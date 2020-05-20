Today: Singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 79. Guitarist Hilton Valentine of The Animals is 77. Keyboardist Bill Champlin (Chicago) is 73. Actress Carol Potter (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Sunset Beach”) is 72. Singer Leo Sayer is 72. Comedian and former U.S. Senator Al Franken is 69. Actor Mr. T is 68. Drummer Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 65. Actor Judge Reinhold is 63. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes (“The Notebook”) is 61. Actress Lisa Edelstein (“House”) is 54. Actor David Ajala (“Black Box”) is 34. Actress Ashlie Brillault (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 33. Country singer Cody Johnson is 33. Actor Scott Leavenworth (“7th Heaven”) is 30. Actress Sarah Ramos (“Parenthood,” “American Dreams”) is 29.
Friday: Actor Michael Constantine (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” “Room 222”) is 93. Pianist Peter Nero is 86. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 82. Actor Frank Converse is 82. Actress Barbara Parkins (“Peyton Place,” “Valley of the Dolls”) is 78. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 70. Actor Al Corley (“Dynasty”) is 65. Actress Ann Cusack (“Jeff Foxworthy Show,” “A League of Their Own”) is 59. Bassist Dana Williams of Diamond Rio is 59. Guitarist Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms is 58. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence (“Chuck”) is 56. Singer Johnny Gill is 54. Bassist Dan Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 53. Actress Brooke Smith (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Silence of the Lambs”) is 53. Actor Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”) is 51. Model Naomi Campbell is 50. Actress Anna Belknap (“CSI: NY”) is 48. Singer Donell Jones is 47. Actor Sean Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 46. Actress A.J. Langer (“Private Practice”) is 46. Actress Ginnifer Goodwin (“Once Upon A Time”) is 42. Singer Vivian Green is 41. Actress Maggie Q (“Insurgent,” “Divergent”) is 41. Actress Molly Ephraim (“Last Man Standing”) is 34.
Actress Anna Baryshnikov (“Superior Donuts”) is 28. Actress Camren Bicondova (“Gotham”) is 21.
Saturday: Actress Barbara Barrie is 89. Actress Joan Collins is 87. Actor Charles Kimbrough (“Murphy Brown”) is 84. Actress Lauren Chapin (“Father Knows Best”) is 75. Country singer Judy Rodman is 69. Comedian Drew Carey is 62. Actress Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 62. Country singer Shelly West is 62. Actor Linden Ashby (“Melrose Place”) is 60. Actress-model Karen Duffy is 59. Actress Melissa McBride (“The Walking Dead”), a UNCSA alumna, is 55. Drummer Phil Selway of Radiohead is 53. Actress Laurel Holloman (“The L Word”) is 52. Drummer Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 is 50. Singer Lorenzo is 48. Country singer Brian McComas is 48. Singer Maxwell is 47. Singer Jewel is 46. Actress LaMonica Garrett (“Designated Survivor,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 45. Comedian Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Actor Adam Wylie (“Picket Fences”) is 36. Director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”) is 34. Singer Sarah Jarosz is 29.
Sunday: Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp is 83. Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 82. Musician Bob Dylan is 79. Actor Gary Burghoff (“MASH”) is 77. Singer Patti LaBelle is 76. Actress Priscilla Presley is 75. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 73.Actor Jim Broadbent (“Moulin Rouge,” “Iris”) is 71. Actor Alfred Molina is 67. Singer Rosanne Cash is 65. Actor Cliff Parisi (“Call the Midwife”) is 60. Actress Kristin Scott Thomas is 60. Bassist Jimmy Ashhurst of Buckcherry is 57. Keyboardist Vivian Trimble (Luscious Jackson) is 57. Actor John C. Reilly (“Chicago,” “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”) is 55. Actor Dana Ashbrook (“Twin Peaks”) is 53. Actor Eric Close (“Nashville,” “Without A Trace”) is 53. Actor Carl Payne (“Martin,” “The Cosby Show”) is 51. Guitarist Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes) is 51. Actor Dash Mihok (“Silver Linings Playbook”) is 46. Actor Billy L. Sullivan (“Something So Right”) is 40. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 39. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 38. Dancer Mark Ballas (“Dancing With The Stars”) is 34. Country singer Billy Gilman is 32. Rapper G-Eazy is 31. Actor Cayden Boyd (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl”) is 26.
Monday: Actress Ann Robinson (“War of the Worlds”) is 91. Country singer Tom T. Hall is 84. Actor Ian McKellen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 81. Country singer Jessi Colter is 77. Actress-singer Leslie Uggams is 77. Director-Muppetteer Frank Oz is 76. Actress Karen Valentine is 73. Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions is 72. Actress Patti D’Arbanville (“New York Undercover”) is 69. Actress Connie Sellecca is 65. Singer-guitarist Paul Weller of The Jam is 62. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 57. Actor Joseph Reitman (“The Perfect Storm”) is 52. Actress Anne Heche is 51. Actresses Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush (“Little House on the Prairie”) are 50. Actor Jamie Kennedy (“Scream”) is 50. Actress Octavia Spencer (“The Help”) is 50. Actor Justin Henry (“Kramer Vs. Kramer”) is 49. Rapper Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound is 47. Actress Erinn Hayes (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 44. Actor Cillian Murphy (“The Dark Knight,” “Batman Begins”) is 44. Actor Ethan Suplee (“My Name Is Earl”) is 44. Actress Lauren Frost (“Even Stevens”) is 35. Musician Guy Lawrence of Disclosure is 29.
Tuesday: Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 81. Drummer Garry Peterson of The Guess Who is 75. Singer Stevie Nicks is 72. Actor Philip Michael Thomas (“Miami Vice”) is 71. Actress Pam Grier is 71. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 71. Actress Margaret Colin is 62. Singer Dave Robbins (BlackHawk) is 61. Actor Doug Hutchison (“The Green Mile”) is 60. Actress Genie Francis (“General Hospital”) is 58. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 58. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 56. Actress Helena Bonham Carter is 54. Drummer Phillip Rhodes of The Gin Blossoms is 52. Actor Joseph Fiennes (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 50. Singer Joey Kibble of Take 6 is 49. “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone is 49. Singer Lauryn Hill is 45. Bassist Nathan Cochran of MercyMe is 42. Actress Elisabeth Harnois (“CSI”) is 41. Actor Hrach Titizian (“Homeland”) is 41.
Wednesday: Actress Lee Meriwether is 85. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 85. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 84. Actor Bruce Weitz is 77. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 75. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 70. Actor Richard Schiff (“The Good Doctor,” “The West Wing”) is 65. Singer Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees is 63. Singer-guitarist Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz is 62. Actress Peri Gilpin (“Frasier”) is 59. Actress Cathy Silvers (“Happy Days”) is 59. Comedian Adam Carolla is 56. Actor Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 55. Drummer Sean Kinney of Alice In Chains is 54. Actor Dondre’ Whitfield (“Queen Sugar”) is 51. Actor Paul Bettany (“The Da Vinci Code,” “A Beautiful Mind”) is 49. Singer-guitarist Brian Desveaux of Nine Days is 49. Actor Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) is 47. Rapper Andre 3000 of Outkast is 45. Rapper Jadakiss is 45. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 45. Actor Ben Feldman (“Mad Men”) is 40. Actor Darin Brooks (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 36. Actor Chris Colfer (“Glee”) is 30. Actor Ethan Dampf (“American Dreams”) is 26.
