Today: Actress Cloris Leachman is 94. Singer Willie Nelson is 87. Actor Burt Young is 80. Actor Perry King (“Riptide”) is 72. Singer-guitarist Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is 72. Singer Merrill Osmond of The Osmonds is 67. Director Jane Campion is 66. Actor-director Paul Gross (“Due South”) is 61. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 58. Actor Adrian Pasdar (“Heroes”) is 55. Singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 53. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 53. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 51. Singer Akon is 47. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 47. Actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Roseanne”) is 45. Actor Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) is 40. Actor Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 39. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 38. Actress Kirsten Dunst is 38. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 36. Actress Dianna Agron (“Glee”) is 34. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 31. Rapper Travis Scott is 29.
Friday: Singer Judy Collins is 81. Singer Rita Coolidge is 75. Singer-bassist Nick Fortuna of The Buckinghams is 74. Actor Dann Florek (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 69. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Junior is 66. Actor Byron Stewart is 64. Actress Maia Morgenstern (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 58. Actor Scott Coffey (“Mulholland Drive,” “The Outsiders”) is 56. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 55. Actor Charlie Schlatter (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 54. Country singer Tim McGraw is 53. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky (Smashing Pumpkins) is 52. Director Wes Anderson is 51. Actress Julie Benz (“No Ordinary Family,” “Dexter”) is 48. Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 46. Actor Darius McCrary (“Family Matters”) is 44. Actor Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 38. Actress Kerry Bishe (“Argo”) is 36. TV personality Abby Huntsman (“The View”) is 34. Actress Lizzy Greene (“A Million Little Things”) is 17.
Saturday: Singer Englebert Humperdinck is 84. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 75. Actor David Suchet (TV’s “Poirot”) is 74. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 72. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 70. Actress Christine Baranski is 68. Singer Angela Bofill is 66. Actor Brian Tochi (“Revenge of the Nerds,” “Police Academy”) is 61. Actress Elizabeth Berridge (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 58. Country singer Ty Herndon is 58. Actress Mitzi Kapture (“The Young and the Restless,” “Baywatch”) is 58. TV commentator Mika Brzezinski is 53. Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is 48. Singer Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots is 44. Actress Jenna Von Oy (“Blossom”) is 43. Actor Kumail Nanijiani (TV’s “Silicon Valley,” film’s “The Big Sick”) is 42. Actress Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Office”) is 40. Actor Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”) is 39. Actor Gaius Charles (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 37. Singer Lily Allen is 35. Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 34. Actress Kay Panabaker (“No Ordinary Family,” “Summerland”) is 30.
Sunday: Actor Alex Cord (“Airwolf”) is 87. Singer Frankie Valli is 86. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 74. Singer Mary Hopkin is 70. Singer Christopher Cross is 69. Drummer Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 63. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 61. Country singer Shane Minor is 52. Actress Amy Ryan (“Bridge of Spies,” The Office”) is 52. Actor Bobby Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″Nurse Jackie”) is 50. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 49. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band is 49. Country singer Brad Martin is 47. Actress Marsha Stephanie-Blake (“When They See Us”) is 45. TV personality Willie Geist (“Today”) is 45. Actress Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) is 45. Actor Dule’ Hill (“Psych,” ″The West Wing”) is 45. Country singer Eric Church is 43. Actress Tanya Wright (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 42. Dancer Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 36. Singer Michael Kiwanuka is 33. Actress Zoe De Grand Maison (“Orphan Black”) is 25. Rapper Desiigner is 23.
Monday: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 83. Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 76. Actor Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 73. Country singer Stella Parton is 71. Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks (“Roots”) is 70. Bassist Darryl Hunt of The Pogues is 70. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 69. Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 68. Singer Oleta Adams is 67. Country singer Randy Travis is 61. Actress Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 59. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,” ″Blades of Glory”) is 50. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 48. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 45. Sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews is 42. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 41. Actress Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 39. Rapper Jidenna is 35. Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds,” “Finding Nemo”) is 26. Country singer RaeLynn is 26. Actress Amara Miller (“The Descendants”) is 20.
Tuesday: Actress Pat Carroll is 93. Actor Michael Murphy is 82. Actor Lance Henriksen (“Millennium,” ″Aliens”) is 80. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 77. Actor John Rhys-Davies (“Lord of the Rings,” Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 76. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 75. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 72. Actress Melinda Culea (“The A Team,” ″Knots Landing”) is 65. Actress Lisa Eilbacher (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” Beverly Hills Cop”) is 63. Actor Richard E Grant (“Gosford Park”) is 63. Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 61. Newsman Brian Williams is 61. TV personality Kyan Douglas (“Rachael Ray,” “Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”) is 50. Actress Tina Yothers (“Family Ties”) is 47. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 45. Actor Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”) is 41. Singer Craig David is 39. Actress Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) is 39. Actor Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” The Tudors”) is 37. Bassist Josh Smith of Halestorm is 37. Singer Adele is 32. Singer Chris Brown is 31.
Wednesday: Singer Bob Seger is 75. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 75. Singer and comedian Lulu Roman (“Hee Haw”) is 74. Actor Alan Dale (“Lost,” Ugly Betty”) is 73. Actor Ben Masters (“Passions”) is 73. Actor Richard Cox (“Alpha House,” American Tragedy”) is 72. Host Tom Bergeron (“Dancing With the Stars,” new “Hollywood Squares”) is 65. Singer John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants is 60. Actress Julianne Phillips is 60. Actress Roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”) is 60. Actor George Clooney is 59. Child actor turned rodeo star Clay O’Brien (“The Apple Dumpling Gang”) is 59. Singer-bassist Tony Scalzo of Fastball is 56. Actress Leslie Hope (“24”) is 55. Actress Geneva Carr (“Bull”) is 54. Guitarist Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish is 53. Guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters is 49. Actress Stacey Oristano (“Bunheads,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 41. Actress Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 37. Comedian Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) is 34. Rapper Meek Mill is 33. Actress Naomi Scott (2019’s “Aladdin”) is 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.