Today: Singer Little Richard is 87. Actor Jeroen Krabbe (“The Fugitive”) is 75. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 73. Singer Jim Messina (Loggins and Messina, Poco) is 72. Actress Morgan Brittany (“Dallas”) is 68. Actor Brian Backer (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 63. Country singer Ty England is 56. Singer-guitarist John Rzeznik of The Goo Goo Dolls is 54. Country singer Gary Allan is 52. Comedian Margaret Cho is 51. Actress Alex Kapp Horner (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 50. Kali Rocha (TV’s “Man with a Plan”) is 48. Bassist Regina Zernay of Cowboy Mouth is 47. Actress Paula Patton (“Precious”) is 44. Actress Amy Acker (“Person of Interest,” “Angel”) is 43. Actor Nick Stahl (TV’s “Carnivale,” film’s “Terminator 3”) is 40. Singer Keri Hilson is 37. Actor Gabriel Luna (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 37. Actor Frankie Muniz (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 34. Actor Ross Bagley (“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 31.
Friday: Actor Patrick Bauchau (“The Pretender,” “Carnivale”) is 81. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 78. Actor James Naughton (“Hostages,” “Planet of the Apes”) is 74. Singer Frank Beverly of Maze is 73. Actress JoBeth Williams is 71. Actor Tom Hulce, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus, is 66. Actor Kin Shriner is 66. Talk-show host Wil Shriner is 66. Drummer Rick Buckler of The Jam is 64. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 64. Country singer Bill Lloyd of Foster and Lloyd is 64. Comedian Steven Wright is 64. Guitarist Peter Buck of R.E.M. is 63. Drummer David Lovering of The Pixies is 58. Guitarist Ben Watt of Everything But The Girl is 57. Actress Janine Turner (“Strong Medicine,” “Northern Exposure”) is 57. Director Judd Apatow (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up”) is 52. Keyboardist Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg of Ace of Base is 49. Actress Lindsay Price (“Splitting Up Together”) is 43.
Saturday: Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne of the Osborne Brothers is 88. Actress Ellen Burstyn is 87. Country singer Gary Morris is 71. Singer Tom Waits is 70. Actress Priscilla Barnes (“Three’s Company”) is 62. Announcer Edd Hall (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 61. Bassist Tim Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 61. Actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) is 54. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 53. Rapper Kon Artis of D12 is 45. Singer Nicole Appleton of All Saints is 44. Singer Frankie J (Kumbia Kings) is 43. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 43. Actress Shiri Appleby (“UnREAL,” “Roswell”) is 41. Singer Sara Bareilles is 40. Actress Jennifer Carpenter (“Limitless,” “Dexter”) is 40. Actor Jack Huston (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 37. Singer Aaron Carter is 32.
Sunday: Singer Jerry Butler is 80. Drummer Bobby Elliott of The Hollies is 78. Actress Mary Woronov (“Eating Raoul,” “The Munsters” films) is 76. Actor John Rubinstein (“Family,” “Crazy Like a Fox”) is 73. Singer Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals is 71. Actress Kim Basinger is 66. Guitarist Warren Cuccurullo (Duran Duran, Missing Persons) is 63. Guitarist Phil Collen of Def Leppard is 62. Country singer Marty Raybon (The Raybon Brothers, Shenandoah) is 60. Guitarist Marty Friedman (Megadeth) is 57. Actress Teri Hatcher is 55. Actor David Harewood (“Supergirl,” “Homeland”) is 54. Singer Sinead O’Connor is 53. Actor Matthew Laborteaux (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 53. Guitarist Ryan Newell of Sister Hazel is 47. Actor Dominic Monaghan (“Lost”) is 43. Actor Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Lost”) is 41. Singer Chrisette Michele is 37. Country singer Sam Hunt is 35. Singer Kate Voegele (“One Tree Hill”) is 33. Drummer Jen Ledger of Skillet is 30. Actress Wallis Currie-Wood (“Madam Secretary”) is 28.
Monday: Actor Kirk Douglas is 103. Actor-writer Buck Henry is 89. Actress Judi Dench is 85. Actor Beau Bridges is 78. Actor Michael Nouri is 74. Singer Joan Armatrading is 69. Actor Michael Dorn (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 67. Actor John Malkovich is 66. Country singer Sylvia is 63. Singer Donny Osmond is 62. Bassist Nick Seymour of Crowded House is 61. Comedian Mario Cantone (“Sex and the City”) is 60. Actor David Anthony Higgins (“Malcolm in the Middle,” “Ellen”) is 58. Actor Joe Lando (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 58. Actress Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives,” “Sports Night”) is 57. Keyboardist Jerry Hughes of Yankee Grey is 54. Singer-guitarist Thomas Flowers of Oleander is 52. Guitarist Brian Bell of Weezer is 51. Singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers is 50. Businesswoman and TV personality Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”) is 50. Actress Allison Smith (“The West Wing,” “Kate and Allie”) is 50. Former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 49. Country singer David Kersh is 49. Actress Reiko Aylesworth (“24”) is 47. Drummer Tre Cool of Green Day is 47. Rapper Canibus is 45. Singer Imogen Heap is 42. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) is 41. Actor Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 39. Actress Jolene Purdy (“Under the Dome,” “Donnie Darko”) is 36. Actor Joshua Sasse (“Galavant”) is 32. Actress Ashleigh Brewer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 29.
Tuesday: Actress Fionnula Flanagan (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 78. Actor Tommy Kirk is 78. Singer Chad Stuart of Chad and Jeremy is 78. Singer Ralph Tavares of Tavares is 78. Actress-singer Gloria Loring is 73. Drummer Walter “Clyde” Orange of The Commodores is 73. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 68. Actress Susan Dey is 67. Musician Paul Hardcastle is 62. Actor John York (“General Hospital”) is 61. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 59. Actress Nia Peeples is 58. TV chef Bobby Flay is 55. Bassist Scot Alexander of Dishwalla is 48. Drummer Meg White of The White Stripes is 45. Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui (“Entourage”) is 44. Rapper Kuniva of D12 is 44. Actor Alano Miller (“Underground,” “Jane the Virgin”) is 40. Bassist Noah Harmon of Airborne Toxic Event is 38. Actor Patrick John Flueger (“Chicago P.D.”) is 36. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 34. Actress Raven-Symone (“That’s So Raven,” “The Cosby Show”) is 34. Actress-singer Teyana Taylor is 29. Actress Kiki Layne (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) is 28.
Wednesday: Actress Rita Moreno is 88. Singer David Gates of Bread is 79. Actress Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”) is 79. Singer Brenda Lee is 75. Singer Paul Beasley of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 75. Actress Linda Day George (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 75. Actress Teri Garr is 72. Actress Bess Armstrong is 66. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 65. Bassist Mike Mesaros of The Smithereens is 62. Bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue is 61. Actor Ben Browder (“Stargate SG-1”) is 57. Singer-bassist Justin Currie of Del Amitri is 55. Bassist David Schools of Widespread Panic is 55. Actor Gary Dourdan (“C.S.I.”) is 53. Actress-comedian Mo’Nique is 52. Actor Max Martini (“The Unit”) is 50. Rapper-actor Mos Def (Yasiin Bey) is 46. Actor Rider Strong (“Boy Meets World”) is 40. Actress Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) is 35. Actress Karla Souza (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 33. Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld is 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.