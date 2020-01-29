Today: Actor Gene Hackman is 90. Actress Vanessa Redgrave is 83. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 83. Country singer Norma Jean is 82. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 71. Musician Phil Collins is 69. Actor Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) is 69. Actress Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 64. Comedian Brett Butler (“Anger Management,” “Grace Under Fire”) is 62. Singer Jody Watley is 61. Actor Wayne Wilderson (“Veep”) is 54. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 48. Actor Christian Bale is 46. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 46. Actress Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”) is 46. Singer Josh Kelley is 40. Actor Wilmer Valderrama (“That ’70s Show”) is 40. Actress Mary Hollis Inboden (“The Real O’Neals”) is 34. Actress Kylie Bunbury (“Pitch”) is 31. Actor Jake Thomas (“Lizzie McGuire,” “AI”) is 30. Actress Danielle Campbell (“The Originals”) is 25.
Friday: Composer Philip Glass is 83. Actor Stuart Margolin (“The Rockford Files”) is 80. Actress Jessica Walter (“Arrested Development”) is 79. Bluesman Charlie Musselwhite is 76. Actor Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad”) is 73. Actor Glynn Turman (“The Wire,” “A Different World”) is 73. Singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band is 69. Singer John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) of the Sex Pistols is 64. Actor Anthony LaPaglia (“Without a Trace,” “Murder One”) is 61. Actress Kelly Lynch is 61. Singer-guitarist Lloyd Cole is 59. Actress Paulette Braxton (“The Parkers,” “In The House”) is 55. Bassist Al Jaworski of Jesus Jones is 54. Actress Minnie Driver is 50. Actress Portia de Rossi (“Arrested Development,” “Ally McBeal”) is 47. Comedian Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Actress Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” “Ray”) is 43. Singer Justin Timberlake is 39. Actor Tyler Ritter (“The McCarthys”) is 35. Singer Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is 33. Singer Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons is 33.
Saturday: Actor Stuart Whitman is 92. Singer Bob Shane (The Kingston Trio) is 86. Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 83. Singer Don Everly of The Everly Brothers is 83. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 81. Guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 70. Actor-writer-producer Billy Mumy (“Lost in Space”) is 66. Singer Exene Cervenka of X is 64. Actor Linus Roache (“Law and Order”) is 56. Actress Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”) is 55. Singer Lisa Marie Presley is 52. Comedian Pauly Shore is 52. Actor Brian Krause (“Charmed”) is 51. Jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman is 51. Drummer Patrick Wilson of Weezer is 51. Actor Michael C. Hall (“Dexter,” “Six Feet Under”) is 49. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 45. Musician Jason Isbell is 41. Singer Andrew Van Wyngarden of MGMT is 37. TV personality Lauren Conrad (“The Hills,” “Laguna Beach”) is 34. Actress-singer Heather Morris (“Glee”) is 33. Singer Harry Styles of One Direction is 26.
Sunday: Comedian Tom Smothers is 83. Singer Graham Nash is 78. Actor Bo Hopkins is 76. Singer Howard Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 74. TV chef Ina Garten is 72. Actor Jack McGee is 71. Actor Brent Spiner is 71. Bassist Ross Valory of Journey is 71. Model Christie Brinkley is 66. Actor Michael Talbott is 65. Actress Kim Zimmer (“Guilding Light”) is 65. Comedian Adam Ferrara is 54. Rock Bassist Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 54. Actress Jennifer Westfeldt is 50. Rock musician Ben Mize is 49. Rapper T-Mo is 48. Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur is 47. Actress Lori Beth Denberg is 44. Rock musician Jesse Siebenberg (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 44. Singer Shakira is 43. Actor Rich Sommer is 42. Country singer Blaine Larsen is 34. Actress Zosia Mamet is 32.
Monday: Actress Bridget Hanley is 79. Actress Blythe Danner is 77. Guitarist Dave Davies (The Kinks) is 73. Singer Melanie is 73. Actress Morgan Fairchild is 70. Actress Pamela Franklin is 70. Actor Nathan Lane is 64. Rock musician Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) is 64. Actor Thomas Calabro is 61. Actress Michele Greene is 58. Country singer Matraca Berg is 56. Actress Maura Tierney is 55. Actor Warwick Davis is 50. Actress Elisa Donovan is 49. Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee is 44. Actress Isla Fisher is 44. Singer-songwriter Jessica Harp is 38. Actor Matthew Moy is 36. Rapper Sean Kingston is 30. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall is 27.
Tuesday: Actor Jerry Adler is 91. Rock musician John Steel (The Animals) is 79. Singer Florence LaRue (The Fifth Dimension) is 78. Rock singer Alice Cooper is 72. Actor Michael Beck is 71. Actress Lisa Eichhorn is 68. Rock musician Henry Bogdan is 59. Country singer Clint Black is 58. Rock musician Noodles (The Offspring) is 57. Country musician Dave Buchanan (Yankee Grey) is 54. Actress Gabrielle Anwar is 50. Actor Rob Corddry is 49. Singer David Garza is 49. Actor Michael Goorjian is 49. TV personality Nicolle Wallace is 48. Rock musician Rick Burch (Jimmy Eat World) is 45. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 45. Rapper Cam’ron is 44. Rock singer Gavin DeGraw is 43. Rock singer Zoe Manville is 36. Actor Charlie Barnett is 32. Actress Kyla Kenedy (TV: “Speechless”) is 17.
Wednesday: Actor David Selby (“Dark Shadows”) is 79. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 79. Movie director Michael Mann is 77. Rock singer Al Kooper is 76. Actress Charlotte Rampling is 74. Actress Barbara Hershey is 72. Actor Christopher Guest is 72. Actor Tom Wilkinson is 72. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 59. Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh is 58. Actress Laura Linney is 56. Rock musician Duff McKagan (Velvet Revolver) is 56. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 53. Rock singer Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) is 52. Singer Bobby Brown is 51. Actor Michael Sheen is 51. Actor David Chisum is 50. Country singer Sara Evans is 49. Country singer Tyler Farr is 36. Actor-singer Darren Criss is 33. Actor Henry Golding is 33. Rock musician Kyle Simmons (Bastille) is 32. Actor Jeremy Sumpter is 31. Drummer Graham Sierota (Echosmith) is 21.
