Today: Actor David Birney is 81. Actor Lee Majors (“Six Million Dollar Man”) is 81. Actress Blair Brown is 73. Actress Joyce DeWitt (“Three’s Company”) is 71. Actor James Russo is 67. Director Michael Moore is 66. Actress Judy Davis is 65. Actress Valerie Bertinelli is 60. Actor Craig Sheffer (“One Tree Hill,” “Into the West”) is 60. Comedian George Lopez is 59. Actress Melina Kanakaredes (“The Resident,” “Providence”) is 53. Drummer Stan Frazier of Sugar Ray is 52. Guitarist Tim Womack of Sons of the Desert is 52. Actor Scott Bairstow (“Party of Five”) is 50. Actor John Lutz (“30 Rock”) is 47. Musicians Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National are 44. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena (“The Marine”) is 43. Actor-comedian John Oliver is 43. Actor Kal Penn (“House M.D.,” “Harold and Kumar”) is 43. Singer Taio Cruz is 37. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer (“Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire”) is 36. Guitarist Anthony LaMarca of The War On Drugs is 33. Actor Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 30. Actor Matthew Underwood (“Zoey 101”) is 30. Model Gigi Hadid is 25. Musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet are 24. Actor Charlie Rowe (“Salvation”) is 24.
Friday: Actress Shirley MacLaine is 86. Actress-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 78. Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 77. Drummer Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 75. Singer Ann Peebles is 73. Actor Eric Bogosian is 67. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 66. Actor Michael O’Keefe (“Roseanne”) is 65. Bassist David J (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 63. Actor Glenn Morshower (“24”) is 61. Bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More) is 57. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 56. Actor Djimon Hounsou (“Blood Diamond,” “Amistad”) is 56. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 53. Drummer Aaron Comess of the Spin Doctors is 52. Actor Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”) is 52. Actress Melinda Clarke (“The O.C.”) is 51. Actor Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”) is 51. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 47. Actor Derek Luke (“Madea Goes to Jail,” “Friday Night Lights”) is 46. Actor Thad Luckinbill (“12 Strong,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 45. Actor Eric Balfour (“24”) is 43. Actress Rebecca Mader (“No Ordinary Family,” “Lost”) is 43. Actress Reagan Gomez (“Queen Sugar,” “The Parent ‘Hood”) is 40. Actor Austin Nichols (“One Tree Hill”) is 40. Actress Sasha Barrese (“The Hangover”) is 39. Singer Kelly Clarkson (“American Idol”) is 38. Singer-bassist Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects is 36. Country singer Carly Pearce is 30. Actor Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) is 28. Actor Jack Quaid (“The Hunger Games”) is 28. Actor Jordan Fisher (“Liv and Maddie,” “Rent: Live”) is 26.
Saturday: Actor Al Pacino is 80. “Dancing With the Stars” judge Len Goodman is 76. Bassist Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revisited is 75. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA is 75. Actress Talia Shire is 75. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Green Mile”) is 73. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 66. Actor Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) is 56. Singer Andy Bell of Erasure is 56. Bassist Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction) is 55. Guitarist Rory Feek of Joey and Rory is 55. Former “Early Show” host Jane Clayson is 53. Actress Gina Torres (“I Think I Love My Wife”) is 51. Actress Renee Zellweger is 51. Actor Jason Lee (“My Name Is Earl,” “Almost Famous”) is 50. Actor Jason Wiles (“Third Watch”) is 50. Actress Emily Bergl (“Southland”) is 45. Actress Marguerite Moreau (“The O.C.,” “Life As We Know It”) is 43. Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 40. Actress Allisyn Ashley Arm (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 24. Actress Jayden Rey (“The Conners”) is 11.
Sunday: Actress-comedian Carol Burnett is 87. Guitarist-songwriter Duane Eddy is 82. Singer Maurice Williams of Maurice and the Zodiacs is 82. Singer Bobby Rydell is 78. Singer Gary Wright is 77. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad”) is 62. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 60. Actress Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) is 59. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 59. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 58. Actor Jet Li is 57. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 56. Actor-comedian Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “The King of Queens”) is 55. Keyboardist Jeff Huskins of Little Texas is 54. Actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste (film’s “Secrets and Lies”) is 53. Fiddler Joe Caverlee of Yankee Grey is 52. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 50. Actress Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 49. Bassist Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts is 49. Actress Simbi Kali (“3rd Rock From the Sun”) is 49. Bassist Michael Jeffers of Pinmonkey is 48. Drummer Jose Pasillas of Incubus is 44. Actor Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”) is 43. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 43. Actor Amin Joseph (“Snowfall”) is 43. Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 43. Actor Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black,” “Weeds”) is 42. Actor Nyambi Nyambi (“The Good Fight,” “Mike and Molly”) is 41. Actress Jordana Brewster (“The Fast and The Furious”) is 40. Actress Stana Katic (“Castle”) is 40. Actress Marnette Patterson (“Something So Right”) is 40. Actor Channing Tatum (“Step Up”) is 40. Actress Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”) is 36. Musician James Sunderland of Frenship is 33.
Monday: Actress Anouk Aimee (“A Man and A Woman”) is 88. Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52’s is 72. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 71. Actor Douglas Sheehan (“Knots Landing”) is 71. Guitarist Ace Frehley (Kiss) is 69. Singer Sheena Easton is 61. Actor James Le Gros (“Ally McBeal”) is 58. Bassist Rob Squires of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 55. Singer Mica Paris is 51. Actor David Lascher (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 48. Actres Maura West (“General Hospital”) is 48. Actress Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 44. Drummer Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket is 42. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 42. Singer Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 41. Bassist Joseph Pope the Third of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 41. Guitarist John Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 38. Actor Francis Capra (“Veronica Mars”) is 37. Actress Ari Graynor (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”) is 37. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 36. Actress Sheila Vand (“24: Legacy”) is 35. Actress Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” “Doctor Who”) is 34. Singer Nick Noonan of Karmin is 34. Actor William Moseley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 33. Actress Emily Rios (“Breaking Bad”) is 31.
Tuesday: Actress-singer Ann-Margret is 79. Actor Paul Guilfoyle (“CSI”) is 71. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 70. Actress Mary McDonnell is 68. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 67. Rapper Too Short is 54. Actress Bridget Moynahan (“Blue Bloods”) is 49. Actor Chris Young is 49. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 48. Actress Elisabeth Rohm (“Law and Order”) is 47. Actor Jorge Garcia (“Lost”) is 47. Actress Penelope Cruz is 46. Actor Nate Richert (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 42. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott (“The Property Brothers”) are 42. Actress Jessica Alba is 39. Actor Harry Shum Junior (“Glee”) is 38. Actress Jenna Ushkowitz (“Glee”) is 34. Actress Aleisha Allen (“School of Rock,” “Are We There Yet?”) is 29.
Wednesday: Actor Keith Baxter is 87. Singer Bob Miranda of The Happenings is 78. Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 77. Singer Tommy James is 73. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 66. Actress Leslie Jordan (“The Help,” “Will and Grace”) is 65. Actress Kate Mulgrew (“Orange Is The New Black,” “Star Trek: Voyager”) is 65. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 63. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer is 62. Actress Eve Plumb (“The Brady Bunch”) is 62. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 57. Actor Vincent Ventresca (TV’s “The Invisible Man,” “Boston Common”) is 54. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 52. Actor Paul Adelstein (“Private Practice”) is 51. Actress Uma Thurman is 50. Rapper Master P is 50. Actress Darby Stanchfield (“Scandal”) is 49. Country singer James Bonamy is 48. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 48. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 47. Actor Tyler Labine (“New Amsterdam”) is 42. Actress Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”) is 37. Actor Zane Carney (“Dave’s World”) is 35. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 34. Singer Foxes is 31. Actress Grace Kaufman (“Man with a Plan”) is 18.
