Today: Actor Sidney Poitier is 93. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 79. Actress Brenda Blethyn (“Atonement,” “Pride and Prejudice”) is 74. Actress Sandy Duncan is 74. Actor Peter Strauss is 73.Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 72. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 69. Actor John Voldstad (“Newhart”) is 69. Actor Anthony Head (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 66. Actor James Wilby (“Gosford Park”) is 62. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 61. Actor Joel Hodgson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) is 60. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 57. Actor Willie Garson (“White Collar,” “Sex and the City”) is 56. Actor French Stewart (“Third Rock from the Sun”) is 56. Model Cindy Crawford is 54. Actor Andrew Shue (“Melrose Place”) is 53. Actress Lili Taylor is 53. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 45. Actress Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) is 42. Actor Jay Hernandez (“Friday Night Lights,” “Crazy/Beautiful”) is 42. Actress Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 42. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 41. Actor Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is 41. Actress Majandra Delfino (“Roswell”) is 39. Actor Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”) is 39. Musician and “A Prairie Home Companion” host Chris Thile (Punch Brothers, Nickel Creek) is 39. Actress-singer Jessie Mueller is 37. Comedian Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show”) is 36. Actor Miles Teller (“Fantastic Four”) is 33. Singer Rihanna is 32. Actor Jack Falahee (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 31.
Friday: Actor Gary Lockwood (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 83. Actor Peter McEnery is 80. Record company executive David Geffen is 77. Actress Tyne Daly is 74. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 74. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 71. Actress Christine Ebersole is 67. Actor William Petersen (“C.S.I.”) is 67. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 65. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 62. Actor Kim Coates (“Bad Blood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 62. Actor Jack Coleman (“Heroes”) is 62. Actor Christopher Atkins is 59. Actor William Baldwin is 57. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 50. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 50. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 47. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 43. Actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 41. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is 41. Comedian-director Jordan Peele of Key and Peele is 41. Actor Brendan Sexton the Third (“Boys Don’t Cry”) is 40. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 34. Actress Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) is 33. Actress Ellen Page (“Inception,” “Juno”) is 33. Actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical,” “Jump In!”) is 31. Actress Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) is 24.
Saturday: Actor Paul Dooley is 92. Actor John Ashton is 72. Actress Julie Walters (“Harry Potter” films, “Mamma Mia!”) is 70. Actress Ellen Greene (“Pushing Daisies”) is 69. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 61. Comedian Rachel Dratch (“30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 54. Actor Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”) is 53. Actress Drew Barrymore is 45. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s is 41. Guitarist Joe Hottinger of Halestorm is 38. Actor Zach Roerig (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 35. Actor Daniel E. Smith (“John Q.”) is 30.
Sunday: Steel guitarist Rusty Young of Poco is 74. Actress Patricia Richardson (“Strong Medicine,” “Home Improvement”) is 69. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 68. Singer Howard Jones is 65. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 58. Actress Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”) is 55. Actor Marc Price (“Family Ties”) is 52. TV personality Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) is 51. Actress Niecy Nash (“The Soul Man,” “Reno 911!”) is 50. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 49. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 47. Songwriter Robert Lopez (“Frozen”) is 45. Actress Kelly Macdonald (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 44. Rapper Residente of Calle 13 is 42. Actor Josh Gad (“Frozen,” “Jobs”) is 39. Actor Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) is 37. Actress Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place,” “The Devil Wears Prada”) is 37. Actor Tye White (“Greenleaf”) is 34. Actress Dakota Fanning is 26.
Monday: Actor Dominic Chianese (“Boardwalk Empire,” “The Sopranos”) is 89. Singer Joanie Sommers is 79. Actress Jenny O’Hara (“Transparent,” “The Mindy Project”) is 78. Actor Barry Bostwick is 75. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 73. Actor Edward James Olmos is 73. Musician George Thorogood is 70. Actress Debra Jo Rupp (“That ’70s Show”) is 69. Actress Helen Shaver (“The Color of Money”) is 69. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 62. Actor Mark Moses (“Desperate Housewives”) is 62. Actress Beth Broderick (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 61.Singer Michelle Shocked is 58. Actor Billy Zane is 54. Actress Bonnie Somerville (“NYPD Blue”) is 46. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 45. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 37. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 37. Actor Wilson Bethel (“Hart of Dixie”) is 36. Actor Alexander Koch (“Under the Dome”) is 32. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Black Panther,” “Get Out”) is 31.
Tuesday: Actor Tom Courtenay (“Dr. Zhivago”) is 83. CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 83. Actress Diane Baker is 82. Actress Karen Grassle (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 78. Talk-show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 78. Singer-guitarist Mike Peters of The Alarm is 61. Comedian Carrot Top is 55. Actress Veronica Webb is 55. Actor Alexis Denis of (“Angel,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 54. Actress Tea Leoni is 54. Actress Lesley Boone (“Agent Carter,” “Ed”) is 52. Actor Sean Astin is 49. Singer Daniel Powter is 49. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 47. Actor Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels,” “Star Trek: Discovery”) is 47. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 45. Actress Rashida Jones (“The Office,” “Parks and Recreation”) is 44. Singer Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square is 42. Actor Justin Berfield (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 34. Actress Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) is 34. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” films) are 34. Bassist Erik Haager of Carolina Liar is 33.
Wednesday: Game-show host Tom Kennedy (“Name That Tune,” “Split Second”) is 93. Guitarist Paul Cotton of Poco is 77. Actor-director Bill Duke is 77. Actress Marta Kristen (“Lost in Space”) is 75. Singer Mitch Ryder is 75. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey is 70. Singer Michael Bolton is 67. Actor Greg Germann (“Ally McBeal”) is 62. Actor Mark Dacascos (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 56. Actress Jennifer Grant is 54. Bassist Tim Commerford (Audioslave, Rage Against The Machine) is 52. Singer Erykah Badu is 49. Actor Maz Jobrani (“Superior Donuts”) is 48. Singer Rico Wade of Society of Soul is 48. Singer Kyle Norman of Jagged Edge is 45. Actor Greg Rikaart (“The Young and the Restless”) is 43. Drummer Chris Culos of O.A.R. is 41. Singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 41. Actor Alex Heartman (“Power Rangers Samurai”) is 30. Actress Taylor Dooley (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and a Lava Girl in 3-D”) is 27.
