Today: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 90. Actor William Devane (“Jessie Stone,” “24”) is 80. Actor George Lazenby is 80. Actress Raquel Welch is 79. Singer Al Stewart is 74. Saxophonist Mel Collins of King Crimson and of Kokomo is 72. Cartoonist Cathy Guisewite (“Cathy”) is 69. Actor Michael Keaton is 68. Drummer Jamie Oldaker of The Tractors is 68. Actress Debbie Turner-Larson (“The Sound of Music”) is 63. Singer Terry Ellis of En Vogue is 56. TV personality-musician Dweezil Zappa is 50. Actress Rose McGowan is 46. Actress Carice Van Houten (“Game of Thrones”) is 43. Actor Andrew Ducote (“Dave’s World”) is 33. Actor Skandar Keynes (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 28.
Friday: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 84. Country singer David Allan Coe is 80. Singer-bassist Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 76. Actress Swoosie Kurtz is 75. Comedian-actress Jane Curtin is 72. Country singer Buddy Miller is 67. Actor James Martin Kelly (“Mob City,” “Magic Mike”) is 65. Drummer Joe Smyth of Sawyer Brown is 62. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 61. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow (“Police Academy”) is 61. Guitarist Pal Waaktaar of A-ha is 58. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 56. Actor Betsy Russell (“Saw”) is 56. Actress Rosie Perez is 55. Singer Macy Gray is 52. Singer CeCe Peniston is 50. Singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 50. Actress Daniele Gaither (“MADtv”) is 49. Actor Idris Elba is 47. Actress Justina Machado (Netflix’s “One Day at a Time,” “Jane the Virgin”) is 47. Actress Anika Noni Rose (“The Princess and the Frog,” “Dreamgirls”) is 47. Actor Justin Whalin (“Lois and Clark”) is 45. Singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 45. Actress Naomie Harris (“Moonlight,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies) is 43. Rapper Noreaga is 42. Rapper Foxy Brown is 41. Actress Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf”) is 36. Actress Lauren Lapkus (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 34. Singer Max George of The Wanted is 31.
Saturday: Jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins is 89. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 76. Singer Alfa Anderson of Chic is 73. Actress Susan Blakely (“The Towering Inferno,” “The Concorde: Airport ’79”) is 71. Drummer Dennis Thompson of MC5 is 71. Actress Julie Kavner (“The Simpsons”) is 69. Singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders is 68. Keyboardist Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 66. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 65. Actor Michael Emerson (“Lost”) is 65. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 63. Songwriter Diane Warren is 63. Singer Margot Chapman (Starland Vocal Band) is 62. Actor W. Earl Brown (“Deadwood”) is 56. Comedian Leslie Jones (2016’s “Ghostbusters,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 52. Model Angie Everhart is 50. Actress Diane Farr (“Numb3rs,” “Rescue Me”) is 50. Actress Monique Gabriela Curnen (“The Dark Knight”) is 49. Actor Tom Everett Scott (“Southland,” “That Thing You Do!”) is 49. Drummer Chad Sexton of 311 is 49. Actress Shannon Elizabeth (“American Pie”) is 46. Actor Oliver Hudson (“Nashville”) is 43. Actor Devon Sawa (“Slackers,” “Final Destination”) is 41. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Code Black”) is 35. Actress Alyssa Diaz (“The Rookie”) is 34. Actress Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” “Thirteen”) is 32. Actor Ian Chen (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 13.
Sunday: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler (with Lester) is 79. Actor Alan Feinstein is 78. Singer Sal Valentino of The Beau Brummels is 77. Actress Heather Thomas (“The Fall Guy”) is 62. Singer Aimee Mann is 59. Bassist David Steele of Fine Young Cannibals is 59. Singer Marc Gordon of Levert is 55. Singer Neko Case is 49. Actor David Arquette is 48. Actor Martin Freeman (“Black Panther,” “The Hobbit”) is 48. Drummer Richard Hughes of Keane is 44. Actor Larenz Tate is 44. Singer Pink is 40. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 39. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas (“Home Improvement”) is 38. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 32. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) is 17.
Monday: Actor Topol (“Fiddler on the Roof”) is 84. Singer Luther Simmons (The Main Ingredient) is 77. Singer Inez Fox is 77. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 74. Guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers is 69. Actor Tom Wopat is 68. Musician-producer Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) is 67. Actress Angela Cartwright (“The Danny Thomas Show,” “Lost In Space”) is 67. Actor Hugh Grant is 59. Actor Charles Esten (“Nashville”) is 54. Actress Constance Marie (“George Lopez”) is 54. Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is 53. Model Rachel Hunter is 50. Actor Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) is 48. Actor Henry Thomas (“E.T.”) is 48. Actor Goran Visnjic (“ER”) is 47. Jazz singer Michael Buble is 44. Actress Michelle Williams (“Brokeback Mountain,” “Dawson’s Creek”) is 39. Singer Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 36. Actress Kelsey Asbille (“One Tree Hill,” “Teen Wolf”) is 28. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 28. Country singer Hunter Hayes is 28.
Tuesday: Actor Philip Baker Hall (“Bruce Almighty,” “The Insider”) is 88. Actor Greg Mullavey (“Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman”) is 86. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 79. Actor Tom Ligon (“Oz,” “Another World”) is 79. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 77. Singer Jose Feliciano is 74. Actress Judy Geeson (“Mad About You”) is 71. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 69. Actress Amy Irving is 66. Actor Clark Johnson (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 65. Actress Kate Burton (“Scandal”) is 62. Director Chris Columbus is 61. Singer Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama is 61. Actor Colin Firth is 59. Singer-guitarist David Lowery of Cracker is 59. Actor Sean O’Bryan (“The Princess Diaries” films) is 56. Drummer Robin Goodridge of Bush is 54. Guitarist Stevie D. of Buckcherry is 53. Singer-guitarist Miles Zuniga of Fastball is 53. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 51. Director Guy Ritchie is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 47. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 45. Actor Jacob Young (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “All My Children”) is 40. Bassist Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 39. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 37. Guitarist Matthew Followill of Kings of Leon is 35. Singer Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies is 33.
Wednesday: Actor Earl Holliman is 91. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 80. Movie director Brian De Palma is 79. Actress Lola Falana is 77. Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 76. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 74. Actor Phillip Alford (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 71. Actress Amy Madigan is 69. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 66. Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 62. Actor Scott Patterson (“Gilmore Girls”) is 61. Keyboardist Mick Talbot (The Style Council, Dexys Midnight Runners) is 61. Actor John Hawkes (“Deadwood”) is 60. Actress Virginia Madsen (“Sideways,” “American Dreams”) is 58. Actress Kristy McNichol is 57. Musician Moby is 54. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 52. Actress Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) is 49. Actress Laura Wright (“General Hospital”) is 49. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 48. Singer Brad Fischetti of LFO is 44. Rapper Mr. Black is 42. Guitarist Jon Buckland of Coldplay is 42. Rapper Ludacris is 42. Actress Ariana Richards (“Jurassic Park” films) is 40. Singer Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum is 38. Actress Elizabeth Henstridge (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 32. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 32. Actress Mackenzie Aladjem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 18.
