Whitesnake, Deep Purple) is 68. Actress Shari Belafonte is 65. Singer Debby Boone is 63. Country singer June Forester of The Forester Sisters is 63. Singer Nick Cave is 62. Actress Lynn Herring (“General Hospital”) is 62. Singer Joan Jett is 61. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli is 61. Actor Scott Baio is 59. Actress Catherine Oxenberg (“Dynasty”) is 58. Actress Bonnie Hunt is 58. Actor Rob Stone (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 57. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (“24: Legacy”) is 54. Bassist-guitarist Dave Hernandez (The Shins) is 49. Rapper Mystikal is 49. Singer Big Rube of Society of Soul is 48. Actor James Hillier (“The Crown”) is 46. Actress Daniella Alonso (“Revolution,” “Friday Night Lights”) is 41. Actor Michael Graziadei (“The Young and the Restless”) is 40. Actress Katie Lowes (“Scandal”) is 37. Bassist Will Farquarson of Bastille is 36. Actress Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) is 34. Actor Tom Felton (“Harry Potter” films) is 32.
Monday: Singer Julio Iglesias is 76. Actor Paul Petersen (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 74. Actress-singer Mary Kay Place is 72. Singer Bruce Springsteen is 70. Drummer Leon Taylor of The Ventures is 64. Actress Rosalind Chao (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “M.A.S.H.”) is 62. Actor Jason Alexander is 60. Actor Chi McBride (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Boston Public”) is 58. Steel guitarist Don Herron of BR549 is 57. Actress LisaRaye (“All of Us,” “Beauty Shop”) is 53. Singer Ani DiFranco is 49. Rapper-producer-record head Jermaine Dupri is 47. Actor Kip Pardue (“The Rules of Attraction,” “Remember the Titans”) is 43. Actor Anthony Mackie (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”) is 41. Singer Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town is 40. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon (“Hamilton”) is 38. Actor David Lim (“S.W.A.T.,” “Quantico”) is 36. Actress Cush Jumbo (“The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife”) is 34. Actor Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect” films) is 32.
Tuesday: Singer Sonny Turner of The Platters is 80. Singer Gerry Marsden of Gerry and the Pacemakers is 77. News anchor Lou Dobbs is 74. Actor Gordon Clapp (“NYPD Blue”) is 71. Actress Harriet Walter (“The Crown”) is 69. Actor Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules: Legendary Journeys”) is 61. Singer Cedric Dent (Take 6) is 57. Actress-writer Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 57. Drummer Shawn Crahan of Slipknot is 50. Drummer Marty Mitchell (Ricochet) is 50. Singer-guitarist Marty Cintron of No Mercy is 48. Guitarist Juan DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 44. Actor Ian Bohen (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 43. Actor Spencer Treat Clark (“Animal Kingdom”) is 32. Actor Grey Damon (“Station 19”) is 32. Actor Kyle Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 31. Actor Ben Platt is 26.
Wednesday: Newswoman Barbara Walters is 90. Actor Michael Douglas is 75. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 72. Actress Mimi Kennedy (“Dharma and Greg”) is 71. Actor Anson Williams (“Happy Days”) is 70. Actor Mark Hamill is 68. Actor Michael Madsen is 61. Actress Heather Locklear is 58. Actress Aida Turturro (“The Sopranos”) is 57. Actor Tate Donovan (“The O.C.”) is 56. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith (“Unsolved Mysteries”) is 56. Actress Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Orphan Black,” “The Tudors”) is 55. Actor-singer Will Smith is 51. Actor Hal Sparks (“Queer as Folk”) is 50. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is 50. Actor Chris Owen (“American Pie” films) is 39. Rapper T.I. is 39. Actor Lee Norris (“One Tree Hill”) is 38. Actor Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley,” “The Office”) is 35. Actor Jordan Gavaris (“Orphan Black”) is 30. Actress Emmy Clarke (“Monk”) is 28.
