Today: Actor Bruce Dern is 84. Singer-actress Michelle Phillips (The Mamas and The Papas) is 76. Jazz saxophonist Anthony Braxton is 75. Bassist Danny Brown of The Fixx is 69. Actor Parker Stevenson is 68. Actor Keith David (“Barbershop”) is 64. Blues musician Tinsley Ellis is 63. Singer El DeBarge is 59. Actress Lindsay Frost (“Crossing Jordan”) is 58. Actor Sean Pertwee (“Gotham”) is 56. Singer Al B. Sure! is 52. Actor Scott Wolf (“Party of Five”) is 52. Ron Huebel (“What To Expect When You’re Expecting”) is 51. Comedian Horatio Sanz (“Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Actor James Callis (“Bridget Jones”) is 49. Actor Noah Wyle (“ER”) is 49. Bassist Stefan of The Dave Matthews Band is 46. Actor Russell Brand is 45. Actress Angelina Jolie is 45. Actor Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 45. Actor Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”) is 42. Bassist JoJo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 40. Model Bar Refaeli is 35. Drummer Zac Farro (Paramore) is 30.
Friday: Actor-singer Bill Hayes (“Days of Our Lives,” “Your Show of Shows”) is 95. News correspondent Bill Moyers is 86. Country singer Don Reid of the Statler Brothers is 75. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 73. Singer Laurie Anderson is 73. Country singer Gail Davies is 72. Financial expert Suze Orman (“The Suze Orman Show”) is 69. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 68. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 66. Saxophonist Kenny G is 64. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 64. Actress Beth Hall (“Mom,” “Mad Men”) is 62. Actor Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 58. Actor Ron Livingston (“Sex and the City,” “The Practice”) is 53. Singer Brian McKnight is 51. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 50. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 49. Actor Chad Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 46. Bassist P-Nut of 311 is 46. Actress Navi Rawat (“Numb3rs”) is 43. Actress Liza Weil (“How To Get Away With Murder,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 43. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 41. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 39. Actress Chelsey Crisp (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 37. Actress Amanda Crew (“Silicon Valley”) is 34. Musician Harrison Mills of Odesza is 31. Actress Sophie Lowe (“Once Upon A Time In Wonderland”) is 30.
Saturday: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 81. Country singer Joe Stampley is 77. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 76. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 73. Singer Dwight Twilley is 69. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 68. Actress-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 65. Actress Amanda Pays is 61. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 61. Comedian Colin Quinn is 61. Guitarist Steve Vai is 60. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 59. Actor Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter” films) is 57. Bassist Sean Ysealt (White Zombie) is 54. Actor Max Casella (“Analyze This,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 53. Actor Paul Giamatti is 53. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 52. Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn is 50. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 47. Singer Uncle Kracker is 46. Actress Sonya Walger (“Lost”) is 46. Actress Staci Keanan (“Step By Step,” “My Two Dads”) is 45. Jazz singer Somi is 44. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”) is 13.
Sunday: Actress Virginia McKenna (“Born Free”) is 89. Singer Tom Jones is 80. Actor Ronald Pickup (“The Crown”) is 80. Actor Ronald Pickup (TV’s “The Crown,” film’s “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”) is 80. Talk show host Jenny Jones is 74. Actor Liam Neeson is 68. Actress Colleen Camp (“Die Hard: With A Vengeance”) is 67. Actor William Forsythe is 65. Record producer L.A. Reid is 64. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 63. Singer-guitarist Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes is 57. Rapper Ecstasy of Whodini is 56. Drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots is 54. Guitarist Dave Navarro is 53. Actress Helen Baxendale (Emily on “Friends”) is 50. Actor Karl Urban (2009’s “Star Trek”) is 48. TV personality Bear Grylls (“Man Vs. Wild”) is 46. Guitarist-keyboardist Eric Johnson of The Shins is 44. Actress Adrienne Frantz (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 42. Comedian Bill Hader (“The Mindy Project,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Actress Anna Torv (“Fringe”) is 41. Actress Larisa Oleynik (“3rd Rock From The Sun,” “Boy Meets World) is 39. Actor Michael Cera (“Juno,” “Arrested Development”) is 32. Actress Shelley Buckner (“Summerland”) is 31. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 30. Rapper Fetty Wap is 29.
Monday: Actor James Darren is 84. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 80. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 78. Singer Boz Scaggs is 76. Actress Sonia Braga is 70. Actress Kathy Baker (“Picket Fences”) is 70. Country guitarist Tony Rice is 69. Singer Bonnie Tyler is 69. Actor Griffin Dunne is 65. “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams is 63. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 62. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 60. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 58. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 54. Actress Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife,” “ER”) is 53. Actor Dan Futterman (“Judging Amy”) is 53. Actor David Sutcliffe (“Private Practice,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 51. Actor Kent Faulcon (“Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse”) is 50. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 50. Actress Kelli Williams (“The Practice”) is 50. Actor Mark Feuerstein (“West Wing,” “Good Morning, Miami”) is 49. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer of MercyMe is 45. Actor Eion Bailey (“Once Upon A Time”) is 44. Rapper Kanye West is 43. Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 42. Guitarist Derek Trucks (Allman Brother Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 41. Singer Alex Band of The Calling is 39. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 39. Actress Torrey DeVitto (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 36.
Tuesday: Comedian Jackie Mason is 92. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 81. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 73. Actor Michael J. Fox is 59. Actor Johnny Depp is 57. Actress Gloria Reuben (“The Agency,” “ER”) is 56. Singer-actress Tamela Mann (“Meet The Browns,” “Medea” films) is 54. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 53. Bassist Dean Dinning (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 53. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 50. Actress Keesha Sharp (“Lethal Weapon”) is 47. Singer Jamie Dailey of Dailey and Vincent is 45. Actress Michaela Conlin (“Bones”) is 42. Actress Natalie Portman is 39. Actress Mae Whitman (“Parenthood,” “Arrested Development”) is 32. Actor Lucien Laviscount (“Scream Queens”) is 28.
Wednesday: Actress Alexandra Stewart (“Under the Cherry Moon”) is 81. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of The Shirelles is 79. Actor Jurgen Prochnow (“The English Patient,” “Das Boot”) is 79. Actor Frankie Faison (“The Village,” “The Wire”) is 71. Actor Andrew Stevens (“Dallas”) is 65. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 59. Singer Maxi Priest is 59. Actress Gina Gershon is 58. Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn is 57. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin (Smashing Pumpkins, Zwan) is 56. Actress Kate Flannery (“The Office”) is 56. Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley is 55. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 55. Actor Doug McKeon (“On Golden Pond”) is 54. Guitarist Emma Anderson (Lush) is 53. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 53. Rapper The D.O.C. is 52. Singer Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) is 50. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 49. Singer Faith Evans is 47. Actor Hugh Dancy is 45. Singer Lemisha Grinstead of 702 is 42. Actor DJ Qualls (“Memphis Beat,” “Hustle and Flow”) is 42. Actor Shane West (“ER,” “Now and Again”) is 42. Country singer Lee Brice is 41. Singer Hoku is 39. Actress Leelee Sobieski is 38. Bassist Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive is 35. Actor Titus Makin (TV’s “The Rookie”) is 31. Actor Tristin Mays (2018’s “MacGyver,” “The Vampire Diaries”) is 30. Actress Eden McCoy (“General Hospital”) is 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.