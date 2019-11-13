Today: Actress Kathleen Hughes (“Babe”) is 91. Jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis is 85. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 72. Guitarist James Young of Styx is 70. Singer Stephen Bishop is 68. Pianist Yanni is 65. Actor Brian Dietzen (“NCIS”) is 42. Rapper Shyheim is 42. Bassist Tobin Esperance of Papa Roach is 40. Comedian Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actor Russell Tovey (“Quantico”) is 38. Actor Cory Michael Smith (“Gotham”) is 33. Actor Graham Patrick Martin (“Major Crimes,” “Two and a Half Men”) is 28.
Friday: Actor Ed Asner is 90. Singer Petula Clark is 87. Comedian Jack Burns of Burns and Schreiber is 86. Actress Joanna Barnes (“Spartacus,” “The Parent Trap”) is 85. Actor Yaphet Kotto (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 80. Actor Sam Waterston (“Law and Order”) is 79. Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad of ABBA is 74. Actress Beverly D’Angelo (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”) is 68. Actor James Widdoes (“Animal House”) is 66. News correspondent John Roberts is 63. Bandleader Kevin Eubanks (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 62. Comedian Judy Gold is 57. Rapper E-40 is 52. Country singer Jack Ingram is 49. Actor Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary,” “Eli Stone”) is 47. Actress Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong (“Carter,” “Veronica Mars”) is 46. Drummer David Carr of Third Day is 45. Singer Chad Kroeger of Nickelback is 45. Drummer Jesse Sandoval (The Shins) is 45. Actress Virginie Ledoyen (“The Beach”) is 43. Actor Sean Murray (“NCIS”) is 42. Actress Shailene Woodley is 28. Actress Emma Dumont (“Bunheads”) is 25.
Saturday: Actor Steve Railsback is 74. Actor David Leisure (“Empty Nest”) is 69. Actress Marg Helgenberger (“CSI”) is 61. Drummer Mani of Stone Roses is 57. Country singer-guitarist Keith Burns of Trick Pony is 56. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 55. Actor Harry Lennix (“The Blacklist”) is 55. Guitarist Dave Kushner of Velvet Revolver is 53. Actress Lisa Bonet is 52. Actress Tammy Lauren (“Wanda at Large,” “Martial Law”) is 51. Singer Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd is 50. Actress Martha Plimpton is 49. Actress Missi Pyle (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”) is 47. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal is 42. Singer Trevor Penick (O-Town) is 40. Singer Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted is 31. Comedian Pete Davidson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 26. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey (“Heroes,” “My Wife and Kids”) is 24.
Sunday: Guitarist Gerry McGee of The Ventures is 82. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 81. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons is 78. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 77. Actress Lauren Hutton is 76. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 75. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 75. Actor Stephen Root (“King of the Hill,” “NewsRadio”) is 68. Actress Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 61. Actor William Moses is 60. Entertainer RuPaul is 59. Musician Joey Williams of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 57. Actor Dylan Walsh (“Nip/Tuck,” “Brooklyn Bridge”) is 56. Actress-model Daisy Fuentes is 53. Actress Sophie Marceau (“Braveheart”) is 53. Singer Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe is 52. Keyboardist Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler is 52. Actor David Ramsey (“Arrow,” “Blue Bloods”) is 48. Actor Brandon Call (“Step By Step”) is 43. Country singer Aaron Lines is 42. Actress Rachel McAdams (“Wedding Crashers,” “The Notebook”) is 41. Guitarist Isaac Hanson of Hanson is 39. Actor Justin Cooper (“Liar, Liar”) is 31. Bassist Reid Perry of The Band Perry is 31. Actress Raquel Castro (“Jersey Girl”) is 25.
Monday: Actress Brenda Vaccaro is 80. Actress Linda Evans (“Dynasty”) is 77. Actress Susan Sullivan is 77. Country singer Jacky Ward is 73. Actor Jameson Parker (“Simon and Simon”) is 72. Actress-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 71. Singer Graham Parker is 69. Actor Delroy Lindo (“The Good Fight”) is 67. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 66. Actor Oscar Nunez (“The Office”) is 61. Actress Elizabeth Perkins is 59. Singer Kim Wilde is 59. Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica is 57. Singer Tim DeLaughter of Polyphonic Spree (and Tripping Daisy) is 54. Actor Romany Malco (“A Million Little Things,” “Weeds”) is 51. Actor Owen Wilson is 51. Actor Dan Bakkedahl (“Life in Pieces,” “The Mindy Project”) is 51. Singer-Broadway composer Duncan Sheik is 50. Actor Mike Epps is 49. Actress Peta Wilson (“La Femme Nikita”) is 49. Actress Chloe Sevigny (“Big Love,” “Boys Don’t Cry”) is 45. Actor Steven Pasquale (“The Good Wife”) is 43. Keyboardist Alberto Bof of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 42. Rapper Fabolous is 42. Actor-director Nate Parker (“Birth of a Nation”) is 40. Rapper Mike Jones is 39. Actress Mekia Cox (“Secrets and Lies”) is 38. Actress-comedian Nasim Pedrad (“Scream Queens,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actress Christina Vidal (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 38. Singer TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 35. “Project Runway” winner and designer Christian Soriano is 34. Actor Nathan Kress (“iCarly”) is 27.
Tuesday: Talk-show host Larry King is 86. Talk-show host Dick Cavett is 83. Media mogul Ted Turner is 81. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 77. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 70. Actor Robert Beltran (“Big Love,” “Star Trek: Voyager”) is 66. Actress Kathleen Quinlan is 65. Actress Glynnis O’Connor is 64. Journalist Ann Curry is 63. Actress Allison Janney (“The West Wing”) is 60. Drummer Matt Sorum of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 59. Actress Meg Ryan is 58. Actress Jodie Foster is 57. Actress Terry Farrell (“Becker”) is 56. Drummer Travis McNabb (Better Than Ezra) is 50. Singer Tony Rich is 48. Singer Jason Albert of Heartland is 46. Country singer Billy Currington is 46. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 46. Singer Tamika Scott of Xscape is 44. Rapper Lil’ Mo is 42. Director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) is 40. Guitarist Browan Lollar of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 37. Actor Adam Driver (“Girls”) is 36. Country singer Cam is 35. Rapper Tyga is 30.
Wednesday: Actress Estelle Parsons is 92. Comedian Dick Smothers is 81. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 77. Actress Veronica Hamel is 76. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 73. Actor Samuel E. Wright (Sebastian in “Little Mermaid”) is 73. Musician Joe Walsh is 72. Actor Richard Masur (“One Day at a Time”) is 71. Actress Bo Derek is 63. Drummer Jimmy Brown of UB40 is 62. Actress Sean Young is 60. Pianist Jim Brickman is 58. Drummer Todd Nance of Widespread Panic is 57. Actress Ming-Na (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Mulan”) is 56. Rapper Mike D of the Beastie Boys is 54. Rapper Sen Dog of Cypress Hill is 54. Actress Callie Thorne (“Rescue Me,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 50. Actress Sabrina Lloyd (“Numb3rs”) is 49. Actor Joel McHale (“Community”) is 48. Actress Marisa Ryan (“New York Undercover”) is 45. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 44. Actor Joshua Gomez (“Chuck”) is 44. Country singer Josh Turner is 42. Actress Nadine Velazquez (“My Name Is Earl”) is 41. Actor Jacob Pitts (“Sneaky Pete,” “Justified”) is 40. Actor Jeremy Jordan (“Supergirl”) is 35. Actress Ashley Fink (“Glee”) is 33. Bassist Jared Followill of Kings of Leon is 33. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz (“Station 19”) is 33. Actor Cody Linley (“Hannah Montana”) is 30. Guitarist Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 24.
