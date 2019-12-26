Today: Singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir of The Four Tops is 84. Record producer Phil Spector is 80. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 74. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 73. Humorist David Sedaris is 63. Drummer James Kottak of Scorpions is 57. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 57. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 56. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 52. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 52. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 51. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 49. Actor-singer Jared Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 48. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 40. Actress Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”) is 34. Actor Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) is 33. Actress Eden Sher (“The Middle”) is 28. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 27.
Friday: Actor John Amos is 80. Guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner is 75. Singer Tracy Nelson is 75. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 71. Jazz drummer T.S. Monk is 70. Singer Karla Bonoff is 68. Guitarist David Knopfler of Dire Straits is 67. Actress Tovah Feldshuh (“Law and Order”) is 66. Actress Maryam D’Abo (“The Living Daylights”) is 59. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 57. Actor Ian Gomez (“Felicity,” “The Drew Carey Show”) is 55. Actress Theresa Randle (“Bad Boys”) is 55. Actress Eva LaRue (“CSI: Miami”) is 53. Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 50. Guitarist Matt Slocum of Sixpence None The Richer is 47. Actor Wilson Cruz (“Party of Five,” “My So-Called Life”) is 46. Actor Masi Oka (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Heroes”) is 45. Actress Emilie de Ravin (“Once Upon A Time,” “Lost”) is 38. Actor Jay Ellis (“Insecure”) is 38. Guitarist James Mead of Kutless is 37. Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore is 31. Singer Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay is 28. Actor Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name,” “Lady Bird”) is 24.
Saturday: Actress Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”) is 87. Actress Maggie Smith is 85. Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 73. Drummer Joseph “Zigaboo” Modeliste of The Meters is 71. Actor Denzel Washington is 65. TV personality Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”) is 65. Country singer Joe Diffie is 61. Drummer Mike McGuire of Shenandoah is 61. Actor Chad McQueen (the “Karate Kid” films) is 59. Country singer-guitarist Marty Roe of Diamond Rio is 59. Actor Malcolm Gets (“Caroline in the City”) is 56. Political commentator Ana Navarro (“The View”) is 48. Comedian Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”) is 46. Actor Brendan Hines (“Suits,” “Lie To Me”) is 43. Actor Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”) is 43. Actress Vanessa Ferlito (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 42. Singer John Legend is 41. Actor Andre Holland (“Selma”) is 40. Actress Sienna Miller is 38. “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta is 29. Actress Mary-Charles Jones (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 18. Actor Miles Brown (“Black-ish”) is 15.
Sunday: Actress Inga Swenson (“Benson”) is 87. Actor Jon Voight is 81. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 73. Actor Ted Danson is 72. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 60. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 60. Guitarist-singer Jim Reid of The Jesus And Mary Chain is 58. Actor Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”) is 55. Singer Dexter Holland of The Offspring is 54. Actor Jason Gould is 53. Director Lilly Wachowski (formerly Andy Wachowski) (“The Matrix”) is 52. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 49. Actor Kevin Weisman (“Alias”) is 49. Actor Jude Law is 47. Actress Maria Dizzia (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 45. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 45. Actor Shawn Hatosy (“Reckless,” “The Faculty”) is 44. Actress Katherine Moennig (“Ray Donovan,” “The L Word”) is 42. Actress Alison Brie (“Glow,” “Community”) is 37. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 36. Actor Iain de Caestecker (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 32. Actress Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”) is 30. Drummer Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet is 21.
Monday: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 85. Singer Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary is 82. Director James Burrows (“Cheers,” “Taxi”) is 79. Actor Fred Ward (“The Right Stuff”) is 77. Singer Mike Nesmith of The Monkees is 77. Actress Concetta Tomei (“Providence,” “China Beach”) is 74. Singer Patti Smith is 73. Musician Jeff Lynne is 72. TV host Meredith Vieira is 66. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Moesha”) is 64. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 63. Actress Patricia Kalembar (“Sisters”) is 63. Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer is 62. Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 60. TV host Sean Hannity is 58. Actress Meredith Monroe (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 50. Actress Maureen Flanigan (“7th Heaven”) is 47. Actor Jason Behr (“The Grudge,” “Roswell”) is 46. Actress Lucy Punch (“Ben and Kate”) is 42. Singer-actor Tyrese is 41. Actress Eliza Dushku (“Dollhouse,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 39. Guitarist Tim Lopez of Plain White T’s is 39. Actress Kristin Kreuk (“Smallville”) is 37. Singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers is 37. Singer Andra Day is 35. Actress Anna Wood (“Falling Water,” “Reckless”) is 34. Singer Ellie Goulding is 33. Actress Caity Lotz (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 33. Actor Jeff Ward (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 33. Guitarist Eric Steedly of LANCO is 29. Drummer Jamie Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 28.
Tuesday: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 82. Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 79. Actress Sarah Miles (“The Big Sleep”) is 78. Actress Barbara Carrera (“Never Say Never Again”) is 78. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 77. Actor Ben Kingsley is 76. Actor Tim Matheson is 72. Singer Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is 72. Actor Joe Dallesandro (“The Limey”) is 71. Bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith is 68. Actor James Remar (“Dexter”) is 66. Actress Bebe Neuwirth is 61. Singer Paul Westerberg is 60. Actor Val Kilmer is 60. Guitarist Ric Ivanisevich of Oleander is 57. Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax is 56. Actor Lance Reddick (“Fringe,” “The Wire”) is 50. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 47. Cellist Mikko Siren of Apocalyptica is 44. Singer Psy is 42. Drummer Bob Bryar (My Chemical Romance) is 40. Actor Ricky Whittle (“American Gods”) is 40. Actor Erich Bergen (“Madam Secretary,” “Jersey Boys”) is 34. Musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is 30.
Wednesday: Actor Frank Langella is 82. Singer-guitarist Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish is 78. Actor Rick Hurst (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 74. . Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 62. Actress Dedee Pfeiffer (“Cybill”) is 56. Actor Morris Chestnut (“The Brothers,” “The Best Man”) is 51. R&B singer Tank is 44. Actress Eden Riegel (“The Young and the Restless”) is 39. Bassist Noah Sierota of Echosmith is 24.
