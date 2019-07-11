Today: Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 72. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (“Soap”) is 70. Actor Bruce McGill (“Animal House”) is 69. Singer Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 69. Actor Stephen Lang is 67. Actress Mindy Sterling (“Austin Powers”) is 66. Actress Sela Ward is 63. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 62. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 62. Actor Mark Lester (“Oliver”) is 61. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 61. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 60. Singer Suzanne Vega is 60. Actress Lisa Rinna is 56. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 54. Actress Debbe Dunning (“Home Improvement”) is 53. Actor Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” “Alias,” “Felicity”) is 53. Actor Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 49. Actress Leisha Hailey (“The L Word”) is 48. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”) is 47. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 44. Actor Jon Wellner (“CSI”) is 44. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 43. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 37. Actor David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 30. Actor Connor Paolo (“Revenge”) is 29. Singer Alessia Cara is 23.
Friday: Actor-comedian Bill Cosby is 82. Singer Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 76. Actress Denise Nicholas (“In the Heat of the Night”) is 75. Singer Walter Egan is 71. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 71. Actress Cheryl Ladd (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 68. Actress Mel Harris (“thirtysomething”) is 63. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 63. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 57. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 54. Actress Natalie Desselle Reid (“Madea’s Big Happy Family,” TV: “Eve”) is 52. Actress Lisa Nicole Carson (“Ally McBeal”) is 50. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 46. Rapper Magoo is 46. Actress Anna Friel (“Pushing Daisies”) is 43. Singer Tracie Spencer is 43. Actress Alison Wright (“The Americans”) is 43. Actor Steve Howey (“Reba”) is 42. Actor Topher Grace (“That ‘70s Show”) is 41. Actress Michelle Rodriguez (“The Fast and The Furious” films, “Lost”) is 41. Actor Kristen Connolly (“Zoo”) is 39. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 36. Actress Natalie Martinez (“Under the Dome”) is 35. Actress Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”) is 31. Actress Melissa O’Neill (“The Rookie”) is 31. Actress Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “House of Cards”) is 29. Actor Erik Per Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 28.
Saturday: Actor Patrick Stewart is 79. Actor Robert Forster (“Banyon”) is 78. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 77. Actor Harrison Ford is 77. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 73. Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Eve,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 71. Actress Didi Conn is 68. Actor Gil Birmingham (“Twilight” films) is 66. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 65. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 63. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 62. Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 57. Comedian Tom Kenny (“SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 57. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 57. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 57. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 54. Actor Ken Jeong (“Dr. Ken,” “Community”) is 50. Singer Deborah Cox is 46. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 41. Actor Steven R. McQueen (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 31. Singer Leon Bridges is 30. Actress Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 25. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (“The Whispers”) is 14.
Sunday: Actress Nancy Olson (“Sunset Boulevard”) is 91. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 87. Actor Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos”) is 73. Bassist Chris Cross of Ultravox is 67. Actor Jerry Houser (“Summer of ’42”) is 67. Actor Eric Laneuville (“St. Elsewhere”) is 67. Actor Stan Shaw (“Harlem Nights”) is 67. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 59. Actress Jane Lynch (“Glee,” “Talladega Nights”) is 59. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 58. Actor Matthew Fox (“Lost,” “Party of Five”) is 53. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 53. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 53. Actress Missy Gold (“Benson”) is 49. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 44. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 44. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 44. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 33. Actress Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 32. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 32.
Monday: Actor Patrick Wayne is 80. Singer Millie Jackson is 75. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 74. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 73. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 71. Actor Terry O’Quinn (“Lost,” “West Wing,” “Alias”) is 67. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 67. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 67. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 63. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is 62. Actor Willie Aames (“Eight Is Enough,” “Charles In Charge”) is 59. Model Kim Alexis is 59. Actress Lolita Davidovich is 58. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 58. Actress Shari Headley is 56. Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 56. Drummer Jason Bonham is 53. Actress Amanda Foreman (“Parenthood,” “Felicity”) is 53. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 52. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin (“Malcolm and Eddie”) is 51. Actor Stan Kirsch (TV’s “Highlander”) is 51. Actor Reggie Hayes (“Girlfriends”) is 50. Actor Jim Rash (“Community”) is 48. Drummer John Dolmayan of System of a Down and of Scars On Broadway is 47. Actor Scott Foley (“Scandal,” “Felicity”) is 47. Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 46. Rapper Jim Jones is 43. Actress Diane Kruger (“National Treasure,” “Troy”) is 43. Actress Lana Parrilla (“Once Upon A Time,” “Swingtown”) is 42. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 42. Actress Laura Benanti (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 40. Actor Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”) is 38. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 38. Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds (“90210”) is 30. Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies,” “Young Sheldon”) is 11.
Tuesday: Singer William Bell is 80. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 71. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 67. Actress Faye Grant (“Affairs of State”) is 62. Dancer Michael Flatley (“Lord of the Dance”) is 61. Actress Phoebe Cates is 56. Actor Paul Hipp is 56. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (“Ed”) is 54. Actor Jonathan Adams (“Last Man Standing”) is 52. Actor Will Ferrell is 52. Actress Rain Pryor (“Head of the Class”) is 50. Actor Corey Feldman is 48. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 48. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 45. Actress Jayma Mays (“The Millers,” “Glee”) is 40. Actress AnnaLynne McCord (“Nip/Tuck”) is 32. Actor-singer James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”) is 29. Actor Mark Indelicato (“Ugly Betty”) is 25. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer is 23.
Wednesday: Actor Donald Sutherland is 84. Actress-singer Diahann Carroll is 84. Guitarist Spencer Davis of the Spencer Davis Group is 80. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 70. Actress Lucie Arnaz is 68. Actor David Hasselhoff is 67. Bassist Fran Smith Junior of The Hooters is 67. Actress Nancy Giles (“China Beach”) is 59. Singer Regina Belle is 56. Country singer Craig Morgan is 55. Bassist Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Folk Implosion) is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 52. Actor Andre Royo (“The Wire”) is 51. Actress Bitty Schram (“Monk”) is 51. Actor Jason Clarke (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) is 50. Director F. Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Furious 8”) is 50. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 48. Rapper Sole’ is 46. Country singer Luke Bryan is 43. Actor Eric Winter (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”) is 43. Actor Mike Vogel (“Under the Dome,” “The Help”) is 40. Actor Tom Cullen (“Downton Abbey”) is 34. Actor Brando Eaton (“Dexter”) is 33. Singer Jeremih is 32. Actress Billie Lourd (“Scream Queens”) is 27.