Today: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is 90. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 79. Singer Randy Newman is 76. Actor Ed Harris is 69. Actress S. Epatha Merkerson (“Law and Order”) is 67. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 63. Actor Judd Nelson is 60. Director Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma,” “Gravity”) is 58. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 57. Comedian Jon Stewart (“The Daily Show”) is 57. Actress Garcelle Beauvais (“NYPD Blue,” “The Jamie Foxx Show”) is 53. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 51. Actress Gina Tognoni (“The Young and the Restless”) is 46. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 45. Actor Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”) is 44. Actor Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) is 43. Actress Aimee Garcia (“Lucifer”) is 41. Rapper Chamillionaire is 40. Actor Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds”) is 40. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees is 36. Singer Trey Songz is 35. Actress Scarlett Pomers (“Reba”) is 31. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray (“Empire”) is 26.
Friday: Blues musician John Mayall is 86. Actress Diane Ladd is 84. Country singer Jody Miller is 78. Singer-keyboardist Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals is 77. Actor Jeff Fahey (“Lost,” “The Marshal”) is 67. Director Joel Coen is 65. Actor-comedian Howie Mandel is 64. Actress Cathy Moriarty is 59. Actress Kim Delaney (“NYPD Blue”) is 58. Actor Tom Sizemore is 58. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 57. Actor Don Cheadle is 55. Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 51. Actor Larry Joe Campbell (“According to Jim”) is 49. Keyboardist Frank Delgado of Deftones is 49. Actress Paola Turbay (“True Blood”) is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 48. Actress Gena Lee Nolin (“Sheena,” “Baywatch”) is 48. Actor Brian Baumgartner (“The Office”) is 47. Actor Julian Ovenden (“Downton Abbey”) is 44. Actor Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”) is 43. Actress Anna Faris (“Mom,” “Scary Movie”) is 43. Gospel singer James Fortune is 42. Actress Lauren German (“Lucifer,” “Chicago Fire”) is 41. Rapper The Game is 40. Drummer Ringo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 38. Actor-comedian John Milhiser (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actor Lucas Black (“NCIS: New Orleans,” “Sling Blade”) is 37. Actor Diego Boneta (“Scream Queens”) is 29. Actress Lovie Simone (“Greenleaf”) is 21.
Saturday: Country singer-record company executive Jimmy Bowen is 82. Director Ridley Scott is 82. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 74. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 67. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 66. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 65. Singer Billy Idol is 64. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 62. Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 62. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 56. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 54. DJ Steve Aoki is 42. Singer Clay Aiken is 41. Actress Elisha Cuthbert (“24”) is 37. Actress Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 34. Model Chrissy Teigen is 34. Actress Christel Khalil (“The Young and the Restless”) is 32.
Sunday: Actor-director Woody Allen is 84. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 80. Bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 77. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 75. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 75. Actress-singer Bette Midler is 74. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 73. Actor Treat Williams is 68. Country singer Kim Richey is 63. Actress Charlene Tilton is 61. Model-actress Carol Alt is 59. Actor Jeremy Northam (“The Tudors,” “Happy, Texas”) is 58. Actress Katherine LaNasa (“Longmire,” “Deception”) is 53. Actor Nestor Carbonell (“Lost,” “Suddenly Susan”) is 52. Actress Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) is 49. Comedian Sarah Silverman is 49. Singer Bart Millard of MercyMe is 47. Actor David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 44. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 42. Actor Nate Torrence (“Hello Ladies”) is 42. Singer Mat Kearney is 41. Drummer Mika Fineo of Filter is 38. Actor Riz Ahmed (“Rogie One: A Star Wars Story”) is 37. Actress Ilfenesh Hadera (“Godfather of Harlem,” “She’s Gotta Have It”) is 34. Singer-actress Janelle Monae is 34. Actress Ashley Monique Clark (“The Hughleys”) is 31. Singer Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots is 31. Actress Zoe Kravitz (“Insurgent,” “Divergent”) is 31. Singer Nico Sereba of Nico and Vinz is 29.
Monday: Actress Cathy Lee Crosby (“That’s Incredible”) is 75. Director Penelope Spheeris (“Wayne’s World,” “The Decline of Western Civilization”) is 74. Actor Dan Butler (“Frasier”) is 65. Actor Dennis Christopher (“Breaking Away,” “Chariots of Fire”) is 64. Actor Steven Bauer is 63. Bassist Rick Savage of Def Leppard is 59. Actor Brendan Coyle (“Downton Abbey”) is 56. Bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters is 51. Actress Lucy Liu is 51. Actress Suzy Nakamura (“Dr. Ken”) is 51. Actress Rena Sofer (“24,” “Just Shoot Me”) is 51. Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature is 49. Joe Lo Truglio (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 49. Singer Nelly Furtado is 41. Singer Britney Spears is 38. Singer-actress Jana Kramer is 36. Actress Daniela Ruah (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 36. Actor Alfred Enoch (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 31. Singer Charlie Puth is 28.
Tuesday: Director Jean-Luc Godard is 89. Singer Jaye P. Morgan (“The Gong Show”) is 88. Actor Nicolas Coster (“The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo”) is 86. Actress Mary Alice is 78. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 71. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 70. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 65. Actor Steven Culp (“Desperate Housewives”) is 64. Actress Daryl Hannah is 59. Actress Julianne Moore is 59. Actor Brendan Fraser is 51. Singer Montell Jordan is 51. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 50. Actor Bruno Campos (“Nip/Tuck,” “Jesse”) is 46. Actress Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed”) is 46. Actress Lauren Roman (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 44. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 40. Actress Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) is 40. Actress Anna Chlumsky is 39. Actress Jenna Dewan (“The Resident,” “Supergirl”) is 39. Actor Brian Bonsall (“Family Ties”) is 38. Actress Dascha Polanco (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 37. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 36. Drummer Michael Calabrese of Lake Street Dive is 35. Actress Amanda Seyfried (“Mamma Mia”) is 34. Actor Jake T. Austin (“The Fosters,” “Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 25.
Wednesday: Game-show host Wink Martindale is 86. Singer Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon is 83. Actor-producer-director Max Baer Jr. (“The Beverly Hillbillies”) is 82. Bassist Bob Mosley of Moby Grape is 77. Singer-bassist Chris Hillman (The Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers) is 75. Singer Southside Johnny Lyon of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes is 71. Actor Jeff Bridges is 70. Guitarist Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rossington Collins Band) is 68. Actress Patricia Wettig is 68. Actor Tony Todd (“Final Destination” films) is 65. Drummer Brian Prout of Diamond Rio is 64. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 64. Bassist Bob Griffin (The BoDeans) is 60. Singer Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge is 57. Actress Chelsea Noble (“Growing Pains,” “Kirk”) is 55. Actress Marisa Tomei is 55. Comedian Fred Armisen (“Portlandia,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Rapper Jay-Z is 50. Actor Kevin Sussman (“Ugly Betty”) is 49. Model Tyra Banks is 46. Country singer Lila McCann is 38. Actress Lindsay Felton (“Caitlin’s Way”) is 35. Actor Orlando Brown (“That’s So Raven”) is 32. Actress Scarlett Estevez (“Lucifer”) is 12.
