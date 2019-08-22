Today: Correspondent Steve Kroft (“60 Minutes”) is 74. Actress Cindy Williams (“Laverne and Shirley”) is 72. Guitarist David Marks of The Beach Boys is 71. Guitarist Vernon Reid of Living Colour is 61. Country singer Collin Raye is 59. Actress Regina Taylor (“The Unit,” “I’ll Fly Away”) is 59. Singer Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears is 58. Drummer Debbi Peterson of The Bangles is 58. Guitarist Gary Lee Conner of Screaming Trees is 57. Singer Tori Amos is 56. Country singer Mila Mason is 56. Keyboardist James DeBarge of DeBarge is 56. Rapper GZA (Wu-Tang Clan) is 53. Actor Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”) is 52. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 49. Actress Melinda Page Hamilton (“Devious Maids,” “Mad Men,”) is 48. Guitarist Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty is 47. Rapper Beenie Man is 46. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 46. Comedian Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 46. Actress Jenna Leigh Green (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 45. Keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket is 45. Bassist Dean Back of Theory of a Deadman is 44. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden is 41. Guitarist Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan is 41. Actor Ari Stidham (TV’s “Scorpion”) is 27.
Friday: Actress Barbara Eden is 88. Satirist Mark Russell is 87. Actor Richard Sanders (“WKRP in Cincinnati”) is 79. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 72. Singer Linda Thompson is 72. Actor David Robb (“Downton Abbey”) is 72. Country fiddler-singer Woody Paul of Riders in the Sky is 70. Actress Shelley Long is 70. Singer-actor Rick Springfield is 70. Actor-producer Mark Hudson (The Hudson Brothers) is 68. Actor Skipp Sudduth (“The Good Wife”) is 63. Guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 58. Singer-bassist Ira Dean of Trick Pony is 50. Actor Jay Mohr is 49. Actor Ray Park (“X-Men,” “The Phantom Menace”) is 45. Actor Scott Caan (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 43. Singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes is 41. Actress Joanna Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”) is 39. Actress Jaime Lee Kirchner (“Bull”) is 38. Saxophonist Andy Wild of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 38. Musician Sky Blu of LMFAO is 33. Actress Kimberly Matula (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 31.
Saturday: Guitarist Mason Williams is 81. Singer Marshall Thompson of The Chi-Lites is 77. Keyboardist Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep) is 74. Actress Ann Archer is 72. Actor Joe Regalbuto (“Murphy Brown”) is 70. Actor Kevin Dunn (“Samantha Who?”) is 64. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 61. Actor Jared Harris (“The Crown,” “Mad Men”) is 58. Talk-show host Craig Kilborn is 57. Singer John Bush (Anthrax) is 56. Actress Marlee Matlin is 54. Newsman David Gregory (formerly of “Meet the Press”) is 49. Country singer Kristyn Osborn of SheDaisy is 49. Director Ava DuVernay (“Selma”) is 47. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 46. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo (“CSI: New York”) is 46. Actor Alex O’Loughlin (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 43. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter”) is 31.
Sunday: Actor Sean Connery is 89. Actor Page Johnson (“Finnegan’s Wake”) is 89. Talk-show host Regis Philbin is 88. Actor Tom Skerritt is 86. Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter is 86. Singer Walter Williams of The O’Jays is 76. Actor Anthony Heald (“Boston Public”) is 75. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and The Outlaws) is 70. Actor John Savage is 70. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 70. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 68. Keyboardist Geoff Downes of Asia is 67. Musician Elvis Costello is 65. Director Tim Burton is 61. Actor Christian LeBlanc (“The Young and the Restless”) is 61. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 58. Actress Ally Walker (“Profiler”) is 58. Actress Joanne Whalley is 58. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 57. Actor Blair Underwood is 55. Actor Robert Maschio (“Scrubs”) is 53. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 53. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 52. Actor David Alan Basche (“The Exes”) is 51. TV chef Rachael Ray is 51. Actor Cameron Mathison (“All My Children”) is 50. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 49. Model Claudia Schiffer is 49. Actor Eric Millegan (“Bones”) is 45. Actor Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies,” “True Blood”) is 43. Actor Jonathan Togo (“CSI: Miami”) is 42. Actor Kel Mitchell (“Kenan and Kel”) is 41. Actress Rachel Bilson (“The O.C.”) is 38. Actress Blake Lively (“Gossip Girl”) is 32.
Monday: Singer Vic Dana is 79. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 74. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 70. “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker is 68. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 59. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 58. Actor Chris Burke (“Life Goes On”) is 54. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 53. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 53. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 50. Actress Melissa McCarthy (“Mike and Molly,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 49. Latin pop singer Thalia is 48. Actress Meredith Eaton (2017’s “MacGyver,” “Family Law”) is 45. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman is 44. Actor Mike Colter (“Jessica Jones”) is 43. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 39. Actor Chris Pine (new “Star Trek” movies) is 39. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 34. Singer-actress Cassie is 33. Actor Evan Ross (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) is 31. Actress Danielle Savre (“Station 19,” “Heroes”) is 31. Actor Dylan O’Brien (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 28. Actress Keke Palmer (“Akeelah and the Bee”) is 26.
Tuesday: Bluegrass singer-banjo player J.D. Crowe is 82. Actor Tommy Sands is 82. Actress Tuesday Weld is 76. Actor G.W. Bailey (“M.A.S.H.,” “The Closer”) is 75. Singer-bassist Tim Bogert of Vanilla Fudge is 75. Actress Marianne Sagebrecht is 74. Guitarist Jeff Cook of Alabama is 70. Actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 67. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 66. Actor Peter Stormare (“Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski”) is 66. Actress Diana Scarwid is 64. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 63. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 58. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 57. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 54. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 52. Country singer Colt Ford is 50. Actress Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 49. Actress Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs,” second Becky on “Roseanne”) is 43. Rapper Mase is 42. Actress Demetria McKinney (“House of Payne”) is 41. Actor Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad,” “Big Love”) is 40. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 40. Actor Shaun Weiss (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 40. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 39. Actor Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”) is 38. Actress Karla Mosley (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 38. Singer Mario is 33. Actress Alexa PenaVega (“Spy Kids”) is 31. Actor Ellar Coltrane (“Boyhood”) is 25. Actress Savannah Paige Rae (“Parenthood”) is 16.
Wednesday: Actor Sonny Shroyer (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 84. Actress Marla Adams (“The Young and the Restless”) is 81. Actor Ken Jenkins (“Scrubs”) is 79. Actor David Soul is 76. Actress Barbara Bach is 73. Actress Debra Mooney (“The Practice,” “Everwood”) is 72. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 68. Actor Daniel Stern is 62. Actress Emma Samms is 59. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 58. Actress Amanda Tapping (“Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1”) is 54. Country singer Shania Twain is 54. Actor Billy Boyd (“Lord of the Rings”) is 51. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 50. Actor Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 50. Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Actor J. August Richards (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,” “Angel”) is 46. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 41. Actress Carly Pope (“Outlaw,” “24,”) is 39. Country singer Jake Owen is 38. Country singer Leann Rimes is 37. Actor Armie Hammer (“The Lone Ranger,” “The Social Network”) is 33. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 33. Actress Shalita Grant (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 31. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”) is 14.