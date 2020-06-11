Today: Comedian Johnny Brown (“Laugh-In”) is 83. Singer Joey Dee of Joey Dee and the Starliters is 80. Actor Roscoe Orman (“Sesame Street”) is 76. Actress Adrienne Barbeau (“Maude”) is 75. Drummer Frank Beard of ZZ Top is 71. Singer Graham Russell of Air Supply is 70. Singer Donnie Van Zant of .38 Special and of Van Zant is 68. Actor Peter Bergman (“The Young and the Restless”) is 67. Actor Hugh Laurie (“House”) is 61. Talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz (“The Dr. Oz Show”) is 60. Singer Gioia Bruno of Expose’ is 57. Bassist Dan Lavery of Tonic is 54. Country singer Bruce Robison is 54. Actor Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) is 51. Bassist Smilin’ Jay McDowell (BR5-49) is 51. Actor Lenny Jacobson (“Nurse Jackie”) is 46. Bassist Tai Anderson of Third Day is 44. Actor Joshua Jackson (“Fringe,” “Dawson’s Creek”) is 42. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 34.
Friday: Disney composer Richard Sherman is 92. Jazz musician Chick Corea is 79. Sports announcer Marv Albert is 79. Singer Len Barry is 78. Actor Roger Aaron Brown (“The District”) is 71. Actress Sonia Manzano (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 70. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 69. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 68. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 67. Actor Timothy Busfield is 63. Singer Meredith Brooks is 62. Actress Jenilee Harrison (“Dallas,” “Three’s Company”) is 62. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell of They Might Be Giants is 61. Actor John Enos (“Days of Our Lives,” “Young and the Restless”) is 58. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 58. Actor Paul Schulze (“Nurse Jackie”) is 58. Actor Eamonn Walker (“Chicago Fire,” “Cadillac Records”) is 58. Bassist Bardi Martin (Candlebox) is 51. Actor Rick Hoffman (“Suits”) is 50. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell (“Roadies,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 48. Actor Jason Mewes (“Clerks”) is 46. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 43. Actor Timothy Simons (“Veep”) is 42. Actor Wil Horneff (“The Yearling”) is 41. Singer Robyn is 41. Singer-guitarist John Gourley of Portgual. The Man is 39. Country singer Chris Young is 35. Actor Luke Youngblood (“Galavant”) is 34.
Saturday: Actor Bob McGrath (“Sesame Street”) is 88. Magician Siegfried of Siegfried and Roy is 81. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 77. Singer Dennis Locorriere (Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show) is 71. Actor Stellan Skarsgard (“Mamma Mia”) is 69. Actor Richard Thomas is 69. Comedian Tim Allen is 67. Actress Ally Sheedy is 58. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 58. Bassist Paul deLisle of Smash Mouth is 57. Singer David Gray is 52. Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 52. Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 51. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 51. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 50. Actor Steve-O (“Jackass”) is 46. Actor Ethan Embry (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” “That Thing You Do!”) is 42. Actor Chris Evans (“The Fantastic Four”) is 39. Actress Sarah Schaub (“Promised Land”) is 37. Singer Raz B (B2K) is 35. Actress Kat Dennings (“2 Broke Girls”) is 34. Actresses Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 34. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass” films) is 30.
Sunday: Actress Marla Gibbs is 89. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 75. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 74. Guitarist Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish is 73. Drummer Alan White of Yes is 71. Actor Eddie Mekka (Carmine on “Laverne and Shirley”) is 68. Actor Will Patton is 66. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 61. Singer Boy George of Culture Club is 59. Actress Traylor Howard (“Monk,” “Two Guys And A Girl”) is 54. Actress Yasmine Bleeth is 52. Actor Faizon Love (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 52. Actor Stephen Wallem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 52. Actor Sullivan Stapleton (“Blind-spot”) is 43. Screenwriter Diablo Cody (“Juno”) is 42. Actor Torrance Coombs (“Reign,” “The Tudors”) is 37. Actor J.R. Martinez (“All My Children”) is 37. Actor Kevin McHale (“Glee”) is 32. Actress Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 31. Singer Nelson of Little Mix is 29. Actor Daryl Sabara (“Spy Kids”) is 28.
Monday: Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 86. Guitarist Leo Nocentelli of The Meters is 74. Actor Simon Callow (“Amadeus,” “Shakespeare in Love”) is 71. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 71. Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 69. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 66. Actor Jim Belushi is 66. Actress Julie Hagerty (“Airplane”) is 65. Actress Polly Draper (“thirtysomething”) is 65. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 63. Actress Eileen Davidson (“The Young and the Restless,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 61. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 57. Actress Helen Hunt is 57. Actress Courteney Cox (“Friends”) is 56. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 56. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 54. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None The Richer is 54. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 51. Actress Leah Remini (“King of Queens”) is 50. Actor Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”) is 49. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 48. Actor Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 47. Actor Greg Vaughan (“Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital”) is 47. Actress Elizabeth Reaser (“Twilight”) is 45. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 44. Former child actor Christopher Castle (“Step By Step,” “Beethoven” films) is 40. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 39. Actor Jordi Vilasuso (“The Young and the Restless”) is 39. Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 36. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 30.
Tuesday: Actress Eileen Atkins (“The Crown,” “Doc Martin”) is 86. Actor Bill Cobbs is 86. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 82. Songwriter Lamont Dozier of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 79. Singer Eddie Levert of The O’Jays is 78. Actress Joan Van Ark is 77. Actor Geoff Pierson (“Splitting Up Together,” “Designated Survivor”) is 71. Singer James Smith (The Stylistics) is 70. Singer Gino Vannelli is 68. Actress Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne,” “Norm”) is 65. Actor Arnold Vosloo (“The Mummy”) is 58. Actor Danny Burstein (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 56. Model-actress Jenny Shimizu is 53. Actor James Patrick Stuart (TV’s “The Closer”) is 52. Rapper MC Ren of N.W.A is 51. Actor Clifton Collins Junior (“Westworld”) is 50. Actor John Cho (2009’s “Star Trek,” “Harold and Kumar” movies) is 48. Actor Eddie Cibrian (“Third Watch”) is 47. Actor Fred Koehler (“Kate and Allie”) is 45. Actress China Shavers (“Boston Public”) is 43. Actor Daniel Bruhl (“Captain America: Civil War”) is 42. Actress Sibel Kekilli (“Game of Thrones”) is 40. Actress Missy Peregrym (“Rookie Blue”) is 38. Actress Olivia Hack is 37. “American Idol” runner-up Diana DeGarmo is 33. Bassist Ian Keaggy of Hot Chelle Rae is 33. Broadway actress Ali Stroker is 33.
Wednesday: Actor Peter Lupus (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 88. Actor William Lucking (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 79. Singer Barry Manilow is 77. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 69. Actor Mark Linn-Baker (“Perfect Strangers”) is 66. Actor Jon Gries (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 63. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 62. Director Bobby Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary”) is 62. Actor Thomas Haden Church (“Sideways,” “Wings,” “Ned and Stacy”) is 60. Actor Greg Kinnear is 57. Actress Kami Cotler (“The Waltons”) is 55. Actor Jason Patric is 54. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 51. Actor-comedian Will Forte (“Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Actor Arthur Darvill (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 38. Actress Jodie Whittaker (“Doctor Who”) is 38. Actor Manish Dayal (“The Resident”) is 37. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 37. Actor-rapper Herculeez of Herculeez and Big Tyme is 37. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 33. Actor KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) is 23.
