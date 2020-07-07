Today: Singer-actor Ed Ames of The Ames Brothers is 93. Actor James Hampton (“F Troop”) is 84. Actor Richard Roundtree is 78. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 75. Actor Chris Cooper is 69. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 68. Country singer David Ball is 67. Business leader Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 66. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 66. Actor Jimmy Smits is 65. Actor Tom Hanks is 64. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 63. Actress Kelly McGillis is 63. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 61. Singer Courtney Love is 56. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 55. Actor David O’Hara (“The District”) is 55. Actress Pamela Adlon (“Louie”) is 54. Actor Scott Grimes (“ER,” “Party of Five”) is 49. Musician Jack White is 45. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 45. Actor Fred Savage is 44. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 44. Actress Linda Park (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 42. Singer-actress Kiely Williams of 3LW (“Cheetah Girls” films) is 34. Actor Mitchel Musso (“Phineas and Ferb,” “Hannah Montana”) is 29. Actress Georgie Henley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 25.
Friday: Actor William Smithers (“Dallas,” “Peyton Place”) is 93. Singer Mavis Staples is 81. Actor Mills Watson (“B.J. and the Bear,” “Lobo”) is 80. Actor Robert Pine (“CHiPS”) is 79. Guitarist Jerry Miller of Moby Grape is 77. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 73. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 71. Singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 66. Banjo player Bela Fleck of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 62. Actress Fiona Shaw (“True Blood,” “Harry Potter” films) is 62. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 60. Country singer Ken Mellons is 55. Guitarist Peter DiStefano of Porno for Pyros is 55. Actor Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty” “Half & Half”) is 55. Actor Gale Harold (“Hellcats”) is 51. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 50. Actress Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) is 48. Singer Imelda May is 46. Actor Adrian Grenier (“Entourage,” “Cecil B. DeMented”) is 44. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”) is 43. Actress Gwendoline Yeo (“Desperate Housewives”) is 43. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie”) is 40. Singer Jessica Simpson is 40. Actress Heather Hemmens (“Hellcats”) is 36.
Saturday: Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 73. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (“Soap”) is 71. Actor Bruce McGill (“Animal House”) is 70. Actress Mindy Sterling (“Austin Powers”) is 67. Actress Sela Ward is 64. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 63. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 63. Actor Mark Lester (“Oliver”) is 62. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 62. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 61. Singer Suzanne Vega is 61. Actress Lisa Rinna is 57. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 55. Actress Debbe Dunning (“Home Improvement”) is 54. Actor Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” “Alias,” “Felicity”) is 54. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin (“The Jeff Corwin Experience”) is 53. Actor Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Actress Leisha Hailey (“The L Word”) is 49. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”) is 48. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 46. Actor Jon Wellner (“CSI”) is 45. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 39. Actor David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 31. Actor Connor Paolo (“Revenge”) is 30. Singer Alessia Cara is 24.
Sunday: Actor-comedian Bill Cosby is 83. Singer Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 77. Actress Denise Nicholas (“In the Heat of the Night”) is 76. Singer Walter Egan is 72. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 72. Actress Cheryl Ladd (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 69. Singer Ricky McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 68. Actress Mel Harris (“thirtysomething”) is 64. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 64. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 58. Actress Judi Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 56. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 55. Actress Natalie Desselle Reid (Film’s “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” TV’s “Eve”) is 53. Actress Lisa Nicole Carson (“Ally McBeal”) is 51. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 47. Rapper Magoo is 47. Actress Anna Friel (“Pushing Daisies”) is 44. Singer Tracie Spencer is 44. Actress Alison Wright (“The Americans”) is 44. Actor Steve Howey (“Reba”) is 43. Actor Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) is 42. Actress Michelle Rodriguez (“The Fast and The Furious” films, “Lost”) is 42. Actor Kristen Connolly (“Zoo”) is 40. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 37. Actor Matt Cook (“Man with a Plan”) is 36. Actress Natalie Martinez (“Under the Dome”) is 36. Actress Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”) is 32. Actress Melissa O’Neill (“The Rookie”) is 32. Actress Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “House of Cards”) is 30. Actor Erik Per Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 29.
Monday: Actor Patrick Stewart is 80. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 78. Actor Harrison Ford is 78. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 74. Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Eve,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 72. Actress Didi Conn is 69. Actor Gil Birmingham (“Twilight” films) is 67. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 66. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 64. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 63. Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 58. Comedian Tom Kenny (“Spongebob Squarepants”) is 58. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 58. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 58. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 55. Actor Ken Jeong (“Dr. Ken,” “Community”) is 51. Singer Deborah Cox is 47. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 42. Actor Steven R. McQueen (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 32. Singer Leon Bridges is 31. Actress Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 26. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (“The Whispers”) is 15.
Tuesday: Actress Nancy Olson (“Sunset Boulevard”) is 92. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 88. Actor Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos”) is 74. Bassist Chris Cross of Ultravox is 68. Actor Jerry Houser (“Summer of ’42”) is 68. Actor Eric Laneuville (“St. Elsewhere”) is 68. Actor Stan Shaw (“Harlem Nights”) is 68. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 60. Actress Jane Lynch is 60. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 59. Actor Matthew Fox (“Lost,” “Party of Five”) is 54. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 54. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 54. Actress Missy Gold (“Benson”) is 50. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 45. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 45. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 45. Actor Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”) is 41. Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) is 35. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 34. Actress Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 33. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 33.
Wednesday: Actor Patrick Wayne is 81. Singer Millie Jackson is 76. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 75. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 74. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 72. Actor Terry O’Quinn (“Lost,” “West Wing,” “Alias”) is 68. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 68. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 68. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 64. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is 63. Actor Willie Aames (“Eight Is Enough,” “Charles In Charge”) is 60. Model Kim Alexis is 60. Actress Lolita Davidovich is 59. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 59. Actress Shari Headley is 57. Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 57. Drummer Jason Bonham is 54. Actress Amanda Foreman (“Parenthood,” “Felicity”) is 54. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 53. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin (“Malcolm and Eddie”) is 52. Actor Reggie Hayes (“Girlfriends”) is 51. Actor Jim Rash (“Community”) is 49. Drummer John Dolmayan of System of a Down and of Scars on Broadway is 48. Actor Scott Foley (“Scandal,” “Felicity”) is 48. Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 47. Rapper Jim Jones is 44. Actress Diane Kruger (“National Treasure,” “Troy”) is 44. Actress Lana Parrilla (“Once Upon A Time,” “Swingtown”) is 43. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 43. Actress Laura Benanti (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 41. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 41. Actor Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”) is 39. Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds (“90210”) is 31. Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies,” “Young Sheldon”) is 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.