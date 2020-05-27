Today: Actress Carroll Baker is 89. Singer Gladys Knight is 76. Singer Billy Vera is 76. Singer John Fogerty is 75. Musician Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 64. Actor Louis Mustillo (“Mike and Molly”) is 62. Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 58. Actress Christa Miller (“Scrubs,” “The Drew Carey Show”) is 56. Country singer Phil Vassar is 56. Singer Chris Ballew of Presidents of the United States of America is 55. Singer Kylie Minogue is 52. Rapper Chubb Rock is 52. Actor Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) is 51. Talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck (“Fox and Friends,” “The View”) is 43. R&B singer Jaheim is 43. Actor Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) is 42. Actress Monica Keena (“Dawson’s Creek,” “Undeclared”) is 41. Actress Alexa Davalos (“Clash of the Titans” “The Chronicles of Riddick”) is 38. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke (“24”) is 38. Singer Colbie Caillat is 35. Actress Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”) is 35.
Friday: Singer Gary Brooker of Procol Harum is 75. Actor Anthony Geary (“General Hospital”) is 73. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 70. Composer Danny Elfman (Oingo Boingo) is 67. Singer LaToya Jackson is 64. Actor Ted Levine (“Monk,” “The Silence of the Lambs”) is 63. Actress Annette Bening is 62. Actor Rupert Everett is 61. Actor Adrian Paul (TV’s “The Highlander”) is 61. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 59. Actress Lisa Whelchel (“The Facts of Life”) is 57. Guitarist Noel Gallagher (Oasis) is 53. Singer Jayski McGowan of Quad City DJ’s is 53. Actor Anthony Azizi (“Threat Matrix,” “Lost”) is 51. Guitarist Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 51. Actress Laverne Cox (“Doubt,” “Orange Is The New Black”) is 48. Guitarist Mark Lee of Third Day is 47. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (“Boondocks”) is 46. Singer Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”) of the Spice Girls is 45. Rapper Playa Poncho is 45. Singer Fonseca is 41. Actor Justin Chon (“Deception,” “Dr. Ken”) is 39. Actor Billy Flynn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 35. Actor Blake Foster (“Power Rangers Turbo”) is 35. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 31. Actress Kristen Alderson (“General Hospital,” “One Life To Live”) is 29. Actress Lorelei Linklater (“Boyhood”) is 27.
Saturday: Actress Ruta Lee (“High Rollers,” “What’s My Line?”) is 85. Actor Keir Dullea (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 84. Guitarist Lenny Davidson of The Dave Clark Five is 76. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky (“Groundhog Day,” “Sneakers”) is 69. Actor Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 67. Actor Ted McGinley (“Hope and Faith,” “Married...With Children”) is 62. Actor Ralph Carter (“Good Times”) is 59. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 56. Guitarist Tom Morello of Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine is 56. Actor Mark Sheppard (“Supernatural”) is 56. Actor John Ross Bowie (“Speechless,” “The Big Bang Theory”) is 49. Guitarist Patrick Dahlheimer of Live is 49. Singer-actress Idina Menzel is 49. Singer Cee Lo Green (Gnarls Barkley, Goodie Mob) is 45. Rapper Remy Ma is 40. Guitarist James Smith of Underoath is 38. Actress Javicia Leslie (“God Friended Me”) is 33. Actor Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) is 21. Actor Jared Gilmore (“Once Upon a Time,” “Mad Men”) is 20.
Sunday: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 90. Singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary is 82. Keyboardist Augie Meyers of the Texas Tornadoes and the Sir Douglas Quintet is 80. Actress Sharon Gless (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 77. Actor Tom Berenger is 70. Actor Gregory Harrison is 70. Actor Kyle Secor (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 63. Actress Roma Maffia (“Nip/Tuck,” “Profiler”) is 62. Comedian Chris Elliott is 60. Actress Lea Thompson (“Caroline in the City,” “Back to the Future”) is 59. Singer Corey Hart is 58. Rapper DMC of Run-DMC is 56. Actress Brooke Shields is 55. Country bassist Ed Adkins of The Derailers is 53. “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan is 53. Jazz bassist Christian McBride is 48. Actress Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) is 48. Actress Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”) is 45. Actor Colin Farrell is 44. Trumpet player Scott Klopfenstein of Reel Big Fish is 43. Actor Eric Christian Olsen (“NCIS: Los Angeles” is 43. Drummer Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy is 40. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 34. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. (“Parent’Hood”) is 33. Singer Normani Hamilton of Fifth Harmony is 24.
Monday: Singer Pat Boone is 86. Actor Morgan Freeman is 83. Actor Brian Cox (“Deadwood”) is 74. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 73. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 73. Actor John M. Jackson (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 70. Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 67. Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 64. Actor Tom Irwin (“Devious Maids”) is 64. Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 60. Comedian Mark Curry (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 59. Actress Teri Polo (“Meet The Parents”) is 51. Model Heidi Klum is 47. Singer Alanis Morissette is 46. Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube’s “Good Mythical Morning”) is 42. TV host Damien Fahey (MTV’s “Total Request Live”) is 40. Singer Brandi Carlile is 39. Comedian Amy Schumer is 39. Actor Taylor Handley (“The O.C.”) is 36. Actress Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”) is 29. Actress Willow Shields (“The Hunger Games”) is 20.
Tuesday: Actress Sally Kellerman is 83. Actor Ron Ely (“Tarzan”) is 82. Actor Stacy Keach is 79. Drummer Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones is 79. Actor-director Charles Haid (“Hill Street Blues”) is 77. Singer Chubby Tavares of Tavares is 76. Actor Jerry Mathers (“Leave It To Beaver”) is 72. Actress Joanna Gleason is 70. Actor Dennis Haysbert (“24”) is 66. Comedian Dana Carvey is 65. Actor Gary Grimes (“Summer of ‘42”) is 65. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 65. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 60. Actor Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones”) is 59. Actor Navid Negahban (“Homeland,” “24”) is 56. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 52. TV personality Andy Cohen is 52. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 50. Actress Paula Cale (“Providence”) is 50. Actor Anthony Montgomery (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 49. Comedian Wayne Brady is 48. Actor Wentworth Miller (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 48. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 44. Actor Zachary Quinto (“Heroes”) is 43. Actor Dominic Cooper (“Mamma Mia”) is 42. Actress Nikki Cox (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 42. Actor Justin Long (“Accepted,” “Dodgeball”) is 42. Actor Deon Richmond (“Van Wilder,” “Scream 3”) is 42. Actress Morena Baccarin (“Gotham,” “Homeland”) is 41. Singer Irish Grinstead of 702 is 40. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 40. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 37. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 34. Actress Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is 32. Actress Brittany Curran (“The Magicians,” “Men of a Certain Age”) is 30.
Wednesday: Actress Irma P. Hall (“Soul Food”) is 85. Singer Ian Hunter is 81. Singer Eddie Holman is 74. Actor Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 74. Actress Penelope Wilton (“Downton Abbey”) is 74. Bassist Too Slim of Riders in the Sky is 72. Singer Suzi Quatro is 70. Singer Deniece Williams is 70. Singer Dan Hill is 66. Actor Suzie Plakson (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 62. Actor Scott Valentine (“Family Ties”) is 62. Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is 56. Singer Mike Gordon of Phish is 55. TV journalist Anderson Cooper is 53. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 52. Singers Ariel and Gabriel Hernandez of No Mercy are 49. Actor Vik Sahay (“Chuck”) is 49. Singer Lyfe Jennings is 47. Actress Arianne Zucker (“Days of Our Lives”) is 46. Actress Nikki M. James (“The Good Wife”) is 39. Actor Josh Segarra (“Chicago P.D.”) is 34. Actress Lalaine Dupree (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 33. Actress Anne Winters (“13 Reasons Why,” “Grand Hotel”) is 26.
