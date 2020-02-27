Today: Actress Joanne Woodward is 90. Actress Barbara Babcock is 83. Actor Howard Hesseman is 80. Actress Debra Monk is 71. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 66. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 63. Actor Timothy Spall (“Sweeney Todd,” “Enchanted”) is 63. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 60. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynryd Skynyrd) is 60. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 59. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 58. Actor Grant Show (“Devious Maids,” “Melrose Place”) is 58. Guitarist Mike Cross of Sponge is 55. Actor Noah Emmerich is 55. Actor Donal Logue is 54. Singer Chilli of TLC is 49. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 48. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 47. Bassist Shonna Tucker (Drive-By Truckers) is 42. Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 40. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 40. Singer Bobby Valentino (Mista) is 40. Singer Josh Groban is 39. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 39. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage The Elephant is 37. Actress Kate Mara (“American Horror Story”) is 37. Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (“Jersey Shore”) is 34.
Friday: Actor Gavin MacLeod is 89. Singer Sam the Sham is 83. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 81. Actor Frank Bonner (“WKRP in Cincinnati”) is 78. Actress Kelly Bishop (“Gilmore Girls”) is 76. Actress Stephanie Beacham (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” “SeaQuest DSV”) is 73. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 72. Actress Mercedes Ruehl is 72. Actress Bernadette Peters is 72. Actress Ilene Graff (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 71. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 65. Actor John Turturro is 63. Singer Cindy Wilson of The B-52’s is 63. Actress Rae Dawn Chong (“The Color Purple”) is 59. Actress Maxine Bahns (“The Brothers McMullen”) is 51. Actor Robert Sean Leonard (“House, M.D.”) is 51. Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 51. Author Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) is 50. Actress Tasha Smith (“Empire”) is 49. Actor Rory Cochrane (“24,” “CSI: Miami”) is 48. Actress Ali Larter is 44. Country singer Jason Aldean is 43. Actor Geoffrey Arend (“Madam Secretary”) is 42. Actress Melanie Chandra (“Code Black”) is 36. Actress Michelle Horn (“Family Law,” “Strong Medicine”) is 33. Actress True O’Brien (“Days of Our Lives”) is 26. Actress Madisen Beaty (“The Fosters”) is 25. Actress Quinn Shephard (“Hostages”) is 25. Actor Bobbe J. Thompson (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 24.
Saturday (Leap Birthday Year): Actor Joss Ackland (“A Kid in King Arthur’s Court,” “The Mighty Ducks”) is 23 (born 1928). Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is 12 (born 1972). Rapper Ja Rule is 11 (born 1976). Singer Mark Foster (Foster the People) is 9 (born 1984).
Sunday: Actor Robert Clary (“Hogan’s Heroes”) is 94. Singer-actor Harry Belafonte is 93. Singer Mike D’Abo of Manfred Mann is 76. Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 76. Actor Dirk Benedict (“The A Team”) is 75. Actor-director Ron Howard is 66. Country singer Janis Gill (aka Janis Oliver Cummins) of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 66. Actress Catherine Bach (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 65. Actor Tim Daly is 64. Singer-musician Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) is 63. Actor Bryan Batt (“Mad Men”) is 57. Actor Russell Wong (“Romeo Must Die,” “New Jack City”) is 57. Actor Chris Eigeman (“Gilmore Girls”) is 55. Actor John David Cullum (“Glory”) is 54. Actor George Eads (“CSI”) is 53. Actor Javier Bardem is 51. Actor Jack Davenport (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 47. Guitarist Ryan Peake of Nickelback is 47. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 46. Actor Jensen Ackles is 42. Actress Lupita Nyong’o (“Black Panther”) is 37. Singer Kesha is 33. Singer Sammie is 33. Singer Justin Bieber is 26.
Monday: Actor John Cullum (“Northern Exposure”) is 90. Actress Barbara Luna is 81. Author John Irving is 78. Actress Cassie Yates is 69. Actress Laraine Newman (“Saturday Night Live”) is 68. Singer Jay Osmond of The Osmonds is 65. Singer John Cowsill of The Cowsills is 64. Singer Larry Stewart of Restless Heart is 61. Singer Jon Bon Jovi is 58. Blues singer Alvin Youngblood Hart is 57. Actor Daniel Craig (“Casino Royale”) is 52. Actor Richard Ruccolo (“Legit,” “Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place”) is 48. Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay is 43. Actress Heather McComb (“The Event,” “Party of Five”) is 43. Actress Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect” movies) is 40. Actress Bryce Dallas Howard (“The Help”) is 39.Guitarist Mike “McDuck” Olson of Lake Street Dive is 37. Actor Robert Iler (“The Sopranos”) is 35. Actress Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) is 31. Country singer Luke Combs is 30. Singer-rapper-actress Becky G is 23.
Tuesday: Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 79. Movie producer-director George Miller (“Mad Max”) is 75. Actress Hattie Winston (“Becker”) is 75. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 73. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky (“Police Academy” films) is 70. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 67. Actor Robert Gossett (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 66. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 66. Actress Miranda Richardson is 62. Actress Laura Harring (“Mulholland Drive,” “Gossip Girl”) is 56. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 56. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 54. Actress Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) is 50. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 49. Actor David Faustino (“Married...With Children”) is 46. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 43. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 43. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 39. Actress Jessica Biel is 38. Guitarist Joe “Blower” Garvey of Hinder is 36. Singer Camila Cabello (Fifth Harmony) is 23. Actor Thomas Barbusca (“The Mick”) is 17. Actress Reylynn Caster (TV’s “Me, Myself and I”) is 17.
Wednesday: Actress Paula Prentiss (1975’s “The Stepford Wives”) is 82. Movie director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction”) is 79. Singer Chris Rea is 69. Actor-singer Ronn Moss of Player (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 68. Actress Kay Lenz is 67. Musician Emilio Estefan of the Miami Sound Machine is 67. Actress Catherine O’Hara (“Home Alone,” “A Mighty Wind”) is 66. Actor Mykelti Williamson (“Forrest Gump”) is 63. Actress Patricia Heaton (“The Middle,” “Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 62. Actor Steven Weber (“NCIS: New Orleans,” “Wings”) is 59. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is 57. Actress Stacy Edwards (“Chicago Hope”) is 55. Rapper Grand Puba (Brand Nubian) is 54. Drummer Patrick Hannan of The Sundays is 54. Singer Evan Dando of The Lemonheads is 53. Actress Patsy Kensit is 52. Actress Andrea Bendewald (“Suddenly Susan”) is 50. Drummer Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries is 49. Country singer Jason Sellers is 49. Jazz drummer Jason Marsalis is 43. TV personality Whitney Port (“The Hills”) is 35. Actress Audrey Esparza (“Blindspot”) is 34. Actress Margo Harshman (“NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory”) is 34. Actor Josh Bowman (“Revenge”) is 32. Actress Andrea Bowen (“Desperate Housewives”) is 30. Actress Jenna Boyd (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”) is 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.