Today: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 76. Movie director-producer George Lucas is 76. Actress Meg Foster (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 72. Director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” “Back to the Future”) is 69. Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 68. Actor Tim Roth is 59. Guitarist C.C. DeVille of Poison is 58. Singer Ian Astbury of The Cult is 58. Actor Danny Huston (“John Adams” miniseries) is 58. Musician Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli is 54. Bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains is 54. Singer Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 54. Actress Cate Blanchett is 51. Singer Danny Wood of New Kids On The Block is 51. Director Sofia Coppola (“Lost in Translation”) is 49. Actor Gabriel Mann (“Revenge”) is 48. Singer Natalie Appleton of All Saints is 47. Singer Shanice is 47. Actress Carla Jimenez (“Growing Up Fisher”) is 46. Guitarist Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 42. Singer Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show is 42. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys is 41. Bassist Mike Retondo of Plain White T’s is 39. Actress Amber Tamblyn (“Two and a Half Men,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 37. Actress Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) is 27.
Friday: Actress-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 84. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 84. Singer Trini Lopez is 83. Singer Lenny Welch is 82. Actress-singer Lainie Kazan is 78. Actress Gunilla Hutton (“Petticoat Junction,” “Hee Haw”) is 78. Country singer K.T. Oslin is 78. Actor Chazz Palminteri (“Analyze This,” “Mulholland Falls”) is 74. Musician Brian Eno is 72. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 70. Musician Mike Oldfield is 67. Actor Lee Horsley (“Matt Houston”) is 65. Rapper Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is 59. Actor David Charvet (“Melrose Place”) is 48. Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 46. Actor David Krumholtz (“Numb3rs”) is 42. Bassist David Hartley of The War On Drugs is 40. Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) is 39. Actress Alexandra Breckenridge (“The Walking Dead,” “American Horror Story”) is 38. Guitarist Brad Shultz of Cage the Elephant is 38. Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 36.
Saturday: Jazz drummer Billy Cobham is 76. Actor Danny Trejo is 76. Actor Bill Smitrovich (“Crime Story,” “Life Goes On”) is 73. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 67. Actress Debra Winger is 65. Actress Mare Winningham is 61. Violinist Boyd Tinsley of The Dave Matthews Band is 56. Bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) is 55. Singer Janet Jackson is 54. Actor-singer Scott Reeves (“Nashville,” “General Hospital”) is 54. Actor David Boreanaz (“Bones,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 51. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 51. Actress Tracey Gold (“Growing Pains”) is 51. TV personality Bill Rancic (“America Now,” “The Apprentice”) is 49. Country singer Rick Trevino is 49. Actor Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”) is 48. Rapper Special Ed is 48. Actress Tori Spelling is 47. Actor Sean Carrigan (“The Young and the Restless”) is 46. Rapper B. Slade (A.K.A. Tonex) is 45. Actress Melanie Lynskey (“Two and a Half Men”) is 43. Actor Joseph Morgan (“The Originals,” “Vampire Diaries”) is 39. DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is 35. Actress Megan Fox (“Transformers”) is 34. Actor Drew Roy (“Falling Skies,” “Hannah Montana”) is 34. Actor Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) is 32. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“Game of Thrones”) is 30. Actor Marc John Jefferies (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 30. Actor Miles Heizer (“13 Reasons Why,” “Parenthood”) is 26.
Sunday: Singer Taj Mahal is 78. Drummer Bill Bruford of Yes and King Crimson is 71. Singer-guitarist George Johnson of The Brothers Johnson is 67. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 67. Actor-comedian Bob Saget is 64. Singer Enya is 59. Actor Craig Ferguson (“The Late Late Show,” “The Drew Carey Show”) is 58. Keyboardist Page McConnell of Phish is 57. Actor David Eigenberg (“Sex and the City”) is 56. Guitarist O’Dell of Mint Condition is 55. Musician Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is 55. Actor Hill Harper (“CSI: NY,” “He Got Game”) is 54. TV personality-interior designer Thom Filicia (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 51. Singer Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 50. Singer Andrea Corr of The Corrs is 46. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (“Heroes”) is 46. Singer Kandi Burruss (Xscape) (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 44. Actress Kat Foster (“’Til Death”) is 42. Singer-songwriter Passenger is 36. Dancer Derek Hough (“Dancing With The Stars”) is 35. Actor Tahj Mowry (“Smart Guy,” “Kim Possible”) is 34. Actress Nikki Reed (“Twilight”) is 32. Actress Leven Rambin (“The Hunger Games,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 30.
Monday: Actress Priscilla Pointer (“Dallas,” “Carrie,” “Blue Velvet”) is 96. Actor Robert Morse is 89. Actor Dwayne Hickman (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 86. Actress Candice Azzara (“In Her Shoes,” “Caroline in the City,” “Rhoda”) is 79. Bluegrass singer-guitarist Rodney Dillard of The Dillards is 78. Country singer Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys is 72. Keyboardist Rick Wakeman of Yes is 71. Singer Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo is 70. Actor James Stephens (“Paper Chase,” “Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 69. Country singer George Strait is 68. Actor Chow Yun-Fat (“Anna and the King,” “The Replacement Killers”) is 65. Singer Michael Tait of Newsboys and of dc Talk is 54. Singer-actress Martika (“Wiseguy”) is 51. Comedian Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Musician Jack Johnson is 45. Country singer David Nail is 41. Singer Darryl Allen of Mista is 40. Actor Allen Leech (“Downton Abbey”) is 39. Guitarist Kevin Huguley of Rush of Fools is 38. Contemporary Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 35. Actress Violett Beane (“God Friended Me”) is 24.
Tuesday: TV personality David Hartman is 85. Actor James Fox is 81. Actress Nancy Kwan is 81. Musician Pete Townshend is 75. Singer-bassist Dusty Hill of ZZ Top is 71. Singer-actress-model Grace Jones is 69. Drummer Phil Rudd (AC/DC) is 66. Actor Steven Ford is 64. Actress Toni Lewis (“Homicide,” “Oz,” “As the World Turns”) is 60. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 58. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford (“Monk”) is 50. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 48. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 42. Singer Shooter Jennings is 41. Comedian Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 37. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 37. Actor Eric Lloyd (“The Santa Clause”) is 34. Singer Sam Smith is 28. Actor Nolan Lyons (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 19.
Wednesday: Actor David Proval (“The Sopranos”) is 78. Singer-actress Cher is 74. Actor Dave Thomas (“Grace Under Fire,” “SCTV”) is 72. Musician Warren Cann of Ultravox is 70. Actor Dean Butler (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 64. Guitarist Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s is 62. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 61. Singer Susan Cowsill of The Cowsills is 61. Actor John Billingsley (“True Blood,” “Enterprise”) is 60. Actor Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”) is 60. Singer Nick Heyward of Haircut 100 is 59. TV personality Ted Allen (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 55. Actress Mindy Cohn (“Facts of Life”) is 54. Guitarist Tom Gorman of Belly is 54. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 48. Bassist Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne is 45. Actor Matt Czuchry (“The Good Wife,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 43. Singer-actress Naturi Naughton (3LW) is 36. Country singer Jon Pardi is 35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.