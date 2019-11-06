Today: Actor Barry Newman is 81. Singer Johnny Rivers is 77. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 76. Actor Christopher Knight (“The Brady Bunch”) is 62. Guitarist Tommy Thayer of Kiss is 59. Actress Julie Pinson (“As the World Turns,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 52. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 51. Actress Michelle Clunie (“Queer as Folk,” “The Jeff Foxworthy Show”) is 50. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (“Super Size Me”) is 49. Actor Jeremy London (“Party of Five”) is 47. Actor Jason London (“The Rage: Carrie Two”) is 47. Actress Yunjin Kim (“Lost”) is 46. Actor Adam DeVine (“Modern Family”) is 36. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 36. Actor Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) is 34. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 31. Singer Lorde is 23.
Friday: Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 75. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 70. Former “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart is 69. Actress Alfre Woodard is 67. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 65. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 58. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 53. Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith is 52. Actress Parker Posey is 51. Singer Diana King is 49. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 47. Actress Gretchen Mol is 46. Actor Matthew Rhys (“The Americans,” “Brothers and Sisters”) is 45. Actress Tara Reid (“Sharknado,” “American Pie”) is 44. Singer Bucky Covington (“American Idol”), from Rockingham, is 42. Actress Dania Ramirez (“Devious Maids,” “Entourage”) is 40. TV personality Jack Osbourne (“The Osbournes”) is 34. Actress Jessica Lowndes (“90210”) is 31. Singer SZA is 30. Singer-actor Riker Lynch (“Glee”) is 28. Singer Lauren Alaina (“American Idol”) is 25. Actor Van Crosby (“Splitting Up Together”) is 17.
Saturday: Actor Charlie Robinson (“Mom,” “Night Court”) is 74. Actor Robert David Hall (“CSI”) is 71. Actor Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”) is 68. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 60. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 59. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 50. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 49. Musician Susan Tedeschi is 49. Actor Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 47. Singer Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees is 46. Bassist Barry Knox of Parmalee is 42. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 41. Country singer Chris Lane is 35. Actress Nikki Blonsky (“Hairspray”) is 31.
Sunday: Film composer Ennio Morricone is 91. Blues singer Bobby Rush is 85. Actor Albert Hall (“Ally McBeal,” “Beloved”) is 82. Country singer Donna Fargo is 78. Lyricist Tim Rice is 75. Actress-dancer Ann Reinking is 70. Actor Jack Scalia is 69. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 63. Actress Mackenzie Phillips (“One Day at a Time”) is 60. Actor Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) is 56. Comedian Tommy Davidson (“In Living Color”) is 56. Actor Michael Jai White is 55. Country singer Chris Cagle is 51. Comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock”) is 51. Actress Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Actor Orny Adams (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 49. Rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan is 49. Rapper Warren G is 49. Actor Walton Goggins (“The Unicorn,” “The Shield”) is 48. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 44. Rapper Eve is 41. Bassist Chris Joannou of Silverchair is 40. Actress Heather Matarazzo is 37. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 36. Actor Josh Peck (“Drake and Josh”) is 33. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 29. Actress Zoey Deutch (“Vampire Academy”) is 25. Actress Mackenzie Foy (“Twilight”) is 19.
Monday: Country singer Narvel Felts is 81. Guitarist Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge is 74.Keyboardist Jim Peterik of The Ides of March (and formerly of Survivor) is 69. Singer-keyboardist Paul Cowsill of The Cowsills is 68. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 66. Singer-guitarist Andy Partridge of XTC is 66. Singer Dave Alvin is 64. Synthesizer player Ian Craig Marsh (Human League, Heaven 17) is 63. Actor Stanley Tucci is 59. Actress Demi Moore is 57. Actress Calista Flockhart (“Brothers and Sisters,” “Ally McBeal”) is 55. Actor Philip McKeon (“Alice”) is 55. Drummer Scott Mercado of Candlebox is 55. Actor Frank John Hughes (“24”) is 52. TV personality Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 50. Actor David DeLuise (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 48. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 45. Actor Scoot McNairy (“Argo”) is 42. “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” musical director Jon Batiste is 33. Actress Christa B. Allen (“Revenge”) is 28.
Tuesday: Playwright-actor Wallace Shawn (“The Princess Bride”) is 76. Singer Brian Hyland is 76. Keyboardist Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the MG’s is 75. Singer Neil Young is 74. Guitarist Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult is 72. Country singer Barbara Fairchild is 69. Actress Megan Mullally (“Will and Grace”) is 61. Actor Sam Lloyd (“Scrubs”) is 56. Bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth) is 55. Actress Rebecca Wisocky (“Devious Maids”) is 48. Actress Radha Mitchell (“Finding Neverland”) is 46. Actress Tamala Jones (“Castle,” “The Brothers”) is 45. Actress Angela Watson (“Step by Step”) is 45. Singer Tevin Campbell is 43. Actress Ashley Williams (“Huff,” “Good Morning, Miami”) is 41. Actress Cote de Pablo (“NCIS”) is 40. Actor Ryan Gosling is 39. Bassist Chris Huffman of Casting Crowns is 39. Actress Anne Hathaway is 37. Singer Omarion (B2K) is 35. Drummer Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes is 29.
Wednesday: Actor Jimmy Hawkins (“It’s a Wonderful Life”) is 78. Blues singer John Hammond is 77. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 73. Actor Joe Mantegna is 72. Actress Sheila Frazier (“Superfly”) is 71. Actress Tracy Scoggins (“Babylon 5,” “Lois and Clark”) is 66. Actor Chris Noth (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” “Sex and the City”) is 65. Actress Whoopi Goldberg is 64. Actor Rex Linn (“CSI: Miami”) is 63. Actress Caroline Goodall (“The Princess Diaries,” “Schindler’s List”) is 60. Actor Neil Flynn (“Scrubs”) is 59. Trumpeter Walter Kibby of Fishbone is 55. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is 52. Actor Steve Zahn (“Happy, Texas,” “That Thing You Do!”) is 52. Actor Gerard Butler (“Machine Gun Preacher,” “The Phantom of the Opera”) is 50. Actress Aisha Hinds (“Under the Dome,” “True Blood”) is 44. Actress Monique Coleman (“High School Musical”) is 39. Actor Devon Bostick (“The 100,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) is 28.
