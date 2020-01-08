Today: Actress K Callan (“Lois and Clark”) is 84. Singer Joan Baez is 79. Singer Roy Head is 79. Guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin is 76. Actor John Doman (“Gotham”) is 75. Singer Buster Poindexter is 70. Singer Crystal Gayle is 69. Actor J.K. Simmons (TV’s “The Closer,” “Spider-Man” movies) is 65. Actress Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter” movies, “Vera Drake”) is 64. Guitarist Eric Erlandson (Hole) is 57. Actress Joely Richardson is 55. Guitarist Carl Bell of Fuel is 53. Actor David Costabile (“Billions,” “Breaking Bad”) is 53. Singer Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth is 53. Singer Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band is 53. Actress Joey Lauren Adams (“Chasing Amy,” “Big Daddy”) is 52. Actor Deon Cole (“black-ish”) is 49. Actress Angela Bettis (“Carrie,” “Girl, Interrupted”) is 47. Singer A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys is 42. Guitarist Drew Brown of OneRepublic is 36. Singer Paolo Nutini is 33. Actress Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 31. Actress Kerris Dorsey (“Ray Donovan,” “Brothers and Sisters”) is 22. Actor Tyree Brown (“Parenthood”) is 16.
Friday: Singer Ronnie Hawkins of Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks is 85. Actor William Sanderson (“Deadwood,” “Newhart”) is 76. Singer Rod Stewart is 75. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is 72. Singer Pat Benatar is 67. Guitarist Michael Schenker (Scorpions) is 65. Singer Shawn Colvin is 64. Singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 61. Actor Evan Handler (“Sex and the City”) is 59. Singer Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 56. Actress Trini Alvarado is 53. Singer Brent Smith of Shinedown is 42. Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 41.
Saturday: Actor Mitchell Ryan (“Dharma and Greg”) is 86. Actor Felix Silla (Cousin Itt on “The Addams Family,” “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 83. Director Joel Zwick (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 78. Country singer Naomi Judd is 74. Musician Robert Earl Keen is 64. Actress Phyllis Logan (“Downton Abbey”) is 64. Guitarist Vicki Peterson of The Bangles is 62. Actress Kim Coles (“Living Single”) is 58. Guitarist Tom Dumont of No Doubt is 52. Singer Mary J. Blige is 49. Musician Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers is 49. Actress Amanda Peet is 48. Actor Rockmond Dunbar (“Heartland,” “Soul Food”) is 47. Actress Aja Naomi King (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 35. Reality star Jason Wahler (“Laguna Beach,” “The Hills”) is 33. Pop singer Cody Simpson is 23.
Sunday: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 81. Actor Anthony Andrews is 72. Actress Kirstie Alley is 69. Radio personality Rush Limbaugh is 69. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 68. Radio and TV personality Howard Stern is 66. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 62. Actor Oliver Platt is 60. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 55. Actor Olivier Martinez (“Unfaithful.” “Blood and Chocolate”) is 54. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 53. Model Vendela is 53. Actress Farrah Forke (“Wings”) is 52. Actress Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”) is 52. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 47. Bassist Matt Wong of Reel Big Fish is 47. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 46. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 42. Singer Amerie is 40. Actress Issa Rae (“Insecure”) is 35. Actress Naya Rivera (“Glee”) is 33. Singer Zayn (One Direction) is 27. Singer Ella Henderson is 24.
Monday: Actress Frances Sternhagen is 90. Actor Charlie Brill is 82. Actor Billy Gray (“Father Knows Best”) is 82. Actor Richard Moll (“Night Court”) is 77. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 66. Drummer Fred White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 65. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 59. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 59. Country singer Trace Adkins is 58. Actress Penelope Ann Miller is 56. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 54. Actress Suzanne Cryer (“Silicon Valley,” “Two Guys and a Girl”) is 53. Actress Traci Bingham (“Baywatch”) is 52. Actor Keith Coogan (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 50. Writer-producer Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice”) is 50. Actress Nicole Eggert (“Baywatch,” “Charles in Charge”) is 48. Actor Ross McCall (“White Collar,” “Band of Brothers”) is 44. Actor Michael Pena (“American Hustle”) is 44. Actor Orlando Bloom is 43. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 39. Actor Beau Mirchoff (“Good Trouble,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 31. Actor Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) is 30.
Tuesday: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 84. Singer Jack Jones is 82. Actress Faye Dunaway is 79. Actress Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men,” “The Practice”) is 77. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 72. Actor Carl Weathers is 72. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 61. Director Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven”) is 57. Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith is 56. Actor-producer Dan Schneider (“Head of the Class”) is 56. Rapper Slick Rick is 55. Actress Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves”) is 53. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes (“Mr. Rhodes”) is 53. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 53. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 52. Actor Jason Bateman is 51. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 51. Actor Kevin Durand (“Lost,” “Fruitvale Station”) is 46. Actress Jordan Ladd (“Death Proof”) is 45. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 38. Actor Zach Gilford (“The Family,” “Friday Night Lights”) is 38. Guitarist Joe Guese of The Click Five is 38. Actor Jake Choi (“Single Parents”) is 35. Singer-actor Grant Gustin (“The Flash”) is 30. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 27.
Wednesday: Actress Margaret O’Brien (“Meet Me In St. Louis”) is 82. Actress Andrea Martin is 73. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 63. Guitarist Adam Jones of Tool is 55. Actor James Nesbitt (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 55. Actor Chad Lowe is 52. Actress Regina King is 49. Actor Eddie Cahill (“Conviction,” “CSI: New York”) is 42. Rapper Pitbull is 39. Actor Victor Rasuk (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 35. Actress Jessy Schram (“Nashville,” “Once Upon A Time”) is 34. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 32. Actress Dove Cameron (“Liv and Maddie,” “The Descendants”) is 24.
