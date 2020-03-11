Today: Actress Barbara Feldon (“Get Smart”) is 87. Actress-singer Liza Minnelli is 74. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 72. Singer Bill Payne of Little Feat is 71. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 70. Bassist Steve Harris of Iron Maiden is 64. Actress Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) is 64. Singer Marlon Jackson of The Jackson Five is 63. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 60. Actor Titus Welliver (“Deadwood”) is 58. Actress Julia Campbell (“Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion”) is 57. Actor Jake Weber (TV’s “Medium,” film’s “Dawn of the Dead”) is 57. Actor Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”) is 52. Guitarist Graham Coxon of Blur is 51. Drummer Tommy Bales of Flynnville Train is 47. Actor Rhys Coiro (“Hostages,” “Entourage”) is 41. Country singer Holly Williams is 39. Actor Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks”) is 38. Actor Jaimie Alexander (TV’s “Blindspot”) is 36. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones (“Ghost Whisperer”) is 26. Actress Kendall Applegate (“Desperate Housewives”) is 21.
Friday: Jazz drummer Roy Haynes is 95. Country singer Jan Howard is 90. Songwriter Mike Stoller is 87. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 81. Singer Candi Staton is 80. Actor William H. Macy is 70. Comedian Robin Duke is 66. Actress Dana Delaney (“Body of Proof,” “China Beach”) is 64. Bassist Adam Clayton of U2 is 60. Jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard is 58. Drummer Matt McDonough of Mudvayne is 51. Actress Annabeth Gish (“The West Wing,” “The X-Files”) is 49. Actress Tracy Wells (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 49. Rapper Common is 48. Rapper Khujo of Goodie Mob is 48. Singer Glenn Lewis is 45. Actor Danny Masterson (“That ’70s Show”) is 44. Musicians Natalie and Nicole Albino of Nina Sky are 36. Actor Noel Fisher (“Shameless”) is 36. Actor Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”) is 35.
Saturday: Singer Phil Phillips is 94. Actor Michael Caine is 87. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 87. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 75. Former Chicago sax player Walt Parazaider is 75. Actor Steve Kanaly (“Dallas”) is 74. Comedian Billy Crystal is 72. TV and radio personality Rick Dees is 69. Country singer Jann Browne is 66. Actor Adrian Zmed is 66. Actress Tamara Tunie (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 61. Actress Penny Johnson Jerald (“Castle,” “24”) is 60. Actress Elise Neal (“All of Us”) is 54. Actor Gary Anthony Williams (“Boston Legal,” “Malcolm in the Middle”) is 54. Drummer Michael Bland of Soul Asylum is 51. Singer Kristian Bush of Sugarland is 50. Actress Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) is 47. Actress Grace Park (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Battlestar Galactica”) is 46. Actor Daniel Gillies (“The Originals,” “Vampire Diaries”) is 44. Actor Corey Stoll (“House of Cards” “The Bourne Legacy”) is 44. Actor Chris Klein is 41. Actor Ryan Cartwright (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 39. Actress Kate Maberly (“Finding Neverland”) is 38. Singer-keyboardist Taylor Hanson of Hanson is 37. Actor Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) is 34. Bassist Este Haim of Haim is 34. Actor Ansel Elgort (“Insurgent,” “Divergent”) is 26.
Sunday: Actor Judd Hirsch is 85. Bassist Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead is 80. Singer Mike Love of the Beach Boys is 79. Singer-keyboardist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 77. Guitarist Howard Scott of War is 74. Rock guitarist Ry Cooder is 73. Actress Frances Conroy (“American Horror Story,” “Six Feet Under”) is 67. Actor Craig Wasson (“Body Double”) is 66. Singer Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is 65. Actress Park Overall (“Empty Nest”) is 63. Model Fabio is 59. Singer Terence Trent D’Arby (aka Sananda Maitreya) is 58. Singer Bret Michaels of Poison is 57. Singer Rockwell is 56. Actor Chris Bruno (“The Fosters”) is 54. Actress Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 53. Singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is 52. Bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 and of Plus-44 is 48. Singer-guitarist Matt Thomas of Parmalee is 46. Actress Eva Longoria is 45. Musician will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas is 45. DJ Joseph Hahn of Linkin Park is 43. Rapper Young Buck is 39. Bassist Ethan Mentzer of The Click Five is 38. Actor Kellan Lutz (The “Twilight” films) is 35. Actress Caitlin Wachs (“Profiler”) is 31.
Monday: Game-show host Chuck Woolery is 79. Singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker is 78. Actor Erik Estrada is 71. Actor Victor Garber (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Alias”) is 71. Country singer Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel is 69. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize, Earls of Leicester) is 66. Guitarist Nancy Wilson of Heart is 66. Actor Clifton Powell (“Ray,” “Norbit”) is 64. Rapper Flavor Flav (Public Enemy) is 61. Actor Jerome Flynn (“Game of Thrones”) is 57. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 56. Singer Tracy Bonham is 53. Actress Lauren Graham (“Parenthood,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 53. Alan Tudyk (“Suburgatory”) is 49. Actor Tim Kang (“The Mentalist”) is 47. Singer Blu Cantrell is 44. Actress Brooke Burns (“Baywatch”) is 42. Actress Kimrie Lewis (“Single Parents,” “Scandal”) is 38. Actor Brett Davern (“Awkward”) is 37. Actress Alexandria Daddario (“True Detective”) is 34. Singer Jhene Aiko is 32.
Tuesday: Singer-songwriter Jim Weatherly is 77. Singer-songwriter John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful is 76. Percussionist Harold Brown of War is 74. Actor Patrick Duffy is 71. Actor Kurt Russell is 69. Country singer Susie Allanson is 68. Actor Mark Boone Jr. (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 65. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 65. Actor Gary Sinise is 65. Actor Christian Clemenson (“CSI: Miami”) is 62. Actress Vicki Lewis (“NewsRadio”) is 60. Actor Rob Lowe is 56. Singer Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins is 53. Bassist Van Conner of Screaming Trees is 53. Bassist Melissa Auf der Maur (Smashing Pumpkins, Hole) is 48. Drummer Caroline Corr of The Corrs is 47. Singer Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square is 47. Actress Marisa Coughlan (“Boston Legal,” “Freddy Got Fingered”) is 46. Rapper Swifty of D12 is 45. “The NFL on CBS” reporter Tracy Wolfson is 45. Actress Brittany Daniel (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 44. Singer-TV personality Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”) is 43. Bassist Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion is 42. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 39. TV personality Rob Kardashian (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) is 33. Singer Hozier is 30. Actress Eliza Hope Bennett (“Nanny McPhee”) is 28. Actor John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 28. Actor Flynn Morrison (“Last Man Standing”) is 15.
Wednesday: Composer John Kander (“Chicago”) is 93. Country singer Charley Pride is 86. Country singer Margie Bowes is 79. Actor Kevin Dobson (“Knots Landing”) is 77. Actor Brad Dourif (“Deadwood,” “Lord of the Rings”) is 70. Jazz guitarist Bill Frisell is 69. Singer Irene Cara is 61. Keyboardist Karen Grotberg of The Jayhawks is 61. Actor Geoffrey Owens (“The Cosby Show”) is 59. TV personality Mike Rowe (“Dirty Jobs”) is 58. Singer-actress Vanessa Williams (“Desperate Housewives,” “Ugly Betty”) is 57. Keyboardist Scott Saunders of Sons of the Desert is 56. Actor David Cubitt (“Medium”) is 55. Guitarist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains is 54. Actor Michael Bergin (“Baywatch”) is 51. Rapper-actress Queen Latifah is 50. Comedian Dane Cook (“Employee of the Month”) is 48. Singer Philip Sweet of Little Big Town is 46. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein of Evan and Jaron are 46. Actress Sutton Foster (“Bunheads”) is 45. Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 is 41. Drummer Daren Taylor of Airborne Toxic Event is 40. Actor Adam Pally (“The Mindy Project”) is 38. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. (“Scandal”) is 38. Actress Lily Collins is 31. Actress Ciara Bravo (“Big Time Rush”) is 23. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal (“Mom”) is 16.
