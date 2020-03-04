Today: Actor Paul Sand (“St. Elsewhere”) is 88. Actor James B. Sikking (“Hill Street Blues,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 86. Actor Dean Stockwell (“JAG,” “Quantum Leap”) is 84. Actor Michael Warren (“Soul Food,” “Hill Street Blues”) is 74. Actor Eddie Hodges is 73. Singer Eddy Grant is 72. Keyboardist Alan Clark of Dire Straits is 68. Actress-comedian Marsha Warfield (“Night Court”) is 66. Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller is 65. Actress Adriana Barraza is 64. Actress Talia Balsam (“Divorce,” “Mad Men”) is 61. Musicians Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers are 58. Actor Paul Blackthorne (“Arrow,” “24”) is 51. Guitarist John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 50. Singer Rome is 50. Actor Kevin Connolly (“Entourage”) is 46. Actress Eva Mendes is 46. Actress Jolene Blalock (“Enterprise”) is 45. Model Niki Taylor is 45. Actress Karolina Wydra (“Wicked City,” “House”) is 39. Actor Sterling Knight (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 31. Actor Jake Lloyd (“Star Wars” films) is 31. Actor Micah Fowler (“Speechless”) is 22.
Friday: Actress-writer Joanna Miles is 80. Actor Ben Murphy is 78. Singer Mary Wilson of The Supremes is 76. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 75. Guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is 74. Actress Anna Maria Horsford (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 73. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 73. Singer Kiki Dee is 73. Actor Tom Arnold is 61. Actor D.L. Hughley (“The Hughleys”) is 57. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 56. Actor Shuler Hensley is 53. Actress Connie Britton (“Nashville”) is 53. Actress Moira Kelly (“One Tree Hill”) is 52. Actress Amy Pietz (“Aliens in America,” “Caroline in the City”) is 51. Guitarist Chris Broderick of Megadeth is 50. Country singer Trent Willmon is 47. Guitarist Shan Farmer (Ricochet) is 46. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 46. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 43. Actor Shaun Evans (“Endeavour”) is 40. Drummer Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend is 36. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 29. Actress Millicent Simmonds (“A Quiet Place,” “Wonderstruck”) is 17.
Saturday: TV personality Willard Scott (“Today”) is 86. Actor Daniel J. Travanti (“Hill Street Blues”) is 80. Bassist Chris White of The Zombies is 77. Singer Peter Wolf of The J. Geils Band is 74. Keyboardist Matthew Fisher of Procol Harum is 74. Guitarist Ernie Isley of The Isley Brothers is 68. Actor Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is 64. Actress Donna Murphy (“Mercy Street,” “Murder One”) is 61. Actress Mary Beth Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 59. Singer Taylor Dayne is 58. Actor Bill Brochtrup (“Major Crimes,” “NYPD Blue”) is 57. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 56. Actor Jonathan Del Arco (“Major Crimes”) is 54. Drummer Randy Guss of Toad The Wet Sprocket is 53. Actress Rachel Weisz is 50. Actor Peter Sarsgaard (“Kinsey,” “Garden State”) is 49. Actor Jay Duplass (“The Mindy Project”) is 47. Singer Hugo Ferreira of Tantric is 46. Actress Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) is 46. Actor Tobias Menzies (“Outlander,” “Game of Thrones”) is 46. Actress Audrey Marie Anderson (“The Unit”) is 45. Actress Laura Prepon (“Orange Is The New Black,” “That ’70s Show”) is 40.
Sunday: Jazz saxophonist George Coleman is 85. Actress Sue Ane Langdon is 84. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 76. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 75. Bassist Randy Meisner (The Eagles, Poco) is 74. Singer Peggy March is 72. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 63. Singer Gary Numan is 62. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 61. Actor Aidan Quinn is 61. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire (Confederate Railroad) is 60. Actress Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”) is 59. Actor Leon (“Cool Runnings”) is 59. Singer Shawn Mullins is 52. Actress Andrea Parker (“Less Than Perfect”) is 50. Actor Boris Kodjoe (“Code Black,” “Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 47. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 44. Actress Laura Main (“Call the Midwife”) is 43. Actor James Van Der Beek (“CSI: Cyber,” “Dawson’s Creek”) is 43. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 42. Actor Nick Zano (“Minority Report,” “2 Broke Girls”) is 42. Singer Tom Chaplin of Keane is 41. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 41. Singer Kristinia DeBarge is 30.
Monday: Singer Lloyd Price is 87. Actress Joyce Van Patten is 86. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 84. Actress Trish Van Devere is 79. Singer John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 78. Singer Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders is 78. TV anchor Charles Gibson is 77. Guitarist Robin Trower (Procol Harum) is 75. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 72. Guitarist Jimmie Fadden of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 72. Actress Linda Fiorentino (“Men In Black”) is 62. Actor Tom Amandes (“Eli Stone,” “Parenthood”) is 61. Guitarist Rusty Hendrix of Confederate Railroad is 60. Actress Juliette Binoche (“Chocolat,” “The English Patient”) is 56. Bassist Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five is 52. Drummer Shannon Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 50. Rapper C-Murder (AKA C-Miller) is 49. Actor Emmanuel Lewis (“Webster”) is 49. Actress Jean Louisa Kelly (“Yes, Dear,” “Mr. Holland’s Opus”) is 48. Actor Kerr Smith (“Life Unexpected,” “Dawson’s Creek”) is 48. Actor Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 41. Comedian Jordan Klepper (“The Daily Show”) is 41. Rapper Chingy is 40. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler (“Criminal Minds”) is 40. Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory is 39. Keyboardist Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes is 37. Actress Brittany Snow (“American Dreams,” “Hairspray”) is 34. Rapper Bow Wow is 33. Rapper YG is 30. Actor Luis Armand Garcia (“George Lopez”) is 28. Actress Cierra Ramirez (“The Fosters”) is 25.
Tuesday: Country talk show host Ralph Emery is 87. Bluegrass musician Norman Blake is 82. Actor Chuck Norris is 80. Singer Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean is 80. Actress Katharine Houghton (“Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?”) is 78. Actor Richard Gant is 76. Guitarist Tom Scholz of Boston is 73. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”) is 71. Actress Aloma Wright (“Scrubs”) is 70. Singer-guitarist Gary Louris of The Jayhawks is 65. Actress Shannon Tweed is 63. Actress Sharon Stone is 62. Bassist Gail Greenwood of L7 (and of Belly) is 60. Magician Lance Burton is 60. Actress Jasmine Guy is 58. Bassist Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam is 57. Music producer Rick Rubin is 57. Singer Edie Brickell is 54. Actor Stephen Mailer (“Reversal of Fortune”) is 54. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (“Grimm”) is 52. Actress Paget Brewster (“Criminal Minds”) is 51. Actor Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) is 49. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 48. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 46. Guitarist Jerry Horton of Papa Roach is 45. Actor Jeff Branson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 43. Singer Robin Thicke is 43. Actress Bree Turner (“Grimm”) is 43. Singer Michael Barnes of Red is 41. Actor Edi Gathegi (“Twilight” films) is 41. Bassist Matt Asti of MGMT is 40. Actor Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) is 38. Singer Carrie Underwood is 37. Actress Olivia Wilde is 36. Singer Emeli Sande is 33. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 31. Keyboardist Jared Hampton of LANCO is 29. Actress Emily Osment (“Hannah Montana”) is 28.
Wednesday: TV journalist Sam Donaldson is 86. Accordionist Flaco Jimenez of Texas Tornadoes is 81. Actress Tricia O’Neil (“Genghis Khan”) is 75. Actor Mark Metcalf (“Animal House”) is 74. Singer Mark Stein of Vanilla Fudge is 73. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 70. Movie director Jerry Zucker (“Airplane!” “Ghost”) is 70. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 69. Actress Susan Richardson (“Eight Is Enough”) is 68. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine (“American Idol”) is 67. Country singer Jimmy Fortune of The Statler Brothers is 65. Singer Nina Hagen is 65. Actor Elias Koteas (“Chicago P.D.”) is 59. Actor Peter Berg (“Chicago Hope”) is 58. Actor Jeffrey Nordling (“Desperate Housewives”) is 58. Actress Alex Kingston (“ER”) is 57. Actor Wallace Langham (“CSI”) is 55. Actor John Barrowman (“Arrow”) is 53. Singer Lisa Loeb is 52. Keyboardist Al Gamble of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 51. Singer Pete Droge is 51. Actor Terrence Howard (“Empire”) is 51. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 49. Musicians Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte are 41. Actor David Anders (“iZombie,” “The Vampire Diaries”) is 39. Singer LeToya Luckett (Destiny’s Child) is 39. Actress Thora Birch (“Ghost World,” “American Beauty”) is 38. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 37. Actor Rob Brown (“Blindspot,” “Treme”) is 36. Actress Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) is 27.
