Today: Actress Nita Talbot is 89. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 82. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 80. Actor Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”) is 72. Actor Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”) is 70. Actor Donny Most (“Happy Days”) is 66. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 62. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 58. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 58. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 57. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 46. Country singer Mark Wills is 46. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 44. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 43. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 43. Actress Tawny Cypress (“Heroes”) is 43. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 42. Actress Lindsay Sloane (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 42. Actress Countess Vaughn (“The Parkers,” “Moesha”) is 41. Actor Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) is 39. Actress Meagan Good (“Think Like a Man”) is 38. Actress Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 35. Singer Shawn Mendes is 21.
Friday: Actress Cynthia Harris (“Mad About You,” “L.A. Law”) is 85. Comedian David Steinberg is 77. Actor Sam Elliott is 75. Singer Barbara Mason is 72. Actress Melanie Griffith is 62. Actress Amanda Bearse (“Married...With Children”) is 61. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 60. “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 55. Actor Pat Petersen (“Knots Landing”) is 53. Actress Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) is 51. Actor Eric Bana (“Star Trek,” “The Hulk”) is 51. Actor Thomas Lennon (new “The Odd Couple,” “Reno 911!”) is 49. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 49. Rapper Mack 10 is 48. Singer Juanes is 47. Actress Liz Vassey (“CSI,” “All My Children”) is 47. Actor Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 46. Actress Rhona Mitra (“Nip/Tuck,” “Boston Legal”) is 44. Actress Jessica Capshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Practice”) is 43. Actress Ashley Johnson (“The Help”) is 36. Actress Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” “Twilight”) is 34.
Saturday: Singer Ronnie Bennett Greenfield (Ronnie Spector) of The Ronettes is 76. Actor James Reynolds (“Days of Our Lives”) is 73. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 72. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 70. Singer Patti Austin is 69. Actress Rosanna Arquette is 60. Actor Antonio Banderas is 59. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 58. Actor Chris Caldovino (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 56. Singer Neneh Cherry is 55. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 55. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 52. Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 51. Actress Angie Harmon (“Law and Order”) is 47. Singer Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels and Rope is 40. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 39. Actor Aaron Staton (“Mad Men”) is 39. Actor Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist: Redemption,” “90210”) is 35. Actor Charley Koontz (“CSI: Cyber”) is 32. Actor Lucas Till (“Hannah Montana”) is 29. Actor Jeremy Maguire (“Modern Family”) is 8.
Sunday: Actress-TV personality Arlene Dahl (“What’s My Line?”) is 94. Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 76. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 76. Country singer John Conlee is 73. Singer Eric Carmen is 70. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 66. Singer Joe Jackson is 65. Actress Viola Davis is 54. Actor Joe Rogan (“Fear Factor,” “NewsRadio”) is 52. Actress Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) is 51. Actress Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”) is 51. Actress Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”) is 51. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 51. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 49. Actor Nigel Harman (“Downton Abbey”) is 46. Actor Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”) is 43. Actor Rob Kerkovich (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 40. Actor Chris Hemsworth (“Thor,” “The Avengers”) is 36. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 35.
Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 34. Rapper Asher Roth is 34. Actress Alyson Stoner (“Cheaper By The Dozen,” “Camp Rock”) is 26.
Monday: Actor George Hamilton is 80. Actress Jennifer Warren is 78. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 70. Actor Jim Beaver (“Supernatural”) is 69. Singer Kid Creole is 69. Actor Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”) is 65. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 65. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009’s “Star Trek,” “Thirteen Days”) is 63. Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad is 63. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 58. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 56. Actor Peter Krause (“Parenthood,” “Six Feet Under,” “Sports Night”) is 54. Actor Brent Sexton (“The Killing,” “Deadwood”) is 52. Actor Michael Ian Black (“Ed”) is 48. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown (new “The Odd Couple,” “Community”) is 48. Actress Rebecca Gayheart is 48. Actor Casey Affleck is 44. Actress Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) is 39. Actress Dominique Swain (“Lolita,” “Face/Off”) is 39. Actress Leah Pipes (“The Originals”) is 31. Actress Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) is 28. Actress Cara Delevingne (“Paper Towns”) is 27. Actress Imani Hakim (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 26.
Tuesday: Actor Kevin Tighe (“Emergency,” “Murder One”) is 75. Actor Danny Bonaduce (“The Partridge Family”) is 60. Actor John Slattery (“Mad Men,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 57. Actress Debi Mazar is 55. Actress Quinn Cummings (“Family”) is 52. Country singer Andy Griggs is 46. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 41. Actress Kathryn Fiore (“Reno 911!”) is 40. Actor Sebastian Stan (“Captain America”) is 37. Singer James Morrison is 35. Actress Lennon Stella (“Nashville”) is 20.
Wednesday: Singer David Crosby is 78. Country singer Connie Smith is 78. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 74. Actor Antonio Fargas (“Starsky and Hutch”) is 73. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 73. Actress Susan St. James is 73. Actor David Schramm (“Wings”) is 73. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 72. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 71. Cartoonist Gary Larson (“The Far Side”) is 69. Actor Carl Lumbly (“Alias”) is 68. Actress Jackee Harry (“Sister, Sister,” “227”) is 63. Actress Marcia Gay Harden is 60. Singer Sarah Brightman is 59.Actress Susan Olsen (“The Brady Bunch”) is 58. Actress Halle Berry is 53. Actor Ben Bass (“Rookie Blue”) is 51. Actress Catherine Bell (“JAG”) is 51. Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad is 51. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) is 49. Actress Lalanya Masters (“Barbershop”) is 47. Actor Christopher Gorham (“Ugly Betty”) is 45. Actress Mila Kunis is 36. Actor Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) is 36. TV personality Spencer Pratt is 36. Actress Marsai Martin (“black-ish”) is 15.