Today: Actor Alan Arkin is 86. Actor James Caan is 80. Singer Diana Ross is 76. Actor Johnny Crawford (“The Rifleman”) is 74. Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is 72. Singer-actress Vicki Lawrence is 71. Actor Ernest Thomas (“Everybody Hates Chris,” “What’s Happening”) is 71. Actor Martin Short is 70. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 70. Drummer Monte Yoho of The Outlaws is 68. Country singer Dean Dillon is 65. Talk show host Leeza Gibbons is 63. Actress Ellia English (“The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 61. Actress Jennifer Grey is 60. Actor Billy Warlock (“Baywatch”) is 59. Actor Eric Allan Kramer (“The Hughleys”) is 58. Actor Michael Imperioli (“Life on Mars,” “The Sopranos”) is 54. Guitarist James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins is 52. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 52. Actress Leslie Mann (“Knocked Up,” “This Is 40”) is 48. Actor T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 47. Rapper Juvenile is 45. Actress Amy Smart (“Road Trip,” “Felicity”) is 44. Actress Bianca Kajlich (“Rules of Engagement,” “Boston Public”) is 43. “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan is 40. Actress Keira Knightley is 35. Rapper J-Kwon is 34.
Friday: Actor Julian Glover is 85. Actor Jerry Lacy is 84. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 80. Actor Michael York is 78. Keyboardist Tony Banks of Genesis is 70. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 61. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 57. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 57. Bassist Johnny April of Staind is 55. Actress Talisa Soto is 53. Actor Ben Koldyke (“Masters of Sex,” “How I Met Your Mother”) is 52. Actress Pauley Perrette (“NCIS”) is 51. Singer Mariah Carey is 50. Drummer Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler is 50. Actress Elizabeth Mitchell (“V,” “Lost”) is 50. Actor Nathan Fillion (“Castle”) is 49. Singer Fergie of Black Eyed Peas is 45. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 44. Actress Emily Ann Lloyd is 36. Actress Brenda Song (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”) is 32. Singer Kimbra is 30. Actress Taylor Atelian (“According to Jim”) is 25. Singer Halle Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 20.
Saturday: Harmonica player Charlie McCoy (“Hee Haw”) is 79. Actress Conchata Ferrell (“Two and a Half Men”) is 77. Actress Dianne Wiest is 74. Country singer Reba McEntire is 65. Actress Alexandra Billings (“Transparent”) is 58. Rapper Salt of Salt-N-Pepa is 54. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 51. Director Brett Ratner (“Rush Hour”) is 51. Actor Vince Vaughn is 50. Rapper Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz is 49. Actor Ken L. (“The Parkers”) is 47. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 47. Guitarist Dave Keuning of The Killers is 44. Actress Annie Wersching (“24”) is 43. Actress Julia Stiles is 39. Singer Lady Gaga is 34. Musician Clayton Knight of Odesza is 32.
Sunday: Comedian Eric Idle is 77. Composer Vangelis (“Chariots of Fire”) is 77. Singer Bobby Kimball of Toto is 73. Actor Bud Cort (“Harold and Maude”) is 72. Actor Brendan Gleeson (“Harry Potter”) is 65. Actress Marina Sirtis (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 65. Actor Christopher Lambert (“Highlander”) is 63. Singer Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 61. Comedian Amy Sedaris is 59. Model Elle Macpherson is 57. Actress Annabella Sciorra (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 56. Director Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) is 53. Singer-harmonica player John Popper of Blues Traveler is 53. Actress Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 52. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 52. Country singer Brady Seals is 51. Actress Megan Hilty is 39. Keyboardist PJ Morton of Maroon 5 is 39.
Monday: TV personality Peter Marshall is 94. Actor John Astin is 90. Actor Warren Beatty is 83. Drummer Graeme Edge of the Moody Blues is 79. Musician Eric Clapton is 75. Actor Paul Reiser is 64. Rapper MC Hammer is 58. Actor Ian Ziering (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 56. Singer Tracy Chapman is 56. TV host Piers Morgan is 55. Drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age) is 54. Actress Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch”) is 52. Singer Celine Dion is 52. TV personality Richard Rawlings (“Fast N’ Loud,” “Garage Rehab”) is 51. Actor Mark Consuelos (“Riverdale”) is 49. Actress Bahar Soomekh (“Saw” films) is 45. Actress Jessica Cauffiel (“Legally Blonde” films) is 44. Singer Norah Jones is 41. Actress Fiona Gubelmann (“The Good Doctor”) is 40. Actress Katy Mixon (“Mike and Molly”) is 39. Country singer Justin Moore is 36. Actress Tessa Ferrer (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 34. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 29. Rapper NF is 29.
Tuesday: Actor William Daniels (“St. Elsewhere,” “Boy Meets World”) is 93. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 86. Actress Shirley Jones is 86. Musician Herb Alpert is 85. Actor Christopher Walken is 77. Comedian Gabe Kaplan (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 76. Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott The Hoople is 76. Actress Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) is 72. Actor Robbie Coltrane (“Harry Potter” films) is 70. Actor Ed Marinaro (“Hill Street Blues,” “Sisters”) is 70. Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 65. Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 49. Actor Ewan McGregor is 49. Actress Erica Tazel (“Queen Sugar,” “The Good Fight”) is 45. Rapper Tony Yayo is 42. Actress Kate Micucci (“Raising Hope”) is 40. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta” “Book of Mormon”) is 38. Actress Melissa Ordway (“The Young and the Restless”) is 37. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 37. Guitarist Jack Antonoff of fun. and of Bleachers is 36. Actress Jessica Szohr (“Gossip Girl”) is 35.
Wednesday: Actress Jane Powell (“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”) is 91. Actor Don Hastings (“As the World Turns”) is 86. Actress Ali MacGraw is 81. Singer Rudolph Isley (Isley Brothers) is 81. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 72. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 70. Actress Annette O’Toole (“Smallville”) is 68. Singer Susan Boyle is 59. Actor Jose Zuniga (“Mission Impossible: 3,” “Twilight”) is 58. Country singer Woody Lee is 52. Actress Jessica Collins (“The Young and the Restless”) is 49. Rapper-actor Method Man is 49. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes (“Menace II Society,” “Dead Presidents”) are 48. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 47. Actor David Oyelowo (“Selma,” “The Butler”) is 44. Actor Sam Huntington (“Superman Returns,” “Jungle 2 Jungle”) is 38. Actor Taran Killam (“12 Years A Slave,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actor Matt Lanter (“90210”) is 37. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum is 34. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm is 33. Actor Asa Butterfield (“Hugo,” “Nanny McPhee Returns”) is 23.
