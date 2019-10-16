Today: Singer Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts is 78. Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 77. Actor Michael McKean is 72. Actor George Wendt is 71. Singer-comedian Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers is 70. Country singer Alan Jackson is 61. Actor Grant Shaud (“Murphy Brown”) is 59. Animator Mike Judge (“King of the Hill,” “Beavis and Butthead”) is 57. Comedian Norm Macdonald is 56. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 51. Singer Wyclef Jean of The Fugees is 50. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick of ‘N Sync is 48. Rapper Eminem is 47. Actress Sharon Leal (“Boston Public”) is 47. Actress Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) is 36. Actor Chris Lowell (“The Help,” “Private Practice”) is 35. Actor Dee Jay Daniels (“The Hughleys,” “In The House”) is 31.
Friday: Actress Dawn Wells (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 81. Actor Joe Morton is 72. Actress Pam Dawber is 69. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 59. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 58. Actor Vincent Spano is 57. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 53. Singer Nonchalant is 46. Actress Joy Bryant (“Parenthood”) is 45. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 45. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 41. Singer Ne-Yo is 40. Actress Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 35. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 35. Actor Zac Efron is 32. Actress Joy Lauren (“Desperate Housewives”) is 30. Actor Tyler Posey is 28. Actor Toby Regbo (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) is 28.
Saturday: Actor Tony Lo Bianco (“The French Connection”) is 83. Artist Peter Max is 82. Actor Michael Gambon (“Harry Potter” films) is 79. Actor John Lithgow is 74. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 74. Singer Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers is 71. Actress Annie Golden (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 68. Singer-keyboardist Karl Wallinger of World Party is 62. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 59. TV host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 55. Singer-guitarist Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 54. Actor Jon Favreau is 53. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 50. Comedian Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 49. Singer Pras Michel of The Fugees is 47. Actor Omar Gooding (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 43. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 43. Writer-director Jason Reitman (“Juno”) is 42. Actor Benjamin Salisbury (“The Nanny”) is 39. Actress Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) is 37. Singer Zac Barnett of American Authors is 33. Actress Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 29. Actress Hunter King (“The Young and the Restless”) is 26.
Sunday: Actress Melanie Mayron (“thirtysomething”) is 67. Director Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Trainspotting”) is 63. Actor Viggo Mortensen (“Lord of the Rings” and “Green Book”) is 61. Drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld of Hootie and the Blowfish is 55. Bassist Doug Eldridge of Oleander is 52. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is 51. Actor Kenneth Choi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 48. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 48. Country singer Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town is 48. Actor-comedian Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts,” “The Walking Dead”) is 43. Saxophonist Jon Natchez of The War on Drugs is 43. Actor John Krasinski (“The Office”) is 40. Bassist Daniel Tichenor of Cage The Elephant is 40. Actress Katie Featherston (“Paranormal Activity”) is 37. Actress Jennifer Nicole Freeman (“My Wife and Kids”) is 34.
Monday: Actress Joyce Randolph (“The Honeymooners”) is 95. Keyboardist Manfred Mann is 79. Guitarist Steve Cropper of Booker T. and the MG’s is 78. Singer Elvin Bishop is 77. TV judge Judy Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) is 77. Actor Everett McGill (“Twin Peaks”) is 74. Trumpeter Lee Loughnane of Chicago is 73. Actor Dick Christie (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 71. Guitarist Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Go’s is 66. Director Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”) is 64. Singer Julian Cope is 62. Guitarist Steve Lukather of Toto is 62. Actor Ken Watanabe (“Letters from Iwo Jima,” “The Last Samurai”) is 60. Actress Melora Walters (TV’s “Big Love,” film’s “The Butterfly Effect”) is 59. Singer-bassist Nick Oliveri (Queens of The Stone Age) is 48. Keyboardist Charlie Lowell of Jars of Clay is 46. Actor Jeremy Miller (“Growing Pains”) is 43. Singer Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion is 42. Actor Will Estes (“American Dreams”) is 41. Actor Michael McMillian (“True Blood”) is 41. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 39. Actress Charlotte Sullivan (“Rookie Blue”) is 36. Actor Glenn Powell (“Hidden Figures”) is 31. Country singer Kane Brown is 26.
Tuesday: Actor Christopher Lloyd is 81. Actor Derek Jacobi is 81. Actor Tony Roberts is 80. Actress Catherine Deneuve is 76. Musician Eddie Brigati of The Rascals and Joey Dee and the Starlighters is 74. Guitarist Leslie West of Mountain is 74. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 67. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 67. Actor Luis Guzman (“Code Black”) is 63. Bassist Cris Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 59. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 57. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 55. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 54. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 52. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 51. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 51. Director Spike Jonze is 50. Rapper Tracey Lee is 49. Actress Saffron Burrows (“Boston Legal”) is 47. Actress Carmen Ejogo (“Selma”) is 46. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) is 44. Guitarist Jon Foreman of Switchfoot is 43. Actor Michael Fishman (“Roseanne”) is 38. Guitarist Rickard Goransson of Carolina Liar is 36. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 34. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (“Stuart Little,” “Jerry Maguire”) is 29. Actor Elias Harger (“Fuller House”) is 12.
Wednesday: Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 76. Director Ang Lee is 65. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 63. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 63. Director-actor Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man” films) is 60. Singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is 60. Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica is 55. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 53. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 53. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 51. Actor John Huertas (“Castle”) is 50. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 47. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 45. “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley is 43. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 43. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage the Elephant is 36. “The View” host Meghan McCain is 35. Actress Masiela Lusha (“George Lopez”) is 34. Singer Miguel is 34. Actress Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) is 33. Actress Inbar Lavi (“Imposters,” “Prison Break”) is 33. Actress Jessica Stroup (“90210”) is 33. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 29. Actor Taylor Spreitler (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 26. Actress Margaret Qualley (TV’s “Fosse/Verdon”), a UNC School of the Arts alumna, is 25. Actress Amandla Stenberg (“The Hunger Games”) is 21.
