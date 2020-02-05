Today: Actor Mike Farrell is 81. Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 80. Singer Fabian is 77. Actor-director Robert Townsend is 63. Actor Barry Miller is 62. Actress Megan Gallagher is 60. Rock singer Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses) is 58. Country singer Richie McDonald is 58. Singer Rick Astley is 54. Rock musician Tim Brown of the Boo Radleys is 51. “Good Morning America” co-host Amy Robach is 47. Actor Josh Stewart is 43. Actor Ben Lawson is 40. Actor Brandon Hammond is 36. Actress Alice Greczyn is 34. Rhythm and blues singer/actress Tinashe is 27.
Friday: Saxophonist Brian Travers of UB40 is 61. Comedy writer Robert Smigel is 60. Actor James Spader is 60. Country singer Garth Brooks is 58. Rock musician David Bryan of Bon Jovi is 58. Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 58. Comedian Chris Rock is 55. Actor Jason Gedrick is 53. Actress Essence Atkins is 48. Rock singer-musician Wes Borland is 45. Bassist Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket is 42. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 42. Actress Tina Majorino is 35. Actress Deborah Ann Woll is 35.
Saturday: Composer-conductor John Williams is 88. Newscaster Ted Koppel is 80. Actor Nick Nolte is 79. Comedian Robert Klein is 78. Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 77. Actress Mary Steenburgen is 67.Actor Henry Czerny is 61. Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is 59. Actress Missy Yager is 52. Actress Mary McCormack is 51. Actress Susan Misner is 49. Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk is 46. Actor Seth Green is 46. Actor Josh Morrow is 46. Bassist Phoenix of Linkin Park is 43. Actor William Jackson Harper is 40. Actor Jim Parrack is 39. Drummer Max Grahn of Carolina Liar is 32.
Sunday: Actress Janet Suzman is 81. Singer Carole King is 78. Singer Barbara Lewis is 77. Actor Joe Pesci is 77. Author Alice Walker is 76. Actress Mia Farrow is 75. Actress Judith Light is 71. Country singer Travis Tritt is 57. Actor Jason George is 48. Actor-producer Charlie Day is 44. Actor A.J. Buckley is 43. Actor Tom Hiddleston is 39. Actor David Gallagher is 35. Actor Michael B. Jordan is 33. Actress Rose Leslie is 33. Actor Evan Roe (“Madam Secretary”) is 20.
Monday: Actor Robert Wagner is 90. Guitarist Don Wilson of The Ventures is 87. Singer Roberta Flack is 83. Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 80. Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 73. “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 59. Actress Laura Dern is 53. Actress Elizabeth Banks is 46. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 42. Actress Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 39. Actor Max Brown (“Beauty and the Beast,” “The Tudors”) is 39. Actor Barry Sloane (“Revenge”) is 39. Singer Eric Dill (The Click Five) is 38. Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 38. Actress Emma Roberts is 29. Actress Chloe Grace Moretz is 23. Actress Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”) is 20.
Tuesday: Singer Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 88. Musician Sergio Mendes is 79. Actress Catherine Hickland (“One Life To Live”) is 64. Actress Carey Lowell (“Law and Order”) is 59. Singer Sheryl Crow is 58. Actress Jennifer Aniston is 51. Actor Damian Lewis (“Billions”) is 49. Singer D’Angelo is 46. Singer-actress Brandy (“Moesha”) is 41. Actor Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) is 40. Singer Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) is 39. Actress Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) is 38. Singer Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) is 36. Actress Q’orianka Kilcher (“The New World”) is 30. Actor Taylor Lautner is 28.
Wednesday: Actor Joe Don Baker is 84. Country singer Moe Bandy is 76. Actress Maud Adams (“Octopussy”) is 75. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 74. Actor Michael Ironside is 70. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 70. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 68. Actress Joanna Kerns is 67. Actor Zach Grenier (“The Good Wife,” “Deadwood”) is 66. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 64. Actor John Michael Higgins (“Raising the Bar,” “A Mighty Wind”) is 57. Actor Raphael Sbarge (“Once Upon A Time”) is 56. Actor Josh Brolin (“True Grit,” “No Country For Old Men”) is 52. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 52. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 50. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 49. Actor Jesse Spencer (“House”) is 41. Rapper Gucci Mane is 40. Actress Sarah Lancaster (“Chuck”) is 40. Actress Christina Ricci is 40. Actress Jennifer Stone (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 27. Actresses Baylie and Rylie Cregut (“Raising Hope”) are 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.