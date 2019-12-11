Today: Game-show host Bob Barker is 96. Singer Connie Francis is 82. Singer Dionne Warwick is 79. Singer-guitarist Dickey Betts (Allman Brothers) is 76. Actor Wings Hauser is 72. Actor Bill Nighy (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 70. Actor Duane Chase (“The Sound of Music”) is 69. Actress Jennifer Connelly is 49. Actress Madchen Amick (“My Own Worst Enemy,” “Twin Peaks”) is 49. Actress Regina Hall is 49. Actress Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Blossom”) is 44.
Friday: Actor Dick Van Dyke is 94. Actor Christopher Plummer is 90. Country singer Buck White of The Whites is 89. Actor-singer John Davidson is 78. Actress Kathy Garver (“Family Affair”) is 74. Singer Ted Nugent is 71. Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan) is 71. Guitarist Ron Getman of The Tractors is 71. Country singer-guitarist Randy Owen of Alabama is 70. Actor Steve Buscemi is 62. Actor Johnny Whitaker (“Family Affair”) is 60. Bassist John Munson of Semisonic is 57. Reality TV star NeNe Leakes (“The New Normal,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 53. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 52. Actor James Kyson Lee (“Heroes”) is 44. Actress Kimee Balmilero (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 40. Actress Chelsea Hertford (“Major Dad”) is 38. Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence is 38. Actor Michael Socha (“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”) is 32. Trumpeter Wesley Watkins of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 32. Actor Marcel Spears (“The Mayor”) is 31. Singer Taylor Swift is 30. Actress Maisy Stella (“Nashville”) is 16.
Saturday: Singer-actress Abbe Lane is 88. Actor Hal Williams (“227,” “Sanford and Son”) is 85. Actress-singer Jane Birkin (“Death on the Nile,” “Evil Under the Sun”) is 73. Singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson of Tony Orlando and Dawn is 73. Actress Dee Wallace (“E.T.”) is 71. Bassist Cliff Williams (AC/DC) is 70. Actor T.K. Carter (“The Sinbad Show,” “Punky Brewster”) is 63. Singer-guitarist Mike Scott of The Waterboys is 61. Singer-whistle player Peter “Spider” Stacy of The Pogues is 61. Actress Cynthia Gibb (TV’s “Fame”) is 56. Actress Nancy Valen (“Baywatch”) is 54. Actor Archie Kao (“Chicago P.D.”) is 50. Actress Michaela Watkins (“Trophy Wife,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 48. Singer Brian Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 44. Actor Jackson Rathbone (“Twilight” movies) is 35. Actress Vanessa Hudgens is 31. Singer Tori Kelly is 27.
Sunday: Singer Cindy Birdsong of The Supremes is 80. Drummer Dave Clark of the Dave Clark Five is 77. Drummer Carmine Appice of Vanilla Fudge is 73. Actor Don Johnson is 70. Actress Melanie Chartoff (“Rugrats,” “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 69. Director Julie Taymor (Broadway’s “The Lion King”) is 67. Actor Justin Ross (“A Chorus Line”) is 65. Bassist Paul Simonon of The Clash is 64. Country singer Doug Phelps (The Kentucky Headhunters, Brothers Phelps) is 59. Actress Helen Slater is 56. Actor Paul Kaye (“Game of Thrones”) is 55. Actress Molly Price (“Third Watch”) is 54. Actor Garrett Wang (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 51. Actor Michael Shanks (“Stargate SG-1”) is 49. Actor Stuart Townsend (“Queen of the Damned”) is 47. Actor Geoff Stults (new “Odd Couple”) is 43. Crowd-hyper Kito Trawick of Ghostown DJs is 42. Actor Adam Brody (“The O.C.”) is 40. Actress Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”) is 38.
Monday: Actress Liv Ullman is 81. Journalist Lesley Stahl (“60 Minutes”) is 78. Singer Benny Anderson of ABBA is 73. Actor Ben Cross is 72. Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is 70. Actor Xander Berkeley (“The Walking Dead”) is 64. Actress Miranda Otto (“Lord of the Rings”) is 52. Actor Daniel Cosgrove (“Van Wilder”) is 49. Singer Michael McCary (Boyz II Men) is 48. Actress Krysten Ritter (“Jessica Jones,” “Breaking Bad”) is 38. Actress Zoe Jarman (“The Mindy Project”) is 37. Actor Theo James (“Insurgent,” “Divergent”) is 35. Actress Amanda Setton (“The Mindy Project,” “Gossip Girl”) is 34. Bassist Dave Rublin of American Authors is 33. Actress Hallee Hirsh (“JAG,” “ER”) is 32. Actress Anna Popplewell (“The Chronicles of Narnia” films) is 31. Actor Stephan James (“Race,” “Selma”) is 26.
Tuesday: Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 83. Actor Bernard Hill is 75. Actor Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) is 74. “Hardball” host Chris Matthews is 74. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 73. Actress Marilyn Hassett (“The Other Side of the Mountain”) is 72. Actor Wes Studi (TV’s “Comanche Moon,” “Into the West”) is 72. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 71. Actor Joel Brooks (“Six Feet Under”) is 70. Singer Paul Rodgers is 70. Singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn of The Emotions is 68. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 66. Actor Barry Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 66. Actor Bill Pullman is 66. Director-producer Peter Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary,” “Dumb and Dumber”) is 63. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 61. Actress Laurie Holden (“The Walking Dead”) is 50. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 49. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas (“The District”) is 49. Actress Claire Forlani (“Meet Joe Black,” “CSI: NY”) is 48. Drummer Eddie Fisher of OneRepublic is 46. Actress Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”) is 45. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 45. Actress Marissa Ribisi (“Pleasantville”) is 45. Actress Milla Jovovich (“Zoolander,” “The Fifth Element”) is 44. Singer Ben Goldwasser of MGMT is 37. Singer Mikky Ekko is 36. Actress Shannon Woodward (“Westworld,” “Raising Hope”) is 35. Actress Emma Bell (“The Walking Dead”) is 33. Actress Vanessa Zima (Film’s “Ulee’s Gold,” TV’s “Murder One”) is 33. Guitarist Taylor York of Paramore is 30. Actor Graham Rogers (“Quantico”) is 29.
Wednesday: Actress Cicely Tyson is 95. Actor Roger Mosley (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 81. Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 76. Director Steven Spielberg is 73. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 69. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 66. Actor Ray Liotta is 65. Singer Angie Stone is 58. Actor Brad Pitt is 56. Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin (“Chain of Command”) is 55. Actor Shawn Christian (“Days of Our Lives”) is 54. Actress Rachel Griffiths (“Brothers and Sisters,” “Six Feet Under”) is 51. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 51. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 49. Rapper DMX is 49. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 47. Singer Sia is 44. Actor Josh Dallas (“Once Upon a Time”) is 41. Actress Katie Holmes (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 41. Singer Christina Aguilera is 39. Singer Billie Eilish is 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.