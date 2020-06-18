Today: Musician Paul McCartney is 78. Actress Constance McCashin (“Knots Landing”) is 73. Actress Linda Thorson (“The Avengers”) is 73. Keyboardist John Evans (The Box Tops) is 72. Actress Isabella Rossellini is 68. Actress Carol Kane is 68. Actor Brian Benben (“Private Practice”) is 64. Actress Andrea Evans (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 63. Singer Alison is 59. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 57. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 53. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 49. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 47. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 45. Actress Alana de la Garza (“Law and Order”) is 44. Country singer Blake Shelton is 44. Guitarist Steven Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 42. Actor David Giuntoli (“Grimm”) is 40. Drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots is 32. Actress-singer Renee Olstead (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Still Standing”) is 31. Actor Jacob Anderson (“Game of Thrones”) is 30.
Friday: Singer Tommy DeVito of The Four Seasons is 92. Actress Gena Rowlands is 90. Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 78. Actress Phylicia Rashad is 72. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 70. Keyboardist Larry Dunn (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 67. Actress Kathleen Turner is 66. Country singer Doug Stone is 64. Singer Mark DeBarge of DeBarge is 61. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 58. Actor Andy Lauer (“Caroline in the City”) is 57. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 56. Actress Mia Sara (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 53. “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer is 51. Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch of Korn is 50. Actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) is 48. Actress Robin Tunney is 48. Actor Bumper Robinson (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 46. Actress Poppy Montgomery (“Unforgettable,” “Without a Trace”) is 45. Singer-banjoist Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers is 44. Actor Ryan Hurst (“The Walking Dead,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 44. Actress Zoe Saldana is 42. Actor Neil Brown Junior (“SEAL Team”) is 40. Actress Lauren Lee Smith (“CSI”) is 40. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 38. Actor Paul Dano is 36. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 31. Actor Chuku Modu (“The Good Doctor”) is 30. Actor Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”) is 22.
Saturday: Actress Bonnie Bartlett (“St. Elsewhere,” “Once and Again”) is 91. Actress Olympia Dukakis is 89. Actor James Tolkan (“Back to the Future” films) is 89. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 78. Actor John McCook (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 76. Singer Anne Murray is 75. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 74. Classical pianist Andre Watts is 74. Actress Candy Clark (“American Graffiti”) is 73. Singer Lionel Richie is 71. Actor John Goodman is 68. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 66. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 60. Keyboardist Mark degli Antoni (Soul Coughing) is 58. Guitarist Jerome Fontamillas of Switchfoot is 53. Bassist Murphy Karges of Sugar Ray is 53. Actress Nicole Kidman is 53. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 53. Actor Peter Paige (“Queer as Folk”) is 51. Actor Josh Lucas (“Sweet Home Alabama,” “A Beautiful Mind”) is 49. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson) is 49. Singer Chino Moreno is 47. Singer Amos Lee is 43. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 40. Singer-actress Alisan Porter (“The Voice,” “Curly Sue”) is 39. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 37. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 37. Actor Mark Saul (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 35. Actress Dreama Walker (film’s “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” TV’s “Gossip Girl”) is 34. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (“Superbad”) is 31. Actress Maria Lark (TV’s “Medium”) is 23.
Sunday: Actor Bernie Kopell (“The Love Boat”) is 87. Actor Monte Markham is 85. Actress Mariette Hartley is 80. Comedian Joe Flaherty (“SCTV”) is 79. Musician Ray Davies of The Kinks is 76. Actress Meredith Baxter (“Family Ties”) is 73. Actor Michael Gross (“Family Ties”) is 73. Guitarist Joey Molland of Badfinger is 73. Drummer Joey Kramer of Aerosmith is 70. Guitarist Nils Lofgren is 69. Cartoonist Berke Breathed (“Opus,” “Bloom County”) is 63. Actor Josh Pais (“Ray Donovan”) is 62. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 61. Actor Marc Copage (“Julia”) is 58. Actor Doug Savant (“Desperate Housewives,” “Melrose Place”) is 56. Guitarist Porter Howell of Little Texas is 56. Actor Michael Dolan (“Hamburger Hill,” “Biloxi Blues”) is 55. Filmmaker Lana Wachowski (“The Matrix,” “Speed Racer”) is 55. Actress Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”) is 53. Actress Paula Irvine (“Santa Barbara”) is 52. Country singer Allison Moorer is 48. Actress Juliette Lewis is 47. Actress Maggie Siff (“Mad Men”) is 46. Bassist Justin Cary (Sixpence None the Richer) is 45. Guitarist Mike Einziger of Incubus is 44. Actor Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 41. Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers is 39. Actor Jussie Smollett (“Empire”) is 38. Actor Michael Malarkey (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 37. Singer Kris Allen (“American Idol”) is 35. Singer Lana Del Rey is 35. Actor Jascha Washington (“Big Momma’s House” films) is 31. Bassist Chandler Baldwin of LANCO is 28. Singer Rebecca Black is 23.
Monday: Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 84. Actor Michael Lerner is 79. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 77. Journalist Brit Hume is 77. Singer Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon is 76. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan of The Turtles is 73. Actor David L. Lander (“Laverne and Shirley”) is 73. Singer Todd Rundgren is 72. Singer Alan Osmond of The Osmonds is 71. Actress Meryl Streep is 71. Actress Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”) is 71. Actor Graham Greene (“Dances With Wolves”) is 68. Singer Cyndi Lauper is 67. Actor Chris Lemmon is 66. Bassist Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) is 64. Bassist Garry Beers of INXS is 63. Actor Bruce Campbell (“Evil Dead,” “The Adventures of Briscoe County Junior”) is 62. Bassist Alan Anton of Cowboy Junkies is 61. Actress Tracy Pollan (“Family Ties”) is 60. Keyboardist Jimmy Sommerville (Bronski Beat) is 59. Singer Mike Edwards of Jesus Jones is 56. Actress Amy Brenneman is 56. Singer Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) is 50. Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub (“24”) is 49. TV personality Carson Daly is 47. Guitarist Chris Traynor (Helmet) is 47. Actor Donald Faison (“Scrubs”) is 46. Actress Lecy Goranson (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 46. Comedian Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”) is 44. TV personality Jai Rodriguez (“Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”) is 41. Actress Lindsay Ridgeway (“Boy Meets World”) is 35. Singer Dina Hansen of Fifth Harmony (“The X Factor”) is 23.
Tuesday: Singer Diana Trask is 80. Actor Ted Shackelford (“Knots Landing”) is 74. AActor Bryan Brown (“The Thorn Birds”) is 73. Former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson is 64. Actress Frances McDormand is 63. Drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth is 58. Director Josh Whedon (“The Avengers,” “Marvels’ Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 56. Singer Chico DeBarge is 50. Actress Selma Blair is 48. Actor Joel Edgerton (“Loving”) is 46. Singer KT Tunstall is 45. Singer Virgo Williams of Ghostown DJs is 45. Actress Emmanuelle Vaugier (“Two and a Half Men”) is 44. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 43. Actress Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 40. Singer Duffy is 36.
Wednesday: Actress Michele Lee is 78. Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 75. Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 73. Actor Peter Weller is 73. Bassist John Illsley of Dire Straits is 71. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 70. Actress Nancy Allen (“RoboCop”) is 70. Actor Joe Penny (“Jake and the Fatman,” “Riptide”) is 64. Singer Astro of UB40 is 63. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark is 61. Musician Siedah Garrett is 60. Actor Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) is 59. Bassist Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is 59. Actress Danielle Spencer (“What’s Happening”) is 55. Actress Sherry Stringfield (“ER”) is 53. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 50. Actress Carla Gallo (“Bones”) is 45. Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 43. Actress Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project,” “The Office”) is 41. Actress Minka Kelly is 40. Actress Vanessa Ray (“Blue Bloods”) is 39. Actor Justin Hires (2016’s “MacGyver,” “Rush Hour”) is 35. Singer Solange Knowles is 34. Actor Max Ehrich (“The Young and the Restless,” “Under the Dome”) is 29. Actress Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”) is 27.
