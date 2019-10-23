Today: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is 83. Actor Kevin Kline is 72. Actor Doug Davidson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 65. Actor B.D. Wong is 59. Drummer Ben Gillies of Silverchair is 40. Singer Monica is 39. Singer-actress Adrienne Bailon Houghton of 3LW (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 36. Rapper Drake is 33. Actress Shenae Grimes (“90210”) is 30. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 24..
Friday: Actress Marion Ross is 91. Singer Helen Reddy is 78. Singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 75. Singer Taffy Nivert (formerly Danoff) of Starland Vocal Band is 75. Guitarist Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest is 72. Actor Brian Kerwin is 70. Guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions is 63. Actress Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) is 62. Country singer Mark Miller of Sawyer Brown is 61. Drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and of Chickenfoot is 58. Actor Adam Goldberg (“Saving Private Ryan”) is 49. Actor Adam Pascal (“Rent”) is 49. Guitarist Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies is 49. Actress Persia White (“Girlfriends”) is 49. Country singer Chely Wright is 49. Actress Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story,” “Popular”) is 48. Classical violinist Midori is 48. Actor Craig Robinson (“The Office”) is 48. Singer Katy Perry is 35. Singer Austin Winkler (Hinder) is 35. Singer Ciara is 34. Actress Krista Marie Yu (“Dr. Ken”) is 31.
Saturday: Actress Shelley Morrison (“Will and Grace”) is 83. Actress Jaclyn Smith (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 74. “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is 73. Musician Bootsy Collins is 68. Actor James Pickens Jr. (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 67. Guitarist Keith Strickland of The B-52’s is 66. Actress Lauren Tewes (“The Love Boat”) is 66. Actress Rita Wilson is 63. Actor Patrick Breen (“Madam Secretary”) is 59. Actor Dylan McDermott (“The Practice”) is 58. Actor Cary Elwes is 57. Singer Natalie Merchant is 56. Actor Steve Valentine (“Crossing Jordan”) is 53. Country singer Keith Urban is 52. Actor Tom Cavanagh (“The Flash,” “Ed”) is 51. Actress Rosemarie DeWitt (“The United States of Tara”) is 48. Actor Anthony Rapp (“Rent”) is 48. Writer-actor Seth McFarlane (“Family Guy”) is 46. TV host Paula Faris (“The View”) is 44. Actress Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther”) is 43. Actor Jon Heder (“Blades of Glory,” “Napoleon Dynamite”) is 42. Singer Mark Barry of BBMak is 41. Actress Folake Olowofoyeku (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 36. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 33. Actor Beulah Koale (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 28.
Sunday: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 80. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 77. Director Ivan Reitman is 73. Country singer-guitarist Jack Daniels (Highway 101) is 70. Bassist Garry Tallent of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 70. Author Fran Lebowitz is 69. Guitarist K.K. Downing (Judas Priest) is 68. Actor-director Roberto Benigni (“Life Is Beautiful”) is 67. Actor Peter Firth (“That’s Life”) is 66. Actor Robert Picardo (“The Wonder Years,” “China Beach”) is 66. Singer Simon LeBon of Duran Duran is 61. Keyboardist J.D. McFadden (Sixpence None The Richer, The Mavericks) is 55. Drummer Jason Finn of Presidents of the United States of America is 52. Actor Sean Holland (film and TV “Clueless”) is 51. TV personality Kelly Osbourne is 35. Actor Troy Gentile (“The Goldbergs”) is 26.
Monday: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 92. Actress Joan Plowright is 90. Country musician Charlie Daniels is 83. Actress Jane Alexander is 80. Actor Dennis Franz (“NYPD Blue”) is 75. Singer Wayne Fontana of Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders is 74. Actress-singer Telma Hopkins (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 71. Actress Annie Potts is 67. Songwriter-music producer Desmond Child is 66. Drummer Stephen Morris of New Order is 62. Singer-guitarist William Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 61. Actor Mark Derwin (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Life With Bonnie”) is 59. Actress Daphne Zuniga (“Melrose Place”) is 57. Actress Lauren Holly is 56. “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood is 56. Actress Jami Gertz is 54. Actor Chris Bauer (“True Blood”) is 53. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 53. Actress Julia Roberts is 52. Fiddler Caitlin Cary (Whiskeytown) is 51. Singer Ben Harper is 50. Country singer Brad Paisley is 47. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 45. Actress Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” “Star Wars” films) is 41. Singer Justin Guarini (“American Idol”) is 41. Singer Brett Dennen is 40. Guitarist Dave Tirio of Plain White T’s is 40. Actor Matt Smith (“The Crown,” “Dr. Who”) is 37. Actor Finn Wittrock (“American Horror Story: Freak Show”) is 35. Actress Troian Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 34. Singer-rapper Frank Ocean is 32. Actor Nolan Gould (“Modern Family”) is 21.
Tuesday: Banjo player Sonny Osborne of The Osborne Brothers is 82. Country singer Lee Clayton is 77. Guitarist Denny Laine (Wings, Moody Blues) is 75. Singer-actress Melba Moore is 74. Guitarist Peter Green (Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac) is 73. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 72. Actress Kate Jackson is 71. Actor Dan Castellaneta (“The Simpsons”) is 62. Singer Randy Jackson of The Jacksons is 58. Drummer Peter Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 54. Actress Joely Fisher (“Ellen”) is 52. Rapper Paris is 52. Actor Grayson McCouch (“Gotham”) is 51. Singer SA Martinez of 311 is 50. Actress Winona Ryder is 48. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”) is 47. Actress Gabrielle Union is 47. Actor Trevor Lissauer (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 46. Actress Milena Govich (“Law and Order”) is 43. Actor Jon Abrahams (“Meet the Parents”) is 42. Actor Brendan Fehr (“CSI: Miami,” “Roswell”) is 42. Actor Ben Foster (“Six Feet Under”) is 39. Bassist Chris Baio of Vampire Weekend is 35. Actress Janet Montgomery (“New Amsterdam”) is 34. Actress India Eisley (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 26.
Wednesday: Songwriter Eddie Holland of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 80. Singer Grace Slick is 80. Singer Otis Williams of The Temptations is 78. Actor Henry Winkler is 74. TV journalist Andrea Mitchell is 73. Bassist Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles (and Poco) is 72. Actor Harry Hamlin is 68. Actor Charles Martin Smith (“American Graffiti”) is 66. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 65. Actor Kevin Pollak is 62. Singer-guitarist Jerry De Borg of Jesus Jones is 59. Actor Michael Beach (“Soul Food,” “Third Watch”) is 56. Singer-guitarist Gavin Rossdale of Bush is 54. Actor Jack Plotnick (“Reno 911!”) is 51. “Cash Cab” host Ben Bailey is 49. Actor Billy Brown (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 49. Actress Nia Long is 49. Country singer Kassidy Osborn of SHeDAISY is 43. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal (“The Motorcycle Diaries,” “Mozart in the Jungle”) is 41. Actor Matthew Morrison (“Glee”) is 41. Actress Fiona Dourif (“When We Rise,” “True Blood”) is 38. Actor Shaun Sipos (“Melrose Place”) is 38. Actor Tasso Feldman (“The Resident”) is 36. Actress Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 31. Actor Tequan Richmond (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 27. Actress Kennedy McMann (TV’s “Nancy Drew”) is 23.
