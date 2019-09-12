Today: Actor Ian Holm (“Lord of the Rings,” “Chariots of Fire”) is 88. Actress Linda Gray (“Dallas”) is 79. Singer Maria Muldaur is 77. Actor Joe Pantoliano (“The Sopranos”) is 68. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 67. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 67. Drummer Neil Peart of Rush is 67. Actor Darren E. Burrows (“Northern Exposure”) is 53. Singer Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five), a Winston-Salem native, is 53. Comedian Louis C.K. is 52. Actor Ben McKenzie (“The O.C.”) is 41. Singer Ruben Studdard is 41. Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 38.
Friday: Actress Barbara Bain (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 88. Actress Eileen Fulton (“As the World Turns”) is 86. Actor Joe E. Tata (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” “The Rockford Files”) is 83. Actor Fred Silverman (“Matlock,” “In the Heat of the Night”) is 82. Singer David Clayton-Thomas of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 78. Singer Peter Cetera (Chicago) is 75. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire,” “BlacKkKlansman”) is 65. Actress Geri Jewell (“The Facts of Life,” “Deadwood”) is 63. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 58. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is 58. Radio and TV personality Tavis Smiley is 55.
Saturday: Actress Zoe Caldwell (“Lilo and Stitch”) is 86. Actor Walter Koenig (“Star Trek”) is 83. Singer-actress Joey Heatherton is 75. Actor Sam Neill is 72. Singer John “Bowzer” Baumann of Sha Na Na is 72. Actor Robert Wisdom (“Nashville,” “The Wire”) is 66. Saxophonist Steve Berlin of Los Lobos is 64. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 63. Actor Tyler Perry is 50. Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley (“According to Jim”) is 48. Actor Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”) is 46. Rapper Nas is 46.
Sunday: Actor Forrest Compton (“Gomer Pyle USMC”) is 94. Comedian Norm Crosby is 92. Opera singer Jessye Norman is 74. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 73. Movie director Oliver Stone is 73. Drummer Kelly Keagy of Night Ranger is 67. Drummer Mitch Dorge of Crash Test Dummies is 59. Actor Tom Hardy (“The Dark Knight Rises”) is 42. Actress Marisa Ramirez (“Blue Bloods”) is 42. Actor Dave Annable (“Brothers and Sisters”) is 40.
Monday: Actress-singer Janis Paige (“Please Don’t Eat The Daisies”) is 97. Actor George Chakiris (“West Side Story”) is 87. Singer Betty Kelley of Martha and the Vandellas is 75. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, Faces, The Who) is 71. Actress Susan Ruttan (“L.A. Law”) is 71. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 70. Singer David Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 69. Singer Richard Marx is 56. Comedian Molly Shannon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 55. Singer Marc Anthony is 51. Singer Musiq is 42. Rapper Flo Rida is 40. Actress Alexis Bledel (“Gilmore Girls”) is 38. Musician-actor Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 27.
Tuesday: Singer LaMonte McLemore of the Fifth Dimension is 84. Singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes is 71. Actress Elvira is 68. Comedian Rita Rudner is 66. Puppeteer Kevin Clash (Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 59. Actor/director Paul Feig is 57. Director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”) is 57. Singer BeBe Winans is 57. Businessman Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”) is 56. Actor Kyle Chandler (“Early Edition”) is 54. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 53. Actor Malik Yoba (“New York Undercover”) is 52. Singer Anastacia is 51. Actor Matthew Settle (“Gossip Girl”) is 50. Rapper Vinnie of Naughty By Nature is 49. Actor Bobby Lee (“MADtv,” “Harold and Kumar” films) is 48.
Wednesday: Singer Jimmie Rodgers is 86. Actor Robert Blake is 86. Actor Fred Willard is 86. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 81. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 79. Actress Beth Grant (“The Mindy Project,” “No Country For Old Men”) is 70. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 70. Actress Anna Deavere Smith is 69. Director Mark Romanek is 60. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 58. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 57. Actress Holly Robinson Peete (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 55. Singer Ricky Bell is 52. Actress and talk-show host Aisha Tyler is 49. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is 48.
