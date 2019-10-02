Today: Singer Chubby Checker is 78. Actor Alan Rachins (“Dharma and Greg”) is 77. Magician Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy is 75. Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac is 70. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 68. Actor Peter Frechette (“Profiler”) is 63. Drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue is 57. Actress Janel Moloney (“The West Wing”) is 50. Singer Gwen Stefani is 50. Singer Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys is 48. Singer G. Love is 47. Actress Keiko Agena (“Gilmore Girls”) is 46. Actress Neve Campbell is 46. Actress Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”) is 46. Singer India.Arie is 44. Rapper Talib Kweli is 44. Actress Alanna Ubach (“Legally Blonde” movies) is 44. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 40. Guitarist Mark King of Hinder is 37. Actress Tessa Thompson (“Westworld”) is 36. Country singer Drake White is 36. Actress Meagan Holder (“Pitch”) is 35. Actor Christopher Marquette (“Barry,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 35. Singer Ashlee Simpson is 35. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 31. Actor Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”) is 15.
Friday: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 90. Actress Felicia Farr (“The Player,” “Kotch”) is 87. Author Anne Rice is 78. Actress Lori Saunders (“Petticoat Junction”) is 78. Actor Clifton Davis (“Madam Secretary,” “Amen”) is 74. Actress Susan Sarandon is 73. Actor Armand Assante is 70. Actor Alan Rosenberg (“Cybill,” “L.A. Law”) is 69. Actor Christoph Waltz (“Inglourious Basterds,” “Water for Elephants”) is 63. Actor Bill Fagerbakke (“Coach,” “Spongebob Squarepants”) is 62. Actress Kyra Schon (“Night of the Living Dead”) is 62. Rap producer Russell Simmons is 62. Actress Wendy Makkena (“Sister Act” films) is 61. Keyboardist Chris Lowe of The Pet Shop Boys is 60. Keyboardist Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard of Sawyer Brown is 59. Actor David W. Harper (“The Waltons”) is 58. Singer Jon Secada is 58. Actor Jerry Minor (“Dr. Ken,” “Community”) is 52. Actor Liev Schreiber (“The Manchurian Candidate,” “Scream 2”) is 52. Actor Abraham Benrubi (“Men in Trees,” “ER”) is 50. Country singer-guitarist Heidi Newfield (Trick Pony) is 49. Actress Alicia Silverstone is 43. Actress Dana Davis (“Franklin and Bash,” “10 Things I Hate About You”) is 41. Actor Phillip Glasser (“Hang Time”) is 41. Singer-guitarist Marc Roberge of O.A.R. is 41. Singer Jessica Benson of 3LW is 32. Actress Melissa Benoist (“Supergirl,” “Glee”) is 31. Actress Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades Of Grey”) is 30. Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix is 28.
Saturday: Actress Glynis Johns (“Mary Poppins”) is 96. Singer Arlene Smith of The Chantels is 78. Singer-guitarist Steve Miller is 76. Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC is 72. Director Clive Barker is 67. Guitarist David Bryson of Counting Crows is 65. Actor Daniel Baldwin (“Homicide: Life on the Streets”) is 59. Guitarist Dave Dederer (Presidents of the United States of America) is 55. Actor Guy Pearce (“Memento,” “L.A. Confidential”) is 52. Actress Josie Bissett (“Melrose Place”) is 49. Singer-actress Heather Headley is 45. Singer Colin Meloy of The Decemberists is 45. Guitarist Brian Mashburn of Save Ferris is 44. Actor Scott Weinger (“Full House”) is 44. Actress Kate Winslet is 44. Guitarist James Valentine of Maroon 5 is 41. Bassist Paul Thomas of Good Charlotte is 39. Actor Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”) is 36. Singer Brooke Valentine is 34. Actor Joshua Logan Moore (“Desperate Housewives”) is 25.
Sunday: Actress Britt Ekland is 77. Singer Millie Small is 73. Singer-guitarist Thomas McClary (The Commodores) is 70. Singer Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon is 68. Guitarist David Hidalgo of Los Lobos is 65. Actress Elisabeth Shue is 56. Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet is 55. Actress Jacqueline Obradors (“NYPD Blue”) is 53. Country singer Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) is 53. Bassist Tommy Stinson (The Replacements, Guns N’ Roses) is 53. Actress Amy Jo Johnson (“Felicity,” “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”) is 49. Actor Lamman Rucker (“Meet the Browns”) is 48. Actor Ioan Gruffudd (“Fantastic Four,” “Horatio Hornblower”) is 46. Actor Jeremy Sisto (“Law and Order,” “Six Feet Under”) is 45. Actor Brett Gelman (“Stranger Things”) is 43. Singer Melinda Doolittle (“American Idol”) is 42. Actor Wes Ramsey (“CSI: Miami”) is 42. Musician Will Butler of Arcade Fire is 37.
Monday: TV personality Joy Behar (“The View”) is 77. Drummer Kevin Godley of 10cc is 74. Country singer Kieran Kane of The O’Kanes is 70. Musician John Mellencamp is 68. Guitarist Ricky Phillips of Styx is 68. Actress Mary Badham (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 67. Drummer Tico Torres of Bon Jovi is 66. Actress Christopher Norris (“Trapper John, M.D.”) is 64. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 64. Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 62. Reality competition judge Simon Cowell is 60. Guitarist Charlie Marinkovich (Iron Butterfly) is 60. Actress Paula Newsome (“Chicago Med,” “Barry”) is 58. Singer Ann Curless of Expose is 56. Singer Toni Braxton is 52. Singer Thom Yorke of Radiohead is 51. Actor Jake McLaughlin (“Quantico”) is 37. Electronic musician Flying Lotus is 36. Actress Holland Roden (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 33.
Tuesday: Actor Paul Hogan is 80. Singer Fred Cash of The Impressions is 79. Actor-comedian Chevy Chase is 76. Author R.L. Stine (“Goosebumps”) is 76. Country singer Susan Raye is 75. TV personality Sarah Purcell (“Real People”) is 71. Singer Airrion Love of The Stylistics is 70. Actress Sigourney Weaver is 70. Singer Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool and the Gang is 69. Singer-guitarist Ricky Lee Phelps (Brothers Phelps, Kentucky Headhunters) is 66. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 65. Comedian Darrell Hammond (“Saturday Night Live”) is 64. Actress Stephanie Zimbalist is 63. Actress Kim Wayans (“In the House,” “In Living Color”) is 58. Singer Steve Perry of Cherry Poppin’ Daddies is 56. Actor Ian Hart (“Dirt”) is 55. Singer CeCe Winans is 55. Bassist C.J. Ramone of The Ramones is 54. Actress Karyn Parsons (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 53. Singer Teddy Riley is 53. Actress Emily Procter (“CSI: Miami”) is 51. Actor Dylan Neal (“Blood Ties,” “Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 50. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 49. Singer Byron Reeder of Mista is 40. Singer Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums is 40. Actor Nick Cannon is 39. Actor J.R. Ramirez (TV’s “Manifest”) is 39. Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is 34. Actor Angus T. Jones (“Two and a Half Men”) is 26. Actress Molly Quinn (“Castle”) is 26. Actress Bella Thorne (TV’s “Shake It Up,” film “Midnight Sun”) is 22.
Wednesday: R&B singer Nona Hendryx (LaBelle) is 75. Singer Jackson Browne is 71. Actor Gary Frank (“Family”) is 69. Actor Robert Wuhl (“Arli$$”) is 68. Manager-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 67. Actor Tony Shalhoub (“Monk,” “Wings”) is 66. Accordion player James Fearnley of The Pogues is 65. Actor Scott Bakula is 65. Actor John O’Hurley (“Dancing With the Stars,” “Seinfeld”) is 65. Actor-turned-producer Linwood Boomer (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 64. Actor Michael Pare (“Eddie and the Cruisers”) is 61. Jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett is 59. Singer-guitarist Kurt Neumann of The BoDeans is 58. Country singer Gary Bennett (BR549) is 55. Director Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water,” “Pan’s Labyrinth”) is 55. Singer P.J. Harvey is 50. Director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) is 50. Actor Steve Burns (“Blues Clues”) is 46. Singer Sean Lennon is 44. Musician Lecrae is 40. Actor Brandon Routh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Superman Returns”) is 40. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan (“Home Improvement”) is 38. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (“Saturday Night Live”) is 32. Actor Tyler James Williams (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 27. Country singer Scotty McCreery (“American Idol”) is 26. Actor Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”) is 22.
