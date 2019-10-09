Today: Actor Peter Coyote is 78. Actor Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) is 73. Singer John Prine is 73. Actor-dancer Ben Vereen is 73. Singer Cyril Neville of The Neville Brothers is 71. Actress Jessica Harper (“Pennies From Heaven,” “My Favorite Year”) is 70. Singer-guitarist Midge Ure is 66. Singer David Lee Roth (Van Halen) is 65. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 61. Actress Julia Sweeney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 60. Actor Bradley Whitford (“The West Wing”) is 60. Bassist Martin Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 58. Guitarist Jim Glennie of James is 56. Drummer Mike Malinin of the Goo Goo Dolls is 52. Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs,” “Reno 911!”) is 50. Actor Mario Lopez (“The X Factor,” “Saved by the Bell”) is 46. Actress Jodi Lyn O’Keefe (“She’s All That,” “Nash Bridges”) is 41. Singer Mya is 40. Actor Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) is 37. R&B singer Cherie is 35.
Friday: Actor Ron Leibman is 82. Country singer Gene Watson is 76. Singer Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates is 73. Actress Catlin Adams (“The Jerk,” “The Jazz Singer”) is 69. Country singer Paulette Carlson (Highway 101) is 68. MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 67. Actor David Morse (“St. Elsewhere”) is 66. Actor Stephen Spinella (“24”) is 63. Actress Joan Cusak is 57. Guitarist Scott Johnson of Gin Blossoms is 57. Actor-writer Michael J. Nelson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) is 55. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 54. Actor Artie Lange (“MADtv”) is 52. Actor Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock,” “Ally McBeal”) is 51. Actress Andrea Navedo (“Jane the Virgin”) is 50. Actress Constance Zimmer (“UnREAL,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 49. Rapper MC Lyte is 48. Actor Darien Sills-Evans (“Superior Donuts,” “Treme”) is 45. Singer NeeNa Lee is 44. Actress Emily Deschanel (“Bones”) is 43. Actor Trevor Donovan (“90210”) is 41. Actress Michelle Trachtenberg (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Inspector Gadget”) is 34. Rapper Cardi B is 27.
Saturday: Singer Sam Moore of Sam and Dave is 84. “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace is 72. Actress-singer Susan Anton is 69. Actor Carlos Bernard (“24”) is 57. Jazz musician Chris Botti is 57. Singer Claude McKnight of Take 6 is 57. Actor Hugh Jackman is 51. Actor Adam Rich (“Eight Is Enough”) is 51. Singer Garfield Bright of Shai is 50. Fiddler Martie Maguire of the Dixie Chicks and of Courtyard Hounds is 50. Actor Kirk Cameron is 49. Singer Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory is 40. Actor Tyler Blackburn (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 33. Actor Josh Hutcherson (“The Hunger Games”) is 27.
Sunday: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 82. Actress Melinda Dillon (“A Christmas Story”) is 80. Musician Paul Simon is 78. Actress Pamela Tiffin is 77. Keyboardist Robert Lamm of Chicago is 75. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 73. Actor Demond Wilson (“Sanford and Son”) is 73. Singer Sammy Hagar is 72. Model Beverly Johnson is 67. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is 63. Singer Cherrelle is 60. Singer-actress-talk-show host Marie Osmond is 60. Singer Joey Belladonna of Anthrax is 59. Actress T’Keyah Crystal Keymah (“That’s So Raven”) is 57. Actress Kelly Preston is 57. Country singer John Wiggins is 57. Actor Christopher Judge (TV’s “Stargate SG-1”) is 55. Actor Matt Walsh (“Veep”) is 55. Actor Reginald Ballard (“Martin,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) is 54. Actress Kate Walsh (“Private Practice,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 52. Musician Jeff Allen of Mint Condition is 51. Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin (“My Wife and Kids,” “Martin”) is 51. Singer Carlos Marin of Il Divo is 51. Country singer Rhett Akins is 50. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat,” “Da Ali G Show”) is 48. Singers Brandon and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge are 44. Singer Ashanti is 39. Singer-rapper Lumidee is 39. Contemporary Christian singer Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless is 39. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) is 18.
Monday: Country singer Melba Montgomery is 82. Singer Cliff Richard is 79. Singer Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues is 73. Actor Greg Evigan (“My Two Dads,” “B.J. and the Bear”) is 66. TV personality Arleen Sorkin (“America’s Funniest People,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 64. Singer Thomas Dolby is 61. Actress Lori Petty (“A League of Their Own”) is 56. Actor Steve Coogan (“Night at the Museum”) is 54. Actor Edward Kerr (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 53. Actor Jon Seda (“Chicago P.D.,” “Homicide: Life On The Street”) is 49. Bassist Doug Virden (Sons of the Desert) is 49. Country singer Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks is 45. Singer Shaznay Lewis of All Saints is 44. Actor Stephen Hill (2018’s “Magnum, P.I.”) is 43. Singer Usher is 41. TV personality Stacy Keibler (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 40. Actress Skyler Shaye (“Bratz”) is 33. Comedian Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) is 32.
Tuesday: Singer Barry McGuire is 84. Actress Linda Lavin (“Alice”) is 82. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 77. Actor Victor Banerjee (“A Passage to India”) is 73. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 73. Singer Tito Jackson is 66. Actor Larry Miller (“The Nutty Professor”) is 66. Actor Jere Burns (“Good Morning, Miami,” “Dear John”) is 65. Actress Tanya Roberts (“That ‘70s Show,” “Charlie’s Angels”) is 60. Drummer Mark Reznicek (The Toadies) is 57. Singer Eric Benet is 53. “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis is 50. Actor Dominic West is 50. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 50. Singer Ginuwine is 49. Singer Jaci Velasquez is 40. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren (TV’s “Ransom”) is 39. Singer Keyshia Cole is 38. Actor Vincent Martella (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 27.
Wednesday: Actress Angela Lansbury is 94. Actor Peter Bowles (“Victoria,” “Rumpole of the Bailey”) is 83. Actor Barry Corbin (“One Tree Hill,” “Northern Exposure”) is 79. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 76. Actress Suzanne Somers is 73. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 72. Producer-director David Zucker is 72. Actress Martha Smith (“Animal House.” “Scarecrow and Mrs. King”) is 67. Actor Andy Kindler (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 63. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 61. Guitarist Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 60. Singer Bob Mould (Husker Du) is 59. Actor Randy Vasquez (“JAG”) is 58. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 57. Actor Christian Stolte (“Chicago Fire”) is 57. Actress Terri J. Vaughn (“All of Us,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) is 50. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 50. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 48. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 48. Actor Paul Sparks (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 48. Actress Kellie Martin (“Christy,” “Life Goes On”) is 44. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 42. Actor Jeremy Jackson (“Baywatch”) is 39. Actress Caterina Scorsone (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. Actress Brea Grant (“Heroes”) is 38. Actor Kyler Pettis (“Days of Our Lives”) is 27.
