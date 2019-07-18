Today: Director Paul Verhoeven (“Basic Instinct,” “Showgirls”) is 81. Singer Brian Auger is 80. Singer Dion is 80. Actor James Brolin is 79. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandals is 78. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 70. Actress Margo Martindale (“Sneaky Pete,” “The Americans”) is 68. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 65. Actress Audrey Landers (“Dallas”) is 63. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 61. Actress Anne-Marie Johnson (“That’s So Raven,” “In the Heat of the Night”) is 59. Actress Priyanka Chopra (“Quantico”) is 37.
Friday: Actress Helen Gallagher (“Ryan’s Hope”) is 93. Country singer Sue Thompson is 93. Singer Vikki Carr is 79. Musician Commander Cody is 75. Actor George Dzundza is 74. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 73. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 72. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 72. Actress Beverly Archer (“Major Dad, “Mama’s Family”) is 71. Actor Peter Barton (“Sunset Boulevard,” “Burke’s Law”) is 63. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 59. Actor Campbell Scott is 58. Actor Anthony Edwards (“ER”) is 57. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 43.
Saturday: Actress Sally Ann Howes (“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”) is 89. Rockabilly singer Sleepy LaBeef is 84. Actress Diana Rigg (“The Avengers”) is 81. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 72. Guitarist Jay Jay French of Twisted Sister is 67. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 63. Actress Donna Dixon (“Bosom Buddies”) is 62. Actress Sandra Oh is 48. Actor Omar Epps is 46.
Sunday: Movie director Norman Jewison is 93. Actor Leigh Lawson (“Tess”) is 76. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 71. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau (“Doonesbury”) is 71. Actor Jamey Sheridan (“Homeland”) is 68. Singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian of The Hooters is 66. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 62. Actor Lance Guest (“Lou Grant”) is 59. Actor Matt Mulhern (“Major Dad”) is 59. Singer Emerson Hart of Tonic is 50. Actress Ali Landry is 46.
Monday: Actor Orson Bean (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 91. Actress Louise Fletcher is 85. Singer Chuck Jackson is 82. Actor Terence Stamp is 81. Game-show host Alex Trebek is 79. Singer George Clinton is 78. Singer-actor Bobby Sherman is 76. Actor Danny Glover is 73. Writer-director Paul Schrader is 73. Singer Don Henley is 72. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 72. Composer Alan Menken (“Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors”) is 70. Singer-actress Lonette McKee (“The Women of Brewster Place”) is 66. Actor Willem Dafoe is 64. Singer Keith Sweat is 58. Singer Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls is 56. Actor-comedian David Spade is 55. Actor John Leguizamo is 55. Singer-actress Selena Gomez is 27.
Tuesday: Actor Ronny Cox (“Deliverance,” “RoboCop”) is 81. Radio personality Don Imus is 79. Actor Larry Manetti (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 76. Singer David Essex is 72. Singer and former Congressman John Hall (Orleans) is 71. Guitarist Blair Thornton of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 69. Actress Belinda Montgomery (“Doogie Howser, MD”) is 69. Actor Woody Harrelson is 58. Guitarist Martin Gore of Depeche Mode is 58.
Wednesday: Actor John Aniston (“Days of Our Lives”) is 86. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 83. Actor Mark Goddard (“Lost in Space”) is 83. Actor Chris Sarandon is 77. Comedian Gallagher is 73. Actor Robert Hays (“Airplane!”) is 72. Actor Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”) is 70. Actress Lynda Carter is 68. Director Gus Van Sant is 67. Country singer Pam Tillis is 62. Actor Kadeem Hardison (“A Different World”) is 54. Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 51. Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 50.