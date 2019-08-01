Today: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 88. Blues musician Robert Cray is 66. Singer Michael Penn is 61. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 60. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 59. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 59. Rapper Coolio is 56. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 55. Country singer George Ducas is 53. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 51. Actress Jennifer Gareis (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 49. Actress Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”) is 46. Actor Jason Momoa (“Game of Thrones”) is 40. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 38. Actor Taylor Fry (“Kirk,” “Get a Life”) is 38. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007’s “Hairspray”) is 33. Actor James Francis Kelly (“Rocky Balboa”) is 30.
Friday: Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 82. Singer Kathy Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 76. Actress Joanna Cassidy is 74. Actress Kathryn Harrold is 69. Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) is 66. Music producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig is 64. Singer Mojo Nixon is 62. Actress Victoria Jackson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 60. Actress Apollonia is 60. Actress Cynthia Stevenson (“Men in Trees,” “Hope and Gloria”) is 57. Actress Mary-Louise Parker, a UNC School of the Arts alumna, is 55. Director-actor Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”) is 49. Actor Sam Worthington (“Terminator Salvation”) is 43. Actor Edward Furlong is 42.
Saturday: Singer Tony Bennett is 93. Actor Martin Sheen is 79. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 78. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 78. Bassist B.B. Dickerson of War is 70. Movie director John Landis is 69. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 68. Actor John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”) is 60. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 58. Actress Lisa Ann Walter (“Bruce Almighty”) is 58. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 56. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 56. Actor Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Soul Food”) is 56. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 53. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter of Deftones is 49. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 48. Actress Brigid Brannagh (“Army Wives”) is 47. Actor Michael Ealy (“Think Like a Man,” “Barbershop”) is 46. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 43. Actress Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”) is 40. Actress Mamie Gummer (“The Good Wife”) is 36. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 34. Actress Georgina Haig (“Once Upon a Time”) is 34. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 34. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 31.
Sunday: Actress Tina Cole (“My Three Sons”) is 76. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Homicide”) is 75. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 64. Actress Lauren Tom (“Joy Luck Club,” “Men in Trees”) is 60. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 58. Actress Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”) is 54. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 51. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O,” “Lost”) is 51. Actor Michael Deluise (“Gilmore Girls,” “NYPD Blue”) is 50. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 38. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 34. Singer Tom Parker of The Wanted is 31. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “Grace Under Fire”) are 27. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 24.
Monday: Actress Loni Anderson is 74. Actress Erica Slezak (“One Life to Live”) is 73. Singer Rick Derringer is 72. Actress Holly Palance (“Under Fire,” “The Omen”) is 69. Singer Samantha Sang is 68. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 64. Actress Maureen McCormick (“The Brady Bunch”) is 63. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 60. Actor Mark Strong (“The Imitation Game”) is 56. Director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 53. Actor Jonathan Silverman (“The Single Guy”) is 53. Country singer Terri Clark is 51. Actress Stephanie Szostak (“A Million Little Things”) is 48. Cellist Eicca of Apocalyptica is 44. Actor Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. Actor Albert Tsai (“Dr. Ken”) is 15. Actor Devin Trey Campbell (“Single Parents”) is 11.
Tuesday: Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 81. Actress Louise Sorel (“Days of Our Lives”) is 79. Actress Catherine Hicks (“Seventh Heaven”) is 68. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 67. Actress Faith Prince is 62. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 61. Actress Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 57. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 55. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (“Cold Case”) is 54. Actor Benito Martinez (“American Crime,” “The Shield”) is 51. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 51. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”) is 49. Actress Merrin Dungey (“Summerland,” “Alias”) is 48. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 47. Actor Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) is 47. Actress Vera Farmiga (“Up in the Air,” “The Departed”) is 46. Actress Soleil Moon Frye (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” “Punky Brewster”) is 43. Actress Melissa George (“Alias,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 43. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 38. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 38. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 35.
Wednesday: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 77. Singer B.J. Thomas is 77. Actor John Glover (“Smallville”) is 75. Actor David Rasche (“Sledge Hammer!”) is 75. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 69. Actress Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 67. Actor Wayne Knight (“Seinfeld”) is 64. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 61. Actor David Duchovny (“Californication,” “The X-Files”) is 59. Actress Delane Matthews (“Dave’s World”) is 58. Actor Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” “Oz”) is 56. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 56. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 54. Actor David Mann (“Madea” films) is 53. Actress Sydney Penny (“The Thorn Birds,” “All My Children”) is 48. Actor Greg Serano (“Power”) is 47. Actress Charlize Theron is 44. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 43. Actor Eric Johnson (“Fifty Shades Darker,” “Smallville”) is 40. Actor Liam James (TV’s “Psych,” film’s “The Way, Way Back”) is 23.