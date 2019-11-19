Today: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 85. Actress Marlo Thomas is 82. Actress Juliet Mills (“Passions,” “Nanny and the Professor”) is 78. Actress Goldie Hawn is 74. Keyboardist Lonnie Jordan of War is 71. Singer Livingston Taylor is 69. Actress-singer Lorna Luft is 67. Actress Cherry Jones (“The Horse Whisperer”) is 63. Bassist Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes is 59. Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 57. Actress Nicollette Sheridan is 56. Singer Bjork is 54. Singer Chauncey Hannibal of BLACKstreet is 51. Bassist Alex James of Blur is 51. TV personality Rib Hillis (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 49. Rapper Pretty Lou of Lost Boyz is 48. TV host Michael Strahan (“Good Morning America,” “Live With Kelly and Michael”) is 48. Actress Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is 46. Country singer Kelsi Osborn of SHeDAISY is 45. Actor Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 44. Actress Lindsey Haun (“Broken Bridges”) is 35. Actress Jena Malone is 35. Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 34. Actor Sam Palladio (“Nashville”) is 32.
Friday: Comedian-director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) is 79. Actor Tom Conti is 78. Singer Jesse Colin Young (The Youngbloods) is 78. Guitarist-actor Little Steven (The E Street Band, “The Sopranos”) is 69. Bassist Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads is 69. Actress Lin Tucci (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 68. Singer Lawrence Gowan of Styx is 63. Actor Richard Kind (“Spin City,” “Mad About You”) is 63. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is 61. Singer “Farmer Jason” Ringenberg (Jason and the Scorchers) is 61. Actress Mariel Hemingway is 58. Actor-producer Brian Robbins (“Head of the Class”) is 56. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 55. Actor Nicholas Rowe (“The Crown”) is 53. Actor Michael Kenneth Williams (“12 Years A Slave,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is 53. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 52. Actress Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Westworld”) is 51. Drummer Chris Fryar of Zac Brown Band is 49. Actor Tyler Hilton (“One Tree Hill”) is 36. Actress Scarlett Johannson is 35. Singer Candice Glover (“American Idol”) is 30. Actor Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things”) is 25.
Actress Mackenzie Lintz (“Under the Dome”) is 23.
Saturday: Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas (“Basic Instinct,” “Showgirls”) is 75. Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch (“Hollywood Squares”) is 72. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 65. Actor Maxwell Caulfield (“The Colbys”) is 60. Actor John Henton (“The Hughleys,” “Living Single”) is 59. “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts is 59. Singer-guitarist Ken Block of Sister Hazel is 53. Drummer Charlie Grover of Sponge is 53. Actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield (“Family Law”) is 52. Actor Oded Fehr (“The Mummy”) is 49. Rapper Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound is 47. Actor Page Kennedy (“Desperate Housewives”) is 43. Actress Kelly Brook (“Smallville”) is 40. Actor Lucas Grabeel (“High School Musical”) is 35. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (“Jersey Shore”) is 32. Singer-actress Miley Cyrus is 27. Actor Austin Majors (“NYPD Blue”) is 24. Actress Olivia Keville (“Splitting Up Together”) is 17.
Sunday: Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 78. Singer Lee Michaels is 74. Actor Dwight Schultz (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “The A-Team”) is 72. Actor Stanley Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 69. Drummer Clem Burke of The Romantics and of Blondie is 65. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 63. Actress Denise Crosby (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 62. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 57. Actor Garret Dillahunt (“Raising Hope”) is 55. Actor Conleth Hill (“Game of Thrones”) is 55. Actress Lola Glaudini (“Criminal Minds”) is 48. Actor Colin Hanks is 42. Actress Katherine Heigl is 41. Actress Sarah Hyland is 29.
Monday: Singer Bob Lind is 77. Actor-game-show host Ben Stein is 75. Actor John Larroquette is 72. “Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli is 64. Singer Amy Grant is 59. Singer Tim Armstrong of Rancid is 54. Actor Steve Harris (“Friday Night Lights,” “The Practice”) is 54. Actor Billy Burke (“Twilight” films) is 53. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 53. Guitarist Rodney Sheppard of Sugar Ray is 53. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon is 51. Actress Jill Hennessy (“Crossing Jordan”) is 50. Actress Christina Applegate is 48. Actor Eddie Steeples (“My Name Is Earl”) is 46. Actor Kristian Nairn (“Game of Thrones”) is 44. Actor Jerry Ferrara (“Entourage”) is 40. Actress Katie Cassidy (“Arrow,” new “Melrose Place”) is 33. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 28.
Tuesday: Impressionist Rich Little is 81. Singer Tina Turner is 80. Singer Jean Terrell (replaced Diana Ross in the Supremes) is 75. Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 74. Actress Jamie Rose (“Falcon Crest,” “St. Elsewhere”) is 60. Country singer Linda Davis is 57. Actor Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”) is 54. Actress Kristin Bauer (“True Blood”) is 53. Actor Peter Facinelli is 46. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled is 44. Actress Maia Campbell (“In the House”) is 43. Country singer Joe Nichols is 43. Musicians Randy and Anthony Armstrong of Contemporary Christian band Red are 41. Actress Jessica Bowman (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”) is 39. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 38. Actress Jessica Camacho (“Taken,” “The Flash”) is 37. Singer-guitarist Mike Gossin of Gloriana is 35. Drummer Ben Wysocki of The Fray is 35. Singer Lil Fizz of B2K is 34. Singer Aubrey Collins (Trick Pony) is 32. Singer-actress Rita Ora is 29.
Wednesday: Director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) is 68. TV personality Bill Nye (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is 64. Actor William Fichtner (“Invasion”) is 63. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 60. Actor Michael Rispoli (“The Rum Diary,” “To Die For”) is 59. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 59. Drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax is 57. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 57. Actor Fisher Stevens (“Early Edition”) is 56. Actress Robin Givens is 55. Actor Michael Vartan (“Alias”) is 51. Actress Elizabeth Marvel (“Homeland,” “House of Cards”) is 50. Rapper Skoob of DAS EFX is 49. Rapper Twista is 47. Actor Jaleel White (“Family Matters”) is 43.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.